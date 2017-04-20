2,000 Comcast Employees and Community Volunteers Will Make Change Happen on Earth Day, April 22nd, for Comcast Cares Day in Oregon/SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Saturday, April 22, more than 2,000 local Comcast
NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends, and community
partners will “make change happen” as they volunteer to improve more
than a dozen sites as part of Comcast
Cares Day in Oregon & SW Washington. This is the 14th
year that Comcast Cares Day has been celebrated in the region, and the 16th
anniversary nationwide.
Comcast Cares Day is more than just a day – it’s the culmination of
Comcast NBCUniversal’s commitment to volunteerism that began when the
company was founded more than 50 years ago. From using technology to
create positive change, such as wiring community centers and libraries
and teaching digital literacy skills, to mentoring youth, to beautifying
parks, Comcast NBCUniversal employees volunteer on this day, and
throughout the year, to make a lasting impact. This year, the Company
expects more than 100,000 volunteers to participate in approximately 900
projects across the country and around the world. To date, volunteers
have contributed nearly 5 million volunteer hours at 7,700 projects
since Comcast Cares Day began in 2001.
In Oregon/SW Washington, there are dozens of projects to volunteer for,
in communities from Kelso, WA, to Springfield, OR, with the majority of
sites located in the Portland metro area. Volunteers can register for
projects at www.comcastinthecommunity.com.
In Gresham’s Rockwood neighborhood, nearly 400 volunteers will lend
their hands at Hartley Elementary School (in the Reynolds School
District). There will be a variety of indoor and outdoor projects for
volunteers of all ages, including gardening, construction of picnic
tables, soccer goal post installations, washing windows, painting,
creating birthday cards for seniors, and more.
In Springfield, nearly 200 volunteers will help break ground and start
building foundation for the new “Arc Park” in partnership with The Arc
of Lane County. Volunteers will begin to transform a large field
adjacent to The Arc of Lane County’s facilities into an enjoyable park
space that will be built with accessibility in mind for those with
developmental and intellectual disabilities. Indoor tasks will include
cleaning and painting the community area and classrooms. There will be
projects for all ability levels.
Other Comcast Cares Day projects in the region include:
- Removing invasive species at LeRoy Haagen Park in Vancouver.
-
Making blankets for vulnerable children with the Binky Patrol at
Beaverton High School in Beaverton.
-
Repacking food and working in the community garden at the Oregon Food
Bank headquarters in Portland.
-
Completing a variety of indoor and outdoor projects in Portland at the
Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA), including garden
activities, parking lot cleanup, and creating “care kits” for women
and families affected by domestic violence.
-
Beautifying the grounds, deep-cleaning and organizing indoor spaces,
and painting at the Boys & Girls Clubs Swegle Branch in Salem.
“As we celebrate Comcast Cares Day this year, we are so proud to partner
with our local nonprofits and schools to give back to our community,”
said Rodrigo Lopez, Regional Senior Vice President. “It’s truly amazing
what’s possible when 2,000 volunteers donate their time to make a
difference in the lives of others. I’m inspired by the community’s
response to Comcast Cares Day, and I am so thankful for the participants
who help to make this effort a success today and throughout the year.”
The Comcast Foundation will also provide grants to local community
partner organizations across the country on behalf of everyone who
volunteers on Comcast Cares Day. The grants will help Comcast’s
community partners continue their mission of serving the community
throughout the year. To date, the Comcast Foundation has awarded more
than $20 million in grants to local non-profit organizations who have
served as partners on Comcast Cares Day.
Additionally, Comcast will once again fold in the broad support and
amplification of Global
Citizen and Red
Nose Day, organizations aiming to end extreme poverty globally and
in the United States. These organizations use the universal language of
music and entertainment as a vehicle to engage people around the world
to make a difference. By amplifying our support of these initiatives on
Comcast Cares Day, Comcast NBCUniversal is providing additional ways to
help drive positive change in our communities.
For more information on Comcast NBCUniversal volunteer and community
investment initiatives, visit www.comcast.com/community.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology
company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.
Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed Internet
and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and
also provides these services to businesses. NBCUniversal operates news,
entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast
networks, television production operations, television station groups,
Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com
for more information.
About the Comcast Foundation
The Comcast Foundation was founded by Comcast Corporation in June 1999
to provide charitable support to qualified nonprofit organizations. The
Foundation primarily invests in programs intended to have a positive,
sustainable impact on their communities. The Foundation has three
community investment priorities—expanding digital literacy, promoting
community service, and building tomorrow’s leaders. Since its inception,
the Comcast Foundation has donated more than $195 million to
organizations in the communities nationwide that Comcast serves. More
information about the Foundation and its programs is available at www.comcast.com/community.
Contacts
Comcast Corporation
Amy Keiter
503-605-6350 (desk)
503-407-9109
(cell)
amy_keiter@comcast.com