2,000 Comcast Employees and Community Volunteers Will Make Change Happen on Earth Day, April 22nd, for Comcast Cares Day in Oregon/SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Saturday, April 22, more than 2,000 local Comcast

NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends, and community

partners will “make change happen” as they volunteer to improve more

than a dozen sites as part of Comcast

Cares Day in Oregon & SW Washington. This is the 14th

year that Comcast Cares Day has been celebrated in the region, and the 16th

anniversary nationwide.

Comcast Cares Day is more than just a day – it’s the culmination of

Comcast NBCUniversal’s commitment to volunteerism that began when the

company was founded more than 50 years ago. From using technology to

create positive change, such as wiring community centers and libraries

and teaching digital literacy skills, to mentoring youth, to beautifying

parks, Comcast NBCUniversal employees volunteer on this day, and

throughout the year, to make a lasting impact. This year, the Company

expects more than 100,000 volunteers to participate in approximately 900

projects across the country and around the world. To date, volunteers

have contributed nearly 5 million volunteer hours at 7,700 projects

since Comcast Cares Day began in 2001.

In Oregon/SW Washington, there are dozens of projects to volunteer for,

in communities from Kelso, WA, to Springfield, OR, with the majority of

sites located in the Portland metro area. Volunteers can register for

projects at www.comcastinthecommunity.com.

In Gresham’s Rockwood neighborhood, nearly 400 volunteers will lend

their hands at Hartley Elementary School (in the Reynolds School

District). There will be a variety of indoor and outdoor projects for

volunteers of all ages, including gardening, construction of picnic

tables, soccer goal post installations, washing windows, painting,

creating birthday cards for seniors, and more.

In Springfield, nearly 200 volunteers will help break ground and start

building foundation for the new “Arc Park” in partnership with The Arc

of Lane County. Volunteers will begin to transform a large field

adjacent to The Arc of Lane County’s facilities into an enjoyable park

space that will be built with accessibility in mind for those with

developmental and intellectual disabilities. Indoor tasks will include

cleaning and painting the community area and classrooms. There will be

projects for all ability levels.

Other Comcast Cares Day projects in the region include:

Removing invasive species at LeRoy Haagen Park in Vancouver.

Making blankets for vulnerable children with the Binky Patrol at

Beaverton High School in Beaverton.

Beaverton High School in Beaverton. Repacking food and working in the community garden at the Oregon Food

Bank headquarters in Portland.

Bank headquarters in Portland. Completing a variety of indoor and outdoor projects in Portland at the

Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA), including garden

activities, parking lot cleanup, and creating “care kits” for women

and families affected by domestic violence.

Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA), including garden activities, parking lot cleanup, and creating “care kits” for women and families affected by domestic violence. Beautifying the grounds, deep-cleaning and organizing indoor spaces,

and painting at the Boys & Girls Clubs Swegle Branch in Salem.

“As we celebrate Comcast Cares Day this year, we are so proud to partner

with our local nonprofits and schools to give back to our community,”

said Rodrigo Lopez, Regional Senior Vice President. “It’s truly amazing

what’s possible when 2,000 volunteers donate their time to make a

difference in the lives of others. I’m inspired by the community’s

response to Comcast Cares Day, and I am so thankful for the participants

who help to make this effort a success today and throughout the year.”

The Comcast Foundation will also provide grants to local community

partner organizations across the country on behalf of everyone who

volunteers on Comcast Cares Day. The grants will help Comcast’s

community partners continue their mission of serving the community

throughout the year. To date, the Comcast Foundation has awarded more

than $20 million in grants to local non-profit organizations who have

served as partners on Comcast Cares Day.

Additionally, Comcast will once again fold in the broad support and

amplification of Global

Citizen and Red

Nose Day, organizations aiming to end extreme poverty globally and

in the United States. These organizations use the universal language of

music and entertainment as a vehicle to engage people around the world

to make a difference. By amplifying our support of these initiatives on

Comcast Cares Day, Comcast NBCUniversal is providing additional ways to

help drive positive change in our communities.

For more information on Comcast NBCUniversal volunteer and community

investment initiatives, visit www.comcast.com/community.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology

company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.

Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed Internet

and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and

also provides these services to businesses. NBCUniversal operates news,

entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast

networks, television production operations, television station groups,

Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com

for more information.

About the Comcast Foundation

The Comcast Foundation was founded by Comcast Corporation in June 1999

to provide charitable support to qualified nonprofit organizations. The

Foundation primarily invests in programs intended to have a positive,

sustainable impact on their communities. The Foundation has three

community investment priorities—expanding digital literacy, promoting

community service, and building tomorrow’s leaders. Since its inception,

the Comcast Foundation has donated more than $195 million to

organizations in the communities nationwide that Comcast serves. More

information about the Foundation and its programs is available at www.comcast.com/community.

Contacts

Comcast Corporation

Amy Keiter

503-605-6350 (desk)

503-407-9109

(cell)

amy_keiter@comcast.com