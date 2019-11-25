Home

Todas las guías

Salud

Tecnología

Bajar de Peso

Cuidado Personal

Ropa y accesorios

Hogar


Black Friday 2019: 38 opciones de ofertas en utensilios domésticos, de cocina y accesorios para el hogar

Equipa tu cocina y hogar aprovechando estas ofertas...
Black Friday 2019: 38 opciones de ofertas en utensilios domésticos, de cocina y accesorios para el hogar
Foto: Shutterstock
Daysla Cancel
Por: Daysla Cancel

La semana del Black Friday comenzó llena de ofertas y descuentos. Como acostumbramos, en Guía de Compras, nos encargamos de conseguirte y compartirte los mejores precios, en los productos que estás buscando y necesitas para ti y toda tu familia.

A continuación te compartimos una lista con más de 30 opciones de ofertas que puedes aprovechar en productos para equipar tu cocina y tu casa. ¡OJO! Recuerda que los descuentos tienen fecha de expiración… ¡Aprovecha las ofertas al momento!

Y… Suscríbete a Amazon Prime para obtener aún más descuentos en productos selectos, y para envío gratis.

Utensilios domésticos, de cocina y accesorios para el hogar

  1. Ahorra hasta 30% en máquinas SodaStream para hacer agua con gas
  2. Ahorra hasta 35% en Hamilton Beach
  3. Ahorra hasta 35% en Vitamix
  4. Ahorra en Nespresso
  5. Ahorra en Dash Appliances
  6. Ahorra hasta 44% en KitchenAid
  7. Ahorra en Instant Pot
  8. Ahorra en botellas de agua Conitgo y contenedores para alimentos Rubbermaid
  9. Ahorra hasta 25% en determinados colchones
  10. Ahorra en Ashley Mattresses
  11. Ahorra hasta 48% en mantas con peso de Degrees of Comfort
  12. Ahorra hasta 15% en Bissell Lifestyle 220
  13. Ahorra hasta 19% en Bissell SpotClean Pro
  14. Ahorra hasta $100 en Dyson Air Purifiers
  15. Ahorra en Casper Sleep Soft y Supima Cotton Sheet
  16. Ahorra hasta 30% en Kate Spade New York
  17. Ahorra hasta 37% en Bissell Icon Pet Stick
  18. Ahorra hasta 41% en Ecovacs N79S
  19. Ahorra hasta 36% en Ecovacs Deebot 661
  20. Ahorra hasta $150 en Dyson Cordless Vacuums
  21. Ahorra hasta 26% en Bissell Crosswave
  22. Ahorra hasta 19% en Bissell SpotClean Pro
  23. Ahorra hasta 22% en Bissell MyAir
  24. Ahorra hasta 20% en Oreck Commercial XL Commercial Upright Vacuums
  25. Ahorra en AIRMEGA 400S The Smarter App Ena
  26. Ahorra en Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Protect Waterproof Mattress Protector
  27. Ahorra hasta 15% en Bissell Lifestyle 220
  28. Ahorra en TEMPUR Adapt Plus Cooling Topper
  29. Eureka NEN110A Whirlwind Bagless Canister
  30. Ahorra en Sunbeam Cordless o Corded Iron
  31. Ahorra hasta 50% en Simplisafe 12-Piece Security System
  32. Ahorra hasta 20% en productos Kidde
  33. Ahorra hasta 30% en ventiladores de techo Hunter
  34. Ahorra hasta 30% en herramientas DeWalt
  35. Ahorra hasta 30% en determinadas herramientas SKIL
  36. Ahorra hasta 25% en el kit de taladro BLACK+DECKER
  37. Ahorra hasta 15% en Opal Countertop Nugget Icemaker
  38. Ahorra 15% en NewAir Dual Zone Beverage Cooler
Dale click a la estrella de Google News y síguenos
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Te puede interesar

VER MÁS >