Lista de nominados a Billboard Music Awards 2017

Se dieron a conocer a los artistas nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2017, el premio otorgado por la prestigiosa revista.
Juan Gabriel, Maluma, Shakira, Carlos Vives, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, CNCO, entre otros fueron algunos de los latinos nominados a la entrega de premios.
Los Billboard Music Awards 2017 se darán a conocer el domingo, 21 de mayo en una gala en vivo desde Las Vegas que transmitirá la cadena ABC.
Lista completa de nominados
Mejor Artista Latino:
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Mejor Álbum Latino:
J Balvin “Energia”
CNCO “Primera Cita”
Juan Gabriel “Los Dúo 2”
Juan Gabriel “Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes”
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho “Recuerden Mi Estilo”
Mejor Artista:
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Mejor Nuevo Artista:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:
Luke Bryan
Nicki Minaj
The Chainsmokers
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor Artista Masculino:
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Femenino:
Adele
Beyoncé
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Mejor Dúo/Grupo:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor Artista Billboard 200:
Beyoncé
Drake
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Hot 100:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Mejor Artista en Número de Ventas:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor Artista en Radio:
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor Artista de Canciones en Streaming:
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor Artista Social:
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Mejor Artista en Gira:
Justin Bieber
Beyoncé
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Mejor Artista R&B:
Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Mejor Gira R&B:
Beyoncé
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Mejor Artista Rap:
J. Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Mejor Gira Rap:
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Mejor Artista Country:
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Mejor Gira Country:
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
Mejor Artista Rock:
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Mejor Gira Rock:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Mejor Artista Dance/Electrónico:
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Mejor Artista de Música Cristiana:
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Mejor Artista Gospel:
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Beyoncé “Lemonade”
Drake “Views”
Rihanna “Anti”
Twenty One Pilots “Blurryface”
The Weeknd “Starboy”
Mejor Álbum de Banda Sonora:
“Hamilton: An American Musical”
“Moana”
“Purple Rain”
“Suicide Squad: The Album”
“Trolls”
Mejor Álbum R&B:
Beyoncé “Lemonade”
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
Frank Ocean “Blonde”
Rihanna “Anti”
The Weeknd “Starboy”
Mejor Álbum Rap:
J. Cole “4 Your Eyez Only”
Drake “Views”
Kevin Gates “Islah”
DJ Khaled “Major Key”
A Tribe Called Quest “We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service”
Top Country Album:
Jason Aldean “They Don’t Know”
Florida Georgia Line “Dig Your Roots”
Blake Shelton “If I’m Honest”
Chris Stapleton “Traveller”
Keith Urban “Ripcord”
Mejor Álbum Rock:
The Lumineers “Cleopatra”
Metallica “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct”
Radiohead “A Moon Shaped Pool”
Red Hot Chili Peppers “The Getaway”
Twenty One Pilots “Blurryface”
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico:
The Chainsmokers “Bouquet (EP)”
The Chainsmokers “Collage (EP)”
Flume “Skin”
Kygo “Cloud Nine”
Lindsey Stirling “Brave Enough”
Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana:
Casting Crowns “The Very Next Thing”
Lauren Daigle “How Can It Be”
Joey + Rory “Hymns”
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Love Remains”
Skillet “Unleashed”
Mejor Álbum Gospel:
Tamela Mann “One Way”
Kirk Franklin “Losing My Religion”
Travis Greene “The Hill”
Tasha Cobbs “One Place: Live”
Hezekiah Walker “Better: Azusa- The Next Generation 2”
Mejor Canción Hot 100:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Canción Más Vendida:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Mejor Canción Radio:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”
Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Mejor Canción de Streaming (Audio):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”
Rihanna “Needed Me”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
Mejor Canción de Streaming (Video):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
Desiigner “Panda”
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Mejor Colaboración:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
Mejor Canción R&B:
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
Rihanna “Needed Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
Mejor Colaboración R&B:
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake “Come And See Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
Mejor Canción Rap:
Desiigner “Panda”
Drake “Fake Love”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
Mejor Colaboración Rap:
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello “Bad Things”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
Mejor Canción Country:
Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK “Setting The World On Fire”
Florida Georgia Line “H.O.L.Y.”
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw “May We All”
Little Big Town “Better Man”
Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Mejor Colaboración Country:
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King “Different For Girls”
Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK “Setting The World On Fire”
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens “Kill A Word”
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw “May We All”
Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill “Sober Saturday Night”
Mejor Canción Rock:
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors “Sucker For Pain”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Twenty One Pilots “Ride”
Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”
X Ambassadors “Unsteady”
Mejor Canción Dance/Electrónica:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna “This Is What You Came For”
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ “Cold Water”
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber “Let Me Love You”
Mejor Canción de Música Cristiana:
Lauren Daigle “Trust In You”
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Thy Will”
Skillet “Feel Invincible”
Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal “Eye Of The Storm”
Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”
Mejor Canción Gospel:
Jekalyn Carr “You’re Bigger”
Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”
Kirk Franklin “Wanna Be Happy?”
Travis Greene “Made A Way”
Hezekiah Walker “Better”