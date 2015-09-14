Affinity Health Plan To Hold Grand Opening Of Its Brownsville Brooklyn Community Service Center

Consumers will access insurance options with face-to-face customer
service
BRONX, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinity
Health Plan will hold the Grand Opening of its Brownsville, Brooklyn
Community Service Center and Retail Store on Tuesday, September 15th,
2015 at 12PM. Located at 1684 Pitkin Avenue in Brooklyn, the store is
strategically located right in the heart of the community – offering an
ideal venue for Affinity to provide face-to-face customer service and
information about healthcare options in a more approachable environment.
“Having a footprint in the Brownsville community is very important to
Affinity Health Plan, and this new service center will enable us to
better serve our resident members and the Brownsville community on the
whole,” stated Glenn A. MacFarlane, President & CEO of Affinity Health
Plan. “Affinity’s goal with each and every one of our stores and service
centers is to provide an inviting and comfortable venue where we can
engage with our members not only on health care matters and concerns,
but also on other issues that impact their daily lives, including
employment, housing and food.”
As with our new flagship service center and store at the Metro Center
Atrium, the design of the Brownsville location is a welcoming open and
airy space developed to ensure both comfort and information access to
the consumer. Along with brochures that outline the more than 30
insurance options Affinity
Health Plan offers, the center provides access to computers so that
visitors can view their healthcare options and existing plans. For those
in need, they can also log on to access employment assistance, food
stamps or housing assistance. Most importantly, visitors can meet
face-to-face with an Affinity Health Plan representative, simplifying
the process, ensuring their questions get answered.
The Brownsville center is the second of many stores that the company
plans to redesign throughout New York City and the greater New York
region. The service centers and stores provide consumers with greater
access to healthcare options and information, including better ways to
approach preventive care and achieve healthier, richer and more
rewarding lives.
With its stores and service centers, Affinity looks to:
-
Create a modern, high quality experience for all consumers to access
in person – no longer relying solely on reaching a representative
online or by phone.
-
Simplify the process and provide customers with a clear understanding
of the healthcare products they are investing in.
-
Create a more efficient and expedient way to help members when
problems and questions arise, ensuring they have access to the right
people immediately.
Founded in 1986, Affinity is an independent, not-for-profit organization
driven by the mission to help its members, their families and their
communities lead rich and rewarding lives. For nearly 30 years, Affinity
has built one of the area’s largest physician networks, which includes
30,000 providers and 90 of the top hospitals in the Greater New York
region. Affinity offers a variety of programs under Medicare, Medicaid,
Child Health Plus and Qualified Health Plans on the New York State
Health Plan Marketplace for members in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens,
Manhattan, Staten Island as well as Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester,
Rockland and Orange counties. For more information, visit
AffinityPlan.org or follow Affinity on Twitter and Facebook.
