Cloudscene Reveals the Female CEOs Ruling within the Top 100 Cloud Service Providers

BRISBANE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IWD2017–Cloudscene, the world’s largest directory of colocation data centers,

cloud service providers and network fabrics, can reveal that just 5% of

the top 100 global cloud service providers have female CEOs.

In line with this finding, a report released this month by Catalyst also

disclosed that women hold just 5.8% of the CEO positions across all S&P

500 companies.

Analysis of Cloudscene’s data, consisting of 5,500+ data centers and

4,700+ cloud service providers, has uncovered the five female CEOs

ruling within the top 100 cloud service providers:

• Singtel – Chua Sock Koong, Group CEO • Tele2 – Allison Kirkby, President & Group CEO • Yahoo – Marissa Mayer, CEO • Fibernet Direct – Carmen M. Perez, President & CEO • The Quilt – Jen Leasure, President & CEO

Serial tech entrepreneur and Cloudscene’s founder, Bevan Slattery said:

“It would be naive to not acknowledge the importance of more women

holding leadership positions in the tech sector globally.

“Whether it’s a gender, racial or age diversity imbalance, having the

same people in the room does not drive innovation to its full potential.

There is more work to be done to push the boundaries of what the tech

sector can achieve and diversity is certainly one area that can make a

significant difference,” said Bevan Slattery.

The CEO of leading HR tech company, Revelian, and the Australian

Institute of Management’s 2016 Leader of the Year, Cherie Curtis, added

that understanding the value of diversity and acknowledging the gender

gap is a critical first step to change in the tech sector.

“From a psychological perspective we know that strength comes from

diversity. A balance of individual differences or personalities makes

for a more powerful decision-making group. More females in tech will

materially enhance the capability of the industry and the ability to

service the broader community. This has a direct commercial impact,”

Cherie Curtis said.

Of Cloudscene’s top 100 cloud service providers with CEO positions held

by women:

• Three of the companies also have an equal or majority representation

of women in the boardroom, with the remaining two boards having an

18% and 27% female representation • Four of the five CEOs obtained the role without a formal tech

qualification, instead the women had finance/accounting/economics

degrees with just Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer having a formal

qualification in computer science • Two of the women held the company’s CFO role prior to being offered

the CEO position • The United States is home to three of the CEOs, with two women

residing in Sweden and Singapore respectively.

The top 100 cloud service providers are determined based on the total

connectivity (PoPs) of the company globally.

To find out who the top cloud service providers and colocation data

centers are globally, visit www.cloudscene.com/top10

Cloudscene:

Cloudscene is the world’s largest directory of

colocation data centers, cloud service providers and network fabrics.

Established by serial tech entrepreneur, Bevan Slattery, Cloudscene

helps in the selection of colocation, IaaS, cloud and internet service

providers www.cloudscene.com

