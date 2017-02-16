Fotos: Conoce a Hunter McGrady, la modelo más ‘curvy’ de Sports Illustrated

Los estándares de belleza están revolucionando y cada vez vemos más modelos de tallas grandes en portadas de revistas reconocidas, en esta ocasión la revista Sports Illustrated presentó a Hunter McGrady, la mujer más curvy en la historia de sus portadas.
“Este es un momento irreal para mí. Quiero agradecer a @MJ_Day por una oportunidad como esta y por ser una fuerza en esta industria y a todos en @si_swimsuit por promover que la belleza viene en todas las formas y tamaños “, escribió Hunter en su cuenta de Instagram.
This is a surreal moment for me. You guys I have been bursting to tell you all about this! I want to thank @MJ_Day for an opportunity like this to do the SI model search and for being a force in this industry and everyone at @si_swimsuit for promoting that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Beauty is not a number. It has no limits. I have never felt sexier than I did in this shoot. Thank you to @joannegair and team @therealmarissajade and @trendytribals for working your magic on my body. These women painted this suit for 12 hours and I never wanted to take it off. Women, for anyone who has ever felt uncomfortable or insecure because of rolls, or stretch marks, or cellulite, or acne, or felt like you didn't measure up because you weren't represented in the magazines–THIS IS FOR YOU! You are beautiful. You are STRONG. You are powerful and together we need to lift eachother up and inspire one another. There's too much going on on this world to let eachother fall by the wayside. Shot by another incredible woman- @josie_clough amazing sexy beach hair by @adammaclay thank you to my agents @uralucky1 @marissamuscari @ginabaronedirectorofficial @jaimegoldberg_ @wilhelminamodels for being such hard working and dedicated team! We did it ! 😜 #breakingboundaries #siswim
En sus inicios, Hunter no tuvo la oportunidad de ser una modelo curvy, por ello intentó bajar de peso para lograr entrar a una agencia y se le diera la oportunidad de modelar en otros aspectos, sin embargo, fue hasta ahora que la reconocida revista le pidió que posara ante sus cámaras:
“Al principio pensé que mi sueño estaba aplastado porque no sabía sobre la industria curvy. Y en los últimos siete años, la gente ha empezado a hablar de ello y está en los medios de comunicación ahora y estoy muy agradecida de que Sports Illustrated lo esté promoviendo porque es un movimiento del que estoy tan orgullosa de ser parte”.
Por si esto fuera poco, la guapa modelo posó en un traje de baño totalmente pintado a su cuerpo.
“Mujeres, para cualquiera que se haya sentido incómoda o insegura debido a rollitos, estrías, celulitis o acné, o siente que no estuvo a la altura porque no estaba representada en las revistas. ¡ESTO ES PARA TI! Eres hermosa. Tú eres fuerte. Eres poderosa y juntos necesitamos inspirarnos y levantarnos los unos a otros“, escribió McGrady.
Okay guys now is the fun part! Voting is open NOW (link Is in my bio!!) to vote if you want to see more of me in the 2018 SI rookie class!!! Vote as many times as you want and repost!! I love you all and thank you so much for all the support. You have no idea how full my heart is today. It is crucial to continue this revolution that IS happening. The world needs more of this right now–more love and acceptance of everyBODY. You are beautiful in your skin. You are beautiful BECAUSE of your size–at EVERY size! I love you and THANK YOU. Go vote!! 😘