Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation committed $1.8 million to improving health and strengthening Colorado communities in 2016

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield today announced that its foundation
and 2,000 associates in Colorado contributed $1.8 million and 2,100
volunteer hours to health-related causes and community events in 2016.
“We’ve had deep roots in communities throughout Colorado for 79 years,”
said Mike Ramseier, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in
Colorado. “We’ve always believed that we have an obligation as a company
to make our communities better and healthier. I am pleased that we
fulfilled that commitment to Colorado again in 2016.”
Highlights included:
-
Hundreds of youth learned the importance of healthy, active lifestyles
through Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation’s support of the
Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Seven grants were awarded to clubs in
Pueblo County, Larimer County, the San Luis Valley, Colorado Springs
and Denver.
-
Working with the American Heart Association, 250 people were trained
in hands-only CPR, part of a national effort to increase the survival
rate of those who suffer cardiac arrest.
-
A team of 60 Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield associates rode in
Colorado Bike MS in Ft. Collins and raised more than $40,000 for the
National MS Society.
-
We provided adaptive sports programming to Disabled Sports USA for 80
youth and wounded warriors in Denver.
-
In partnership with the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes, we
provided dozens of blind and visually impaired athletes opportunities
to increase physical activity through goal ball, running, yoga,
exercise classes and rowing.
-
A grant of nearly $600,000 to the philanthropic arm of the Colorado
Hospital Association is aimed at reducing the number of low-birth
weight deliveries and preterm births in the state.
-
Financial support for the American Lung Association resulted in
hundreds of Coloradans enrolling in smoking cessation programs
throughout the year.
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield associates also contributed personally
and financially to improving Colorado communities last year,
volunteering more than 2,100 hours of service and making charitable
donations that totaled nearly $200,000 with a match from the Anthem Blue
Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.
“We are proud to serve more than one million Coloradans,” said Ramseier.
“Our 2,000 associates know that Colorado is a great place to live and do
business. In 2017, we will continue to work with the nonprofit community
to improve the health and well-being of all who call Colorado home.”
