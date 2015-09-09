Cinedigm Acquires North American Rights to Punk’s Dead: SLC Punk 2

Follow-up to Cult Classic SLC Punk!
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has acquired all North American distribution
rights to Punk’s Dead: SLC Punk 2. It will be released with a
limited theatrical run in early 2016 followed by digital, TV and VOD
distribution.
Punk’s Dead, the sequel to 1999’s cult hit SLC Punk,
follows the next generation of outcast misfits through the Utah
hinterlands. James Merendino, who directed the original SLC Punk,
returns the film’s narrative to Salt Lake City, UT, where the now
teenage son of Heroin Bob, Ross, along with his friends, Penny and
Crash, embarks on a road trip to a huge punk show.
During their odyssey, and with the help of a healthy dose of drugs,
alcohol and punk music, Ross shreds his darkly Gothic outlook and
embraces life. Meanwhile, Ross’ mother Trish, who raised Ross alone in
her steampunk shop, discovers that her son is missing, and recruits much
of the old SLC gang to help find him. When all collide at the concert,
they are forced to deal with their unresolved relationships and what it
means to be a Punk today.
The film was financed in part by an Indiegogo campaign. James Merendino
is the writer/director. Ben Schnetzer (Pride, Snowden, Warcraft),
Hannah Marks (The Amazing Spider-Man), Colson “MGK” Baker (Beyond
the Lights), Sarah Clarke (Twilight) and Devon Sawa (Nikita,
Final Destination) star. The film’s Executive Producer is John
Bedell, with Branden Steineckert as Co-executive Producer, Andrea
Kreuzhage as Producer, and Severine Ferrari as Co-Producer.
The deal was negotiated by Cinedigm’s Kristin Harris, Executive Director
of Content Acquisitions, and Mette-Marie Katz, Director of Sales at XYZ
Films.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing this cult favorite sequel to both the
original fans of SLC Punk, as well as a whole new audience,” says
Yolanda Macias, EVP Acquisitions.
