Baker Tilly Announces Firmwide Stewardship Day for Hunger Relief

All firm offices and employees to celebrate CEO transition by

dedicating entire workday to the cause of food insecurity.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accounting and advisory firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker

Tilly) has announced that its employees will dedicate the entire workday

of Thursday, July 14, 2016, to community service, giving and education.

On June 1, 2016, Alan Whitman will officially become Baker Tilly CEO. On

July 14, Baker Tilly’s Stewardship Day will be held as a way to

celebrate the transition of the firm’s leadership. Tim Christen, who led

Baker Tilly for 17 years, will leave his current position as CEO to

continue to focus on his chairmanship of the American Institute of CPAs.

Christen will also continue to fill important roles and make ongoing

contributions to the organizational growth and development of Baker

Tilly and Baker Tilly International.

Stewardship is one of Baker Tilly’s core values. The firm has chosen to

recognize the historic change in leadership by honoring that core value

and focusing on giving back to the community.

“We can meaningfully mark this important time in our firm’s history by

dedicating ourselves to helping those who are less fortunate,” Baker

Tilly CEO-Elect Alan Whitman said. “We are a firm that is focused on a

culture of service. There is no better way to celebrate our future than

by dedicating ourselves to serve.”

Firm offices will volunteer time at food banks and other hunger relief

organizations as a reflection of the firm’s and Alan Whitman’s long

standing commitment to food insecurity and the importance of corporate

citizenship.

“Tim Christen has worked tirelessly to advance our journey to become

America’s Finest Professional Services Firm,” Whitman said. “He

committed the organization to core values—Integrity, Passion and

Stewardship—that have defined our firm and made it an exceptional place

to work and a valued partner for clients.”

“Stewardship is a shared commitment to our clients, people, communities

and firm and Stewardship Day reflects those commitments, honors our

values and celebrates our future,” Whitman added.

In addition to the upcoming Stewardship Day, Baker Tilly team members

have donated more than 4,000 service hours to 150 organizations

nationally through the firm’s HERO (Helping Enrich Relationships through

Outreach) program, which provides employees a dedicated, annual

allotment of paid time off for use when volunteering for community

service projects.

