65 Percent of Americans Unaware That Lack of Access to Vision Care is a Significant Issue in the U.S.

OneSight Launches #UNBLUR Movement on World Sight Day to Help the

World See a Better Future

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to a new study commissioned by OneSight, nearly two-thirds of

Americans are unaware that lack of access to vision care and eyeglasses

is a significant issue in the United States, believing this is a problem

that only plagues developing countries like Rwanda, Nicaragua and The

Gambia. The study, which examined Americans’ perception of undiagnosed

vision impairment, was commissioned by OneSight,

an independent nonprofit founded by Luxottica Group which is leading the

global movement to help the world see, and independent research firm,

Wakefield Research, in honor of World Sight Day 2016.





Watch the #UNBLUR Awareness Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYS1t5FJm6k&feature=youtu.be

There are one in seven people around the world who are living without

access to an eye exam or pair of glasses. In the U.S., one in four

students has an undiagnosed vision problem significant enough to impact

their academic performance. Despite the magnitude of the global vision

care crisis, only 35 percent of Americans realize this issue exists,

much less in their own backyards.

While they may not be aware of how many people in the U.S. can’t receive

an eye exam or pair of glasses, Americans can imagine the practical and

emotional consequences of lacking access to clear vision. When asked

what issues they may face if they had visual problems that kept them

from seeing clearly, 60 percent said that they would lose their

independence and many fear that it would impact other aspects of their

life, including being less productive at work or school (41 percent),

earning a living (43 percent) or facing new medical issues (31 percent).

Respondents also believed they would feel limited (41 percent),

depressed (34 percent) or helpless (33 percent). For the 1.1 billion

people living without access to an eye exam or pair of glasses, these

challenges are an every-day reality.

This World Sight Day (October 13, 2016), OneSight is bringing awareness

to the vision care crisis with the launch of their #UNBLUR campaign.

#UNBLUR is a digital movement that unites people around the world to

show first-hand what lack of access to vision care looks like and how a

pair of glasses can have a life-changing impact. Access to vision care

and a new pair of glasses could empower a student to reach their full

potential, a parent to better connect with their children, or a provider

to get a better job and increase their earning potential.

From Australia to India to South Africa, OneSight is igniting a global

movement to #UNBLUR Life by driving advocacy and funds to help provide

eye exams and glasses to the 1.1 billion people across the world who

need glasses, but lack access. OneSight is encouraging everyone to join

the global #UNBLUR movement by:

Donating $10 at www.onesight.org/donate;

$10 can help provide a pair of glasses to a person in need.

$10 can help provide a pair of glasses to a person in need. Watching and sharing the #UNBLUR 360 virtual reality video at www.onesight.org/unblur

to see how clear sight can empower someone to reach their full

potential.

to see how clear sight can empower someone to reach their full potential. Joining the #UNBLUR Twitter party on October 13, 2016, at 2 p.m. ET/11

a.m. PT to be a part of the global conversation and learn how you can

#UNBLUR Life for someone in need.

“At OneSight, we’re doing everything we can to #UNBLUR Life for the 1.1

billion people who lack access to an eye exam and a pair of glasses,”

said Mony Iyer, OneSight’s executive director. “We’ve seen first-hand

how clear vision has the power to unlock potential and change how

someone sees their future. We know that access to vision care can become

readily available to every community and country and we will not stop

until the world can see.”

OneSight is committed to making access to clear vision a reality through

immediate and long-term solutions for underserved communities worldwide.

Together with volunteers and partners, OneSight provides same-day access

to vision care and establishes permanent clinics staffed by local,

capable partners to serve each community’s distinct needs. This week

OneSight has charitable clinics in the U.S. (Salt Lake City, Utah),

Australia and in South Africa that will provide underserved children and

adults with comprehensive eye exams and glasses.

Knowing the impact clear vision can have on someone’s future,

industry-leading optical brands are also rallying behind the digital

movement to #UNBLUR Life, including: Glasses.com, LensCrafters, Oakley,

Pearle Vision, Sears Optical, Sunglass Hut and Target Optical.

Additional Survey Findings:

Nearly 60 percent of Americans (56 percent) would miss seeing their

family members’ or friends’ faces the most if they had impaired vision.

family members' or friends' faces the most if they had impaired vision. Four in ten Americans (41 percent) say they would miss nature or

scenery.

scenery. Nearly one in four (23 percent) fear they would lose social

connections like friends and family members.

connections like friends and family members. Only 9 percent of people say they would miss interactive technologies

such as social media or video games.

The survey reveals the responses from 1,000 U.S. national representative

adults aged 18+, to determine American’s awareness of vision care issues

in the U.S. The survey was conducted from September 13 – September 19,

2016, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotas have been

set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. adult

population 18 and older. The margin of error for results is +/- 3.1%.

For more information on #UNBLUR visit www.OneSight.org/unblur,

or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OneSight.

About OneSight

OneSight, a global nonprofit 501(c)(3) sponsored and founded by

Luxottica, is dedicated to providing sustainable access to a

comprehensive eye exam and quality eyewear to those in need around the

world. Over the past 28 years, OneSight has helped 9 million people in

46 countries and 49 states see clearly. With the help of dedicated

partners, there are 23 permanent vision centers operating today,

providing ongoing access to vision care to nearly 5 million people. That

number will grow to over 20 million people by 2020. For more

information, visit www.onesight.org.

About World Sight Day

World Sight Day is a global day of awareness to focus attention on

blindness and visual impairment. It is coordinated annually by the

International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). On World

Sight Day, IAPB raises public awareness of blindness and vision

impairment as major international health issues. For more information,

visit http://www.iapb.org/advocacy/world-sight-day.

