Amy Schumer se defiende de quienes la critican por interpretar a Barbie

La humorista Amy Schumer se ha convertido una vez más en la comidilla de las redes sociales, donde muchos usuarios han desahogado su estupor e indignación tras hacerse público que había sido la elegida para interpretar a la rubia protagonista de una nueva película sobre Barbie.
Acostumbrada ya a ser el objetivo de todo tipo de críticas, Amy no ha dudado en defender en su cuenta de Instagram su elección para el proyecto, en el que interpretará a una de las famosas muñecas que es expulsada de ‘Barbieland’ por no cumplir con las expectativas de perfección que se espera de sus ciudadanas, y lo ha hecho además adjuntando una fotografía suya en bañador para respaldar sus palabras.
“Gracias a todos por sus amables palabras de apoyo y cariño, y quiero enviar una vez más mis condolencias a todos los trolls que sufren más de lo que ninguno podríamos imaginar. Me gustaría darles las gracias por demostrar de una forma tan obvia que yo soy la persona adecuada para este papel. Este tipo de cosas son las que consiguen que te des cuenta de que algo no marcha bien en nuestra sociedad, y de que todos debemos trabajar juntos para solucionarlo. A todos aquellos que han sido acosados o que se sienten mal con ustedes mismos, quiero decirles que yo estoy luchando por todos nosotros. ¡Y espero que luchen conmigo!”, escribió la popular intérprete cómica en un largo texto publicado en la plataforma virtual.
Very very honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys and to be considered to play an important and evolving icon. Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where's the shame? It's not there. It's an illusion. When I look in the mirror I know who I am. Im a great friend, sister, daughter and girlfriend. I'm a badass comic headlining arenas all over the world and making tv and movies and writing books where I lay it all out there and I'm fearless like you can be. Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand. I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice. It's that kind of response that let's you know something's wrong with our culture and we all need to work together to change it. Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can't hear them because we are getting shit done. I am proud to lead by example. "I say if I'm beautiful, I say if I'm strong. You will not determine my story. I will" #thegirlwiththelowerbacktattoo
Amy tampoco ha evitado hablar de los ofensivos comentarios que se han realizado en los últimos días sobre su físico y sobre cómo este no encajaría con el que se asocia tradicionalmente a una Barbie.
“¿Puede alguien tratar de avergonzarme si sé que no estoy gorda y no me importa lo que digan? Creo que no. Soy una mujer fuerte y que se siente orgullosa de cómo vive su vida, que dice lo que piensa y que lucha por sus valores y que se divierte mientras lo hace. ¿De qué debería avergonzarme? De nada, es solo un espejismo”, apuntó tajante para dejar claro que hace tiempo que dejó importarle lo que los demás pensaran sobre ella.