Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: Black Ops III Personalization Pack to Support Veteran Hiring

All Profits Will Support the Call of Duty Endowment’s Efforts to

Connect Veterans with High-Quality Jobs

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced a new in-game program

to support the Call of Duty Endowment’s nationwide efforts to help

unemployed veterans find high-quality careers. The C.O.D.E. Warriors

Personalization Pack for Activision’s Call of Duty®: Black Ops III

(PS4/XboxOne/PC), developed by Treyarch, includes 3x reticles, a calling

card and custom weapon camo. The pack is $3.99 in the

in-game store and the Sony and Microsoft online stores. All profits will

go directly to the Call

of Duty Endowment’s effort to help veterans secure quality careers

when they leave military service.





The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit, public benefit corporation

founded in 2009 by Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. With a mission

to identify and fund the best and most effective employment-focused

veteran-serving organizations, the Call of Duty Endowment is well on its

way to meeting its goal of placing 25,000 veterans in jobs by the end of

2018. To-date, the Call of Duty Endowment has funded more than 17,500

job placements.

“This is a great way to honor and assist our heroes as they return to

civilian life,” said Rob Kostich, Senior Vice President and General

Manager of the Call of Duty franchise. “The personalization pack lets

the Call of Duty community help veterans, while playing a game they

love. We’re grateful to our players and our platform partners for

helping veterans secure high-quality careers.”

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization founded by Bobby

Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The organization seeks to help

veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare

them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring

to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment,

please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

