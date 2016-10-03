Care Indeed Management Team Attends Leadership Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Care Indeed Management Team recently attended the Home Care

Association of America (HCAOA) 2016 Annual Leadership Conference which

was held at the Hilton Anaheim Hotel located in Anaheim, CA September

25-28. This year’s theme was “Leading Together: Create, Innovate,

Inspire.”

Training and professional development have always been key to operations

at Care Indeed. According to Dee Bustos, CEO, she welcomes every

opportunity that will prepare them to meet and exceed their clients’

needs and expectations. She also said that the conference allowed

attendees to hear key innovators across the home care industry give

presentations on important topics including Sales/Marketing, Operations,

Technology, and Innovations. “We want to advance our skills, and

transfer this knowledge to our employees to ensure that they will be

ready to meet and overcome any challenges they may face,” Dee added.

Home Care Association of America represents the home care industry. It

connects and educates its members to stay on top of the latest issues.

Vanessa Valerio, VP and COO, Patient Care, said, “It was great to be in

an environment where we speak the same language. We met with leaders

from other agencies and discussed opportunities and challenges in home

care. Technology does wonders. However, having the right people remains

to be the number one factor in keeping home care sustainable. As

leaders, it is our moral obligation to empower our home care aides by

providing them tools to be successful. We need to nurture their

strengths and help them grow.”

About Care Indeed

Care Indeed is a leading provider of non-medical home care services in

the Bay Area. It is owned and managed by nurses with extensive

caregiving experience. Established in 2010, Care Indeed offers services

that fall into these categories: personal care and hygiene, support with

mobility, household chores, companionship, and transportation. For more

information, about Care Indeed’s hourly and live-in care, please call

(650) 328-1001 or log in to www.CareIndeed.com.

