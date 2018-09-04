Amscot Financial Contributes Mini-Grants to 12 Non-Profit Service Groups

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, recently awarded mini-grants of $250 to $3,000 in support of 12 different non-profit service organizations located in the Florida communities where the company serves several million consumers.

“At Amscot, we want to be more than just a good business. We want to be a neighbor that stays involved in the community,” says Ian MacKechnie, Founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “Helping local organizations is a good way to do that.

Mini-grants went to the following organizations: AMIkids Tampa Inc, Tampa. They have been providing education and prevention services to young men ages 11-17 in the Tampa Bay area since 1971. Their combination of counseling, educational, and treatment services, known as the AMIkids Personal Growth Model©, provides a comprehensive, long-term approach to reintegrating youth into the local community. The nationally regarded model is built around the “kids-first” philosophy; focusing on consistently creating positive opportunities for kids to ensure their success. For more information, please visit: www.amikids.org

Clearwater. Their mission is to feed the hungry, help families facing homelessness return to self-sufficiency and empower survivors of domestic violence. They serve 130,000 men, women and children, provide 3.7 million pounds of food, 550 individuals with temporary housing, serves 17,000 individuals through RCS Outreach Center, provide shelter to over 250 women and children and 11 families with long-term affordable housing annually. For more information, please visit: www.rcspinellas.org Walk On Cancer Support Group, Inc., Palm Coast. They provide support, encouragement, information and resources to cancer survivors. They meet monthly for support, providing information to the newly diagnosed, and dinners to those too sick to take care of themselves. Gift cards are given for gas, groceries and restaurants to help ease the burden of the extra financial strain placed upon families. For more information, please visit: www.walkonsupport.com