Care Indeed Management Team Attends Leadership Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Care Indeed Management Team recently attended the Home Care
Association of America (HCAOA) 2016 Annual Leadership Conference which
was held at the Hilton Anaheim Hotel located in Anaheim, CA September
25-28. This year’s theme was “Leading Together: Create, Innovate,
Inspire.”
Training and professional development have always been key to operations
at Care Indeed. According to Dee Bustos, CEO, she welcomes every
opportunity that will prepare them to meet and exceed their clients’
needs and expectations. She also said that the conference allowed
attendees to hear key innovators across the home care industry give
presentations on important topics including Sales/Marketing, Operations,
Technology, and Innovations. “We want to advance our skills, and
transfer this knowledge to our employees to ensure that they will be
ready to meet and overcome any challenges they may face,” Dee added.
Home Care Association of America represents the home care industry. It
connects and educates its members to stay on top of the latest issues.
Vanessa Valerio, VP and COO, Patient Care, said, “It was great to be in
an environment where we speak the same language. We met with leaders
from other agencies and discussed opportunities and challenges in home
care. Technology does wonders. However, having the right people remains
to be the number one factor in keeping home care sustainable. As
leaders, it is our moral obligation to empower our home care aides by
providing them tools to be successful. We need to nurture their
strengths and help them grow.”
About Care Indeed
Care Indeed is a leading provider of non-medical home care services in
the Bay Area. It is owned and managed by nurses with extensive
caregiving experience. Established in 2010, Care Indeed offers services
that fall into these categories: personal care and hygiene, support with
mobility, household chores, companionship, and transportation. For more
information, about Care Indeed’s hourly and live-in care, please call
(650) 328-1001 or log in to www.CareIndeed.com.
