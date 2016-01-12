City of Brotherly Love Welcomes Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America®

-Billy Beane to Serve as Keynote Speaker-

Let Freedom Ring: Small and Independent Brewers Gather in
Birthplace of America

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brewers Association:

WHAT:

   

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania—a city with a rich history known for
independence—will welcome the 33rd edition of the Craft
Brewers Conference & BrewExpo
America® (CBC) from May 3-6. Presented by the Brewers
Association, CBC is the leading industry event, and the only
one that serves both brewpubs and packaging breweries.

 
BrewExpo America is the premier trade show for craft brewers,
offering the perfect platform to meet leaders in the national and
international brewing arena and connect with current and future
customers.
 

WHO:

An estimated 13,500 attendees will have the opportunity to visit
with over 600 exhibiting companies and hear from more than 125
presenters, including Brewers Association Director Paul Gatza and
Chief Economist Bart Watson who will deliver the annual State of
the Industry address, as well as keynote speaker Billy Beane,
Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for the Oakland
A’s and the inspirational subject of bestselling book and
subsequent movie Moneyball.*

 
Beane is considered one of the most progressive and talented
baseball executives in the game. He will share his innovative,
winning approach to management and leadership, and how his Moneyball
philosophy can be adopted for the craft brewing industry.
 

WHY:

As demand for craft beer from small and independent brewers
increases, CBC brings the community together in a collaborative and
educational environment. New and veteran brewers have an opportunity
to connect, share ideas and learn about a wide range of topics
including brewery operations, brewpubs, export development,
government affairs, packaging breweries, quality, safety, selling
craft beer, start-ups, sustainability and technical brewing. With
one of the most dynamic beer cultures in the country, Philadelphia
sets the perfect stage for CBC.
 

WHEN:

Craft Brewers Conference

Tuesday, May 3 – Friday, May 6, 2016

Times vary. For a full schedule of events, visit the CBC
conference schedule.

 

BrewExpo America

Wednesday, May 4: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 5: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday, May 6: 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
 

WHERE:

Philadelphia Convention Center

1101 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
 

MEDIA:

Media wishing to attend and cover the 2016 Craft Brewers
Conference & BrewExpo America must apply
for press credentials.

 

SPONSORS:

The 2016
Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America and World
Beer Cup are made possible by the generous support of their
sponsors.

* Arrangements for the appearance of Billy Beane made through Greater
Talent Network, Inc, New York.

