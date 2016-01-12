City of Brotherly Love Welcomes Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America®

-Billy Beane to Serve as Keynote Speaker-

Let Freedom Ring: Small and Independent Brewers Gather in

Birthplace of America

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brewers Association:

WHAT: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania—a city with a rich history known for

independence—will welcome the 33rd edition of the Craft

Brewers Conference & BrewExpo

America® (CBC) from May 3-6. Presented by the Brewers

Association, CBC is the leading industry event, and the only

one that serves both brewpubs and packaging breweries. BrewExpo America is the premier trade show for craft brewers,

offering the perfect platform to meet leaders in the national and

international brewing arena and connect with current and future

customers. WHO: An estimated 13,500 attendees will have the opportunity to visit

with over 600 exhibiting companies and hear from more than 125

presenters, including Brewers Association Director Paul Gatza and

Chief Economist Bart Watson who will deliver the annual State of

the Industry address, as well as keynote speaker Billy Beane,

Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for the Oakland

A’s and the inspirational subject of bestselling book and

subsequent movie Moneyball.* Beane is considered one of the most progressive and talented

baseball executives in the game. He will share his innovative,

winning approach to management and leadership, and how his Moneyball

philosophy can be adopted for the craft brewing industry. WHY: As demand for craft beer from small and independent brewers

increases, CBC brings the community together in a collaborative and

educational environment. New and veteran brewers have an opportunity

to connect, share ideas and learn about a wide range of topics

including brewery operations, brewpubs, export development,

government affairs, packaging breweries, quality, safety, selling

craft beer, start-ups, sustainability and technical brewing. With

one of the most dynamic beer cultures in the country, Philadelphia

sets the perfect stage for CBC. WHEN: Craft Brewers Conference Tuesday, May 3 – Friday, May 6, 2016 Times vary. For a full schedule of events, visit the CBC

conference schedule. BrewExpo America Wednesday, May 4: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 6: 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. WHERE: Philadelphia Convention Center 1101 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19107 MEDIA: Media wishing to attend and cover the 2016 Craft Brewers

Conference & BrewExpo America must apply

for press credentials. SPONSORS: The 2016

Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America and World

Beer Cup are made possible by the generous support of their

sponsors.

* Arrangements for the appearance of Billy Beane made through Greater

Talent Network, Inc, New York.

Contacts

On behalf of the Brewers Association

Abby Berman Cohen,

646-695-7044

abby@rosengrouppr.com