Carena Launches First Virtual Clinic for Spanish-Speaking Patients in Partnership with UIeCare, an Affiliate of University of Iowa Health Care

Inc., a leading telemedicine provider, today announced the launch of

its first virtual clinic for Spanish-speaking patients in partnership

with UIeCare, an affiliate of University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa

City, IA. This virtual clinic is designed to meet the needs of Iowa’s

growing Latino population, and will expand access to care to more than

170,000 Spanish-speaking individuals.

“The launch of this new Spanish-language virtual clinic at UIeSalud.com

is a significant milestone in improving access,” said Ralph C.

Derrickson, CEO of Carena. “Like every other industry, healthcare has to

adapt to the needs of the consumer. All healthcare is local and this is

an example of how we’re partnering with innovative health systems to

meet the needs of their patients.”

The new portal will connect Spanish-speaking patients with

Spanish-speaking providers. If a Spanish-speaking provider is not

available, an interpreter will join the virtual visit to translate the

conversation for both patient and provider.

“When we decided to build out our virtual care capabilities with the

launch of UIeCare.com, which provides unparalleled convenience and

affordability to Iowa patients, we knew we needed to expand these

services to reach Iowa’s large number of Spanish-speaking individuals,”

said Dr. Patrick Brophy, Assistant Vice President of eHealth &

Innovation at University of Iowa Health Care. “This new portal offers

cost-effective access to care that our Latino patients can understand

and feel comfortable using, giving them the same level of ease in their

healthcare experiences that our non-Spanish speaking patients already

feel when they use our services.”

This virtual clinic for Spanish-speaking patients is another avenue

through which Carena is helping health systems broaden their offerings

and expand options for consumers.

Carena’s virtual clinics extend health systems’ services and build their

reputation with top quality virtual care from board-certified

clinicians. This model provides visits via phone or the Internet that

typically last 20 minutes. Common conditions treated include cold, pink

eye, cold sore, rash, flu, sore throat, and urinary tract infection.

When asked, 97 percent of patients reported they would use the service

again.

