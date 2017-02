Novia de Renato López comparte video inédito de su compromiso

Happy Valentines baby ❤️ I guess we'll get married in another life… "You have until 3 PM to think about your answer…" He said yes at 2.59 PM 😏 I will never forget this day @renatolopez1 @rodartepop @siouzana @mrgaona @tmaclehose @raul_al 🙌🏽 #TACO

A post shared by Alexandra Ivanisevic (@mex_alex) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:21am PST