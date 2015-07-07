Carena Launches First Virtual Clinic for Spanish-Speaking Patients in Partnership with UIeCare, an Affiliate of University of Iowa Health Care

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carena,
Inc., a leading telemedicine provider, today announced the launch of
its first virtual clinic for Spanish-speaking patients in partnership
with UIeCare, an affiliate of University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa
City, IA. This virtual clinic is designed to meet the needs of Iowa’s
growing Latino population, and will expand access to care to more than
170,000 Spanish-speaking individuals.
“The launch of this new Spanish-language virtual clinic at UIeSalud.com
is a significant milestone in improving access,” said Ralph C.
Derrickson, CEO of Carena. “Like every other industry, healthcare has to
adapt to the needs of the consumer. All healthcare is local and this is
an example of how we’re partnering with innovative health systems to
meet the needs of their patients.”
The new portal will connect Spanish-speaking patients with
Spanish-speaking providers. If a Spanish-speaking provider is not
available, an interpreter will join the virtual visit to translate the
conversation for both patient and provider.
“When we decided to build out our virtual care capabilities with the
launch of UIeCare.com, which provides unparalleled convenience and
affordability to Iowa patients, we knew we needed to expand these
services to reach Iowa’s large number of Spanish-speaking individuals,”
said Dr. Patrick Brophy, Assistant Vice President of eHealth &
Innovation at University of Iowa Health Care. “This new portal offers
cost-effective access to care that our Latino patients can understand
and feel comfortable using, giving them the same level of ease in their
healthcare experiences that our non-Spanish speaking patients already
feel when they use our services.”
This virtual clinic for Spanish-speaking patients is another avenue
through which Carena is helping health systems broaden their offerings
and expand options for consumers.
Carena’s virtual clinics extend health systems’ services and build their
reputation with top quality virtual care from board-certified
clinicians. This model provides visits via phone or the Internet that
typically last 20 minutes. Common conditions treated include cold, pink
eye, cold sore, rash, flu, sore throat, and urinary tract infection.
When asked, 97 percent of patients reported they would use the service
again.
About Carena
Carena partners with health systems to extend their services to more
people through high-quality, cost-effective virtual clinics.
System-branded virtual clinics allow patients to access 24/7 on-demand
care by phone, tablet, or computer from local systems they know and
trust. Our telemedicine solutions include everything from software to
staffing and operations management as well as provider education through
Carena University. Carena’s team of clinicians, technologists, and
customer service specialists are dedicated to creating great patient
experiences. Today, approximately 15 million people in 13 states have
access to our partner-branded virtual clinics. For more information,
please visit www.carenamd.com.
Contacts
Carena, Inc.
Rachel Radcliff, 805-617-2836
rkr@thinkrevivehealth.com