Baker Tilly Announces Firmwide Stewardship Day for Hunger Relief

All firm offices and employees to celebrate CEO transition by
dedicating entire workday to the cause of food insecurity.
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accounting and advisory firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker
Tilly) has announced that its employees will dedicate the entire workday
of Thursday, July 14, 2016, to community service, giving and education.
On June 1, 2016, Alan Whitman will officially become Baker Tilly CEO. On
July 14, Baker Tilly’s Stewardship Day will be held as a way to
celebrate the transition of the firm’s leadership. Tim Christen, who led
Baker Tilly for 17 years, will leave his current position as CEO to
continue to focus on his chairmanship of the American Institute of CPAs.
Christen will also continue to fill important roles and make ongoing
contributions to the organizational growth and development of Baker
Tilly and Baker Tilly International.
Stewardship is one of Baker Tilly’s core values. The firm has chosen to
recognize the historic change in leadership by honoring that core value
and focusing on giving back to the community.
“We can meaningfully mark this important time in our firm’s history by
dedicating ourselves to helping those who are less fortunate,” Baker
Tilly CEO-Elect Alan Whitman said. “We are a firm that is focused on a
culture of service. There is no better way to celebrate our future than
by dedicating ourselves to serve.”
Firm offices will volunteer time at food banks and other hunger relief
organizations as a reflection of the firm’s and Alan Whitman’s long
standing commitment to food insecurity and the importance of corporate
citizenship.
“Tim Christen has worked tirelessly to advance our journey to become
America’s Finest Professional Services Firm,” Whitman said. “He
committed the organization to core values—Integrity, Passion and
Stewardship—that have defined our firm and made it an exceptional place
to work and a valued partner for clients.”
“Stewardship is a shared commitment to our clients, people, communities
and firm and Stewardship Day reflects those commitments, honors our
values and celebrates our future,” Whitman added.
In addition to the upcoming Stewardship Day, Baker Tilly team members
have donated more than 4,000 service hours to 150 organizations
nationally through the firm’s HERO (Helping Enrich Relationships through
Outreach) program, which provides employees a dedicated, annual
allotment of paid time off for use when volunteering for community
service projects.
About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)
Baker
Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a nationally recognized,
full-service accounting and advisory firm whose specialized
professionals connect with clients and their businesses through
refreshing candor and clear industry insight. With approximately 2,500
employees across the United States, Baker Tilly is ranked as one of the
15 largest accounting and advisory firms in the country. Headquartered
in Chicago, Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly
International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and
business advisory firms in 141 countries, with 28,000 professionals. The
combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.8 billion.
Contacts
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
Nicole Pederson, 612-876-4891
nicole.pederson@bakertilly.com
or
Baker
Tilly Media Relations
press@bakertilly.com