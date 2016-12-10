#CelulitisSabado, la nueva tendencia que arrasa en las redes

If she can have bits of cellulite SO CAN YOUUUUU 😍😍😍😍 90% of women have it. It isn't an indication of health, it is a cultural demand and expectation we put on women to have thin, smooth, light, young looking bodies. It isn't anything to be ashamed of. It isn't anything for you to hide. You can go ahead and love yourself now ☺️💞✨ #cellulitesaturday #cellfie #loveyourself #marilynmonroe #wasaboss

A photo posted by Kenzie Brenna (@omgkenzieee) on Nov 19, 2016 at 7:31am PST