Asian Luxury Watch Consumer Report 2015 – Research and Markets

This report is based on findings from the Affluent Insights Luxury

Travel Surveys fielded online in May/June 2015.

Covers eight Asian markets: China, India, Hong Kong, Singapore,

Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan.

In each market, we surveyed a total of 350+ respondents. All of the

respondents were defined as affluent.

Key Topics Covered:

Study Methodology and Sample

Key Findings from the Report

Section A: Luxury Watch Purchasing

– Next Big Purchase

– Categories Purchased in the Past 12 Months

– Categories Planning to Purchase in the Next 12 Months

– Luxury Watch Purchasing

– Spending on Categories

– Average Spending on Luxury Watches by Gender amongst All

– Spending on Luxury Watches amongst Purchasers

Section B: Luxury Watch Purchasers

– Luxury Watch Brands Planned to Purchase

– Top Information Sources for Luxury Watches

Section C: Luxury Watch Purchaser Profiling and Demographics

– Future Outlook for Consumers

– Attitudes about Luxury Purchasing

– Motivations to Buy Luxury

– Top Holiday Destinations

– Number of International Trips (Leisure/Business/Combined)

– Travel Behaviour

– Occupation

– Household Income

– Investments

– Gender and Age

– Civil Status

– Sport Following and Hobbies

