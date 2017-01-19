A horas de morir por terrible enfermedad, joven se despide con desgarrador mensaje en redes

Nardya Miller tiene 25 años y sufre de fibrosis quística. Durante varios años, vivió sin complicaciones a pesar de la condición. Sin embargo, el escenario se complicó hace 11 meses por un trasplante de pulmones, rechazado por su cuerpo. Ahora a la chica le quedan pocos días de vida.
Tras el pronóstico de los médicos a mediados de la semana pasada – cuando estimaron que le quedaban aproximadamente siete días de existencia – la estilista de Brisbane en el estado australiano de Queensland, cerró su negocio Immaculate Makeup and Beauty.
Pero lo anterior no es lo más doloroso e impactante de la historia de esta chica. Un mensaje que dejó en su cuenta de Instagram en el que se despide de parientes, amigos y hasta de desconocidos ha calado entre usuarios del ciberespacio.
“Quizá te conocí toda mi vida. Quizá te conocí por diez años, tal vez tan sólo un momento. Pero en menos de una semana nunca más te veré, nunca más veré tu rostro, nunca más te hablaré, tocaré, abrazaré. Pero siempre te amaré, y [estarán]las amistades que construimos y los recuerdos que tuvimos. Las cosas no siempre se dan como las planeamos en vida, habrá muchas cosas que nunca tendré, lugares a los que nunca iré y cosas que no veré. Pero siempre estaré mirando. Siempre. Sonriendo. Porque estuve aquí. Nunca me rendiré. Como siempre. Ahora estoy simplemente dejándolo ir. Y, por favor, les ruego que vivan su vida de manera plena”, lee parte del conmovedor mensaje que acompaña una imagen de la joven en la que aparece sonriendo a pesar de tener un tubo de oxígeno.
Maybe I've known you my whole life, maybe I've known you for 10 years, maybe I've known you for only a short while, but in just over a week I will never know you again, I will never see your face again, I will never talk to you, touch you, hold you, ever again. But I will always love you, and the friendships we built, and the memories we made. Every single person who has come and gone from my life has been and gone for a reason and I'm the most blessed person to have lived this incredible life that I have. So thank you to all of you who have been apart of my journey in this crazy world. Whether you made my moments good or bad, you made me into the women I am today. Things do not always turn out how you plan in life, there are some really huge things that I will never have, places I'll never go and things I'll never live to see. But I'll be watching. Always. Smiling. Because I was here. I will never give up. As I never have. Now I'm just simply letting go. Details of my funeral will be posted once everything has been organised. Please don't be sad for me. All I wish is to be remembered as the girl who brightened your day at least once. And please I beg you to live your life to absolute fullest. 💗 -N x
De origen hereditario, la fibrosis quística es una enfermedad que provoca la acumulación de moco espeso y pegajoso en los pulmones, el tubo digestivo y otras áreas del cuerpo. Es uno de los tipos de enfermedad pulmonar crónica más común en niños y adultos jóvenes.
Un diagnóstico temprano de la enfermedad puede evitar un resultado mortal.
So… today it's my birthday, Some of you may wonder what I'm smiling about, well let me tell you it's because I'm "twenty freakin five" years young!! Today is a milestone for me, never did anyone expect me to make it this far in life but looky here mate, I'm still kicking on and there ain't no way I'm going anywhere without a fight 😝 over the last year I have had HUGE obstacles be put in my way, and while each one of them made me weak in some way they also made me strong!! 💪🏼 life is a journey, not a destination, people don't always get exactly what they want but you know what, I think I've done pretty darn well! 😁 so here's to MY future and all the amazing people that are in it, I wouldn't have half of what I do without the love and support that surrounds me, I truly am a blessed human ☺️💗 Bring on the next chapter in my life 💋💄👑
Christmas Day, another year I'm stuck in a hospital room looking at all four walls and re watching Christmas movies that are on replay every few hours, these are the chronicles of my life. But today is not just Christmas to me, today is the day, 5 years ago, I agreed to be this handsome fellas girl, and 4 years ago I agreed to be his wife one day, I'm still waiting for that day but I know it's all worth the wait. Today I was feeling low, as you would, while everyone is out celebrating Christmas with family and friends, I saw my mother briefly this morning and my father briefly this afternoon but I didn't even get to see my man at all, you see, I can't be near people who are infectious, and it just so happens that my man is sick this Christmas so he's not allowed to come near me, this was by far the hardest year, spending today in hospital could be classed as a usual thing for me, but not having Liam by my side was an entire different thing. Throughout today he reminded me that some people never even know love, but we do, we are lucky. And he's right, at the end of the day it's not what you have or who your with or what day it is, it's the love you know you share, the love that surrounds you and that's the love that keeps you fighting, here on earth, every single day. So thank you my Liam for reminding me that love is all that matters, you will always be the keeper of my heart. Happy 5th Anniversary to you my love, my best friend, you are the mate of my soul 💗 Now and Forever 💫