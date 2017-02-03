Fotos: Jennifer López tiene una doble en Miss Universo

Aunque no se hizo con la corona de Miss Universo, la candidata de Haití, Raquel Pellisier, se está convirtiendo en una sensación viral por su gran parecido con Jennifer López.
Además de sus rasgos que recuerdan a la cantante del Bronx, lo poco que se conoce de Pellisier, de 25 años, es que quedó entre las tres finalistas en el popular certamen de belleza y que antes de presentarse al concurso era estudiante de optometría.
¿No le ven el parecido? Aquí tienen más pruebas:
I am full of pride to be #HAITI🇭🇹 To be haitian is to be a fighter. We fought in 1804 and created something ever seen before in the history of mankind : A black nation free of servitude and slavery. And we still fight today to overcome our struggles. We have fallen one time after another in the past decades, but it has made us even stronger and more powerful beings. That's what we bring on the table : our resilience and determination to rise to the top🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹#iamhaiti #haitianpride #haiti #missuniverse #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverso #misshaiti #65thmissuniverse #misshaitiuniverse #missuniverse2016 Photographer: @emilnaguib Make-up: @salomonvalencia Hair: @fabianchacone