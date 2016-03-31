A123 Sponsors the LPGA Volvik Championship Tournament in Michigan

Inaugural golf tournament to support veterans and their families

LIVONIA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A123

Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion

batteries and systems, today announced that it has signed an agreement

to become an official sponsor of the new LPGA Volvik Championship, which

will debut May 23-29 at Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor.

The partnership with the LPGA Volvik Championship includes A123 as a

presenting sponsor of the Pro-Am Tournament which takes place on

Wednesday May 25th, and will lead off the week of championship golf

where the best women players in the world will vie for the title and a

$1.3 million purse. The Ladies Professional Golf Association

participates in 33 tournaments across 15 countries with this year

marking the first ever for Ann Arbor.

This new tournament is predicted by organizers to have a $20-30 million

economic impact for Southeastern Michigan.

“We are excited that A123 is in a strong position to support important

events like this,” said Jason Forcier, CEO. “Seeing the economic benefit

to the community brings us pride while demonstrating our commitment to

helping those around us by supporting military veterans.”

The LPGA Volvik Championship tournament that is being played over

Memorial Day weekend will support the University of Michigan’s location

for the National Network of Depression Centers that houses the Military

Support Programs and Networks. The MSPN provides pre- and post-

deployment mental health support and treatment for military members,

veterans, and their families. A123’s commitment to back this inaugural

event will benefit these groups as well as the surrounding communities.

For more information on the tournament, or to play in the Pro-Am, please

go to www.volviklpga.com

