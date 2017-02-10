Cientos de ballenas murieron en las costas de Nueva Zelandia

Las costas de la localidad de Golden Bay, en Nueva Zelanda amanecieron con un triste escenario. Al menos 416 ballenas ‘piloto’ yacían varadas en sus playas.
Autoridades locales y decenas de voluntarios emplearon todos los recursos posibles por salvar las ballenas que continuaban con vida intentando devolverlas al mar.
Today I was supposed to start the journey back down south to a job. Instead I woke up to a call for help to help save hundreds of whales in the opposite direction. 418 beached. 400+ volunteers. By the time I got there 75% had already died. The tide had come in and they were waiting to see how many would make it out and how many would get beached again. By midday many were stuck again. We worked all day to keep the remaining alive until the tide came in again. This photo is from the magical moment when you have done all you can do and the tide has come in and all you can do is walk away and hope for the best. One of the most magical experiences of my life. It was the most hope I have ever felt in a group of people when it was a sad or painful situation. Here is to working hard, giving back and hoping for the best. #whales #hopeisnotdead #community #giveback #projectjonahnewzealand @projectjonahnz
No es la primera vez que ocurre algo así en ese país, pero en esta oportunidad se considera el peor evento de desorientación desde 1985, en el que murieron cerca de 250 cetáceos, y es el tercero más grave que se recuerda en la suroeste del Océano Pacífico.
Mientras que los científicos buscan la respuesta a este triste fenómeno, cientos de locales y agentes de conservación han estado tratando de rescatar a las pocas ballenas que aún continuaban con vida.
Se sabe que las ballenas cuando se encuentra atrapada, envían una señal de socorro, dicha señal, atrae a otros miembros de su manada, que luego también corren el riesgo de quedar atrapados por la marea descendente.
La zona de Golden Bay también es propicia a que los animales queden encallados debido a la gran extensión de aguas poco profundas.
10 FEB: Volunteers in New Zealand are racing to rescue survivors after more than 400 pilot whales beached themselves. About 300 stranded whales died overnight at Farewell Spit, on the South Island, in one of the worst such cases the country has seen. Hundreds of locals and conservation officers have been trying to rescue the survivors since early Friday and formed a human chain to refloat the whales. Scientists do not know what exactly causes whales to beach themselves. But it sometimes happens because the whales are old and sick, injured, or make navigational errors particularly along gentle sloping beaches. Sometimes when one whale is beached, it will send out a distress signal attracting other members of its pod, who then also get stranded by a receding tide. PHOTO: REUTERS/Anthony Phelps #BBCSnapshot #photojournalism #nature #whales #NZ #newzealand🇳🇿
Para cuando el Departamento de Conservación de Nueva Zelanda llegó hasta la playa, entre 250 y 300 ballenas habían perecido.
Los esfuerzos se están concentrando en mantener con vida la mayor cantidad posible, pero hay que esperar a la próxima marea alta. El Calderón o ballena piloto es un género de dos especies de cetáceo relativamente pequeño.
Se trata de animales muy sociables y los fuertes lazos que se crean entre los miembros del grupo hace que a menudo todos acaben varados por solidaridad con uno de ellos. Parte fundamental del trabajo que tendrán los rescatistas, es una vez que logren transportar a mar abierto a las sobrevivientes, evitar que quieran regresar a las costas en busca de las compañeras que están dejando atrás.
Rescatar ballenas que han quedado varadas en una playa es una tarea extremadamente compleja y también peligrosa.
Hay que mantener a los cetáceos frescos y húmedos, y también intentar tranquilizar a los animales. Un movimiento bruscos de una aleta o de la cola basta para herir gravemente a un voluntario. Por si fuera poco, las ballenas pueden transmitir algunas enfermedades, por lo que hay que evitar el contacto con sus fluidos corporales o con las salpicaduras de su orificio
para respirar.