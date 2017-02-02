Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation committed $1.8 million to improving health and strengthening Colorado communities in 2016

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield today announced that its foundation

and 2,000 associates in Colorado contributed $1.8 million and 2,100

volunteer hours to health-related causes and community events in 2016.

“We’ve had deep roots in communities throughout Colorado for 79 years,”

said Mike Ramseier, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in

Colorado. “We’ve always believed that we have an obligation as a company

to make our communities better and healthier. I am pleased that we

fulfilled that commitment to Colorado again in 2016.”

Highlights included:

Hundreds of youth learned the importance of healthy, active lifestyles

through Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation’s support of the

Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Seven grants were awarded to clubs in

Pueblo County, Larimer County, the San Luis Valley, Colorado Springs

and Denver.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield associates also contributed personally

and financially to improving Colorado communities last year,

volunteering more than 2,100 hours of service and making charitable

donations that totaled nearly $200,000 with a match from the Anthem Blue

Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.

“We are proud to serve more than one million Coloradans,” said Ramseier.

“Our 2,000 associates know that Colorado is a great place to live and do

business. In 2017, we will continue to work with the nonprofit community

to improve the health and well-being of all who call Colorado home.”

