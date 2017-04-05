Cigna Honored by National Business Group on Health for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global health service company Cigna (NYSE:CI) was honored with an
“Innovation in Advancing Health Equity Award” by the National Business
Group on Health for its ongoing commitment to promoting health equity
and reducing health care disparities in the workplace and community.
“Health equity exists when all people, regardless of race, gender,
socio-economic status, geographic location, or other societal constructs
have the same access, opportunity, and resources to achieve their
highest potential for health. It is our hope that these companies
provide an example and encourage other employers to advance health
equity,” said Brian Marcotte, president and CEO of the National Business
Group on Health.
Cigna was recognized for its nationwide program, America Says Ahh,
to improve preventive care and encourage regular check-ups. A key
feature of the campaign is the TV Doctors of America preventive care
advocacy campaign featuring five famous TV doctors.
“In addition, for Cigna’s network doctors and clinicians, we created and
delivered an in-depth cultural competency training with an emphasis on
engaging Hispanic patients, and produced an external white paper on Cultural
Competency in Health Care,” said Peggy Payne, a leader
within Cigna’s Health Equity Strategy area.
Also noted in the award is Cigna’s use of its predictive model to map a
disparity in breast cancer screening in African-American women in
Tennessee. Cigna selected the population and sent tailored reminders to
women regarding the screening.
About the National Business Group on Health®
The National Business Group on Health is the nation’s only non-profit
organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers’
perspective on national health policy issues and helping companies
optimize business performance through health improvement, innovation and
health care management. The Business Group leads initiatives to address
the most relevant health care issues facing employers today and enables
human resource and benefit leaders to learn, share and leverage best
practices from the most progressive companies. Business Group members,
which include 72 Fortune 100 companies, provide health coverage for more
than 50 million U.S. workers, retirees and their families. For more
information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company
dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense
of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or
through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including
Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life
Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna
Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include
an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental,
behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other
related products including group life, accident and disability
insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in 30 countries and
jurisdictions, and has more than 94 million customer relationships
throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to
follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
