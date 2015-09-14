Affinity Health Plan To Hold Grand Opening Of Its Brownsville Brooklyn Community Service Center

Consumers will access insurance options with face-to-face customer

service

BRONX, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinity

Health Plan will hold the Grand Opening of its Brownsville, Brooklyn

Community Service Center and Retail Store on Tuesday, September 15th,

2015 at 12PM. Located at 1684 Pitkin Avenue in Brooklyn, the store is

strategically located right in the heart of the community – offering an

ideal venue for Affinity to provide face-to-face customer service and

information about healthcare options in a more approachable environment.

“Having a footprint in the Brownsville community is very important to

Affinity Health Plan, and this new service center will enable us to

better serve our resident members and the Brownsville community on the

whole,” stated Glenn A. MacFarlane, President & CEO of Affinity Health

Plan. “Affinity’s goal with each and every one of our stores and service

centers is to provide an inviting and comfortable venue where we can

engage with our members not only on health care matters and concerns,

but also on other issues that impact their daily lives, including

employment, housing and food.”

As with our new flagship service center and store at the Metro Center

Atrium, the design of the Brownsville location is a welcoming open and

airy space developed to ensure both comfort and information access to

the consumer. Along with brochures that outline the more than 30

insurance options Affinity

Health Plan offers, the center provides access to computers so that

visitors can view their healthcare options and existing plans. For those

in need, they can also log on to access employment assistance, food

stamps or housing assistance. Most importantly, visitors can meet

face-to-face with an Affinity Health Plan representative, simplifying

the process, ensuring their questions get answered.

The Brownsville center is the second of many stores that the company

plans to redesign throughout New York City and the greater New York

region. The service centers and stores provide consumers with greater

access to healthcare options and information, including better ways to

approach preventive care and achieve healthier, richer and more

rewarding lives.

With its stores and service centers, Affinity looks to:

Create a modern, high quality experience for all consumers to access

in person – no longer relying solely on reaching a representative

online or by phone.

ABOUT

AFFINITY HEALTH PLAN

Founded in 1986, Affinity is an independent, not-for-profit organization

driven by the mission to help its members, their families and their

communities lead rich and rewarding lives. For nearly 30 years, Affinity

has built one of the area’s largest physician networks, which includes

30,000 providers and 90 of the top hospitals in the Greater New York

region. Affinity offers a variety of programs under Medicare, Medicaid,

Child Health Plus and Qualified Health Plans on the New York State

Health Plan Marketplace for members in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens,

Manhattan, Staten Island as well as Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester,

Rockland and Orange counties. For more information, visit

AffinityPlan.org or follow Affinity on Twitter and Facebook.

