Cigna Honored by National Business Group on Health for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global health service company Cigna (NYSE:CI) was honored with an

“Innovation in Advancing Health Equity Award” by the National Business

Group on Health for its ongoing commitment to promoting health equity

and reducing health care disparities in the workplace and community.

“Health equity exists when all people, regardless of race, gender,

socio-economic status, geographic location, or other societal constructs

have the same access, opportunity, and resources to achieve their

highest potential for health. It is our hope that these companies

provide an example and encourage other employers to advance health

equity,” said Brian Marcotte, president and CEO of the National Business

Group on Health.

Cigna was recognized for its nationwide program, America Says Ahh,

to improve preventive care and encourage regular check-ups. A key

feature of the campaign is the TV Doctors of America preventive care

advocacy campaign featuring five famous TV doctors.

“In addition, for Cigna’s network doctors and clinicians, we created and

delivered an in-depth cultural competency training with an emphasis on

engaging Hispanic patients, and produced an external white paper on Cultural

Competency in Health Care,” said Peggy Payne, a leader

within Cigna’s Health Equity Strategy area.

Also noted in the award is Cigna’s use of its predictive model to map a

disparity in breast cancer screening in African-American women in

Tennessee. Cigna selected the population and sent tailored reminders to

women regarding the screening.

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the nation’s only non-profit

organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers’

perspective on national health policy issues and helping companies

optimize business performance through health improvement, innovation and

health care management. The Business Group leads initiatives to address

the most relevant health care issues facing employers today and enables

human resource and benefit leaders to learn, share and leverage best

practices from the most progressive companies. Business Group members,

which include 72 Fortune 100 companies, provide health coverage for more

than 50 million U.S. workers, retirees and their families. For more

information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company

dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense

of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or

through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life

Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna

Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include

an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental,

behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other

related products including group life, accident and disability

insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in 30 countries and

jurisdictions, and has more than 94 million customer relationships

throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to

follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Contacts

Cigna

Gloria Barone, 215-761-4758

gloria.barone@cigna.com