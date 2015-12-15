Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: Black Ops III Personalization Pack to Support Veteran Hiring

All Profits Will Support the Call of Duty Endowment’s Efforts to
Connect Veterans with High-Quality Jobs
SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced a new in-game program
to support the Call of Duty Endowment’s nationwide efforts to help
unemployed veterans find high-quality careers. The C.O.D.E. Warriors
Personalization Pack for Activision’s Call of Duty®: Black Ops III
(PS4/XboxOne/PC), developed by Treyarch, includes 3x reticles, a calling
card and custom weapon camo. The pack is $3.99 in the
in-game store and the Sony and Microsoft online stores. All profits will
go directly to the Call
of Duty Endowment’s effort to help veterans secure quality careers
when they leave military service.
The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit, public benefit corporation
founded in 2009 by Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. With a mission
to identify and fund the best and most effective employment-focused
veteran-serving organizations, the Call of Duty Endowment is well on its
way to meeting its goal of placing 25,000 veterans in jobs by the end of
2018. To-date, the Call of Duty Endowment has funded more than 17,500
job placements.
“This is a great way to honor and assist our heroes as they return to
civilian life,” said Rob Kostich, Senior Vice President and General
Manager of the Call of Duty franchise. “The personalization pack lets
the Call of Duty community help veterans, while playing a game they
love. We’re grateful to our players and our platform partners for
helping veterans secure high-quality careers.”
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc., a member of the S&P 500, is the world’s most
successful standalone interactive entertainment company. It develops and
publishes games based on some of the most beloved entertainment
franchises, including Call of Duty®, Destiny, Skylanders®,
Guitar Hero®, World of Warcraft®, StarCraft®, Diablo®, and Hearthstone®:
Heroes of Warcraft™. The company is one of the FORTUNE “100 Best
Companies To Work For®” 2015. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California,
it has operations throughout the world, and its games are played in 196
countries. Activision Blizzard makes games for leading interactive
platforms. More information about Activision Blizzard and its products
can be found on the company’s website, www.activisionblizzard.com.
About the Call of Duty Endowment
The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization founded by Bobby
Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The organization seeks to help
veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare
them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring
to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment,
please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.
ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS, and stylized roman
numeral III are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other
trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
Contacts
Rubenstein Communications
Lauren Condoluci, 212-843-8493
lcondoluci@Rubenstein.com