ADDING MULTIMEDIA Cannabis Now Magazine Rolls Out to North American Airport Newsstands, Announces Seed Round of Funding

First Publication of its Kind to Attain Broad, Mainstream Distribution
BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cannabis Now Magazine has become the first publication of its
kind to be nationally distributed through North American airports, with
sales at Hudson News stores in more than 50 airports in the U.S. and
Canada starting this week.
The magazine has also started a seed round of investment funding to fuel
further expansion, according to publisher Eugenio Garcia.
“We wanted to make these historic announcements during one of the
highest traffic weeks of the year,” Garcia said of the news.
In 2013, Cannabis Now became the first cannabis publication
available through the Apple iTunes Store. The publication now boasts 3.7
million fans on Facebook, one of largest social communities for any
publication in the world.
“What we’re seeing is a paradigm shift,” Garcia said of the magazine’s
increased distribution. “It is the final step in acknowledging that
cannabis is has become acceptable to the mainstream community.”
Founded in 2010, Cannabis Now is devoted to fostering a
responsible dialogue surrounding cannabis. It’s this focus and drive
towards cannabis coverage in realms such as politics, science, social
justice and horticultural advancements that has successfully driven the
magazine forward into new realms. While entering the iTunes store was a
significant step due to Apple’s famously “family-friendly” attitude
towards the items in its store, sales in the nation’s airports stands as
further “validation of the higher level of conversation Cannabis Now
provides,” Garcia says.
In addition to airport newsstands, Cannabis Now is also available
for purchase at cannabisnowmagazine.com/subscribe, Barnes
and Noble, Books-A-Million,
Kroger, dispensaries, head shops, smoke shops, bookstores and numerous
other outlets around the country.
