Colgate Announces 1st Quarter 2017 Results

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today reported worldwide Net sales

of $3,762 million in first quarter 2017, even with the first quarter

2016 level. Global unit volume decreased 2.0%, pricing increased 2.5%

and foreign exchange was negative 0.5%. Organic sales (Net sales

excluding the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments)

grew 0.5%.

Net income and Diluted earnings per share in first quarter 2017 were

$570 million and $0.64, respectively. Net income in first quarter 2017

included $31 million ($0.03 per diluted share) of aftertax charges

resulting from the Company’s Global Growth and Efficiency Program (the

“2012 Restructuring Program”).

Net income and Diluted earnings per share in first quarter 2016 were

$533 million and $0.59, respectively. Net income in first quarter 2016

included $38 million ($0.04 per diluted share) of aftertax charges

resulting from the 2012 Restructuring Program.

Excluding charges resulting from the 2012 Restructuring Program in both

periods, Net income in first quarter 2017 was $601 million, an increase

of 5% versus first quarter 2016, and Diluted earnings per share in first

quarter 2017 was $0.67, an increase of 6% versus first quarter 2016.

Gross profit margin was 60.3% in first quarter 2017 versus 59.8% in

first quarter 2016. Excluding charges resulting from the 2012

Restructuring Program in both periods, Gross profit margin was 60.7% in

first quarter 2017, an increase of 70 basis points versus the year ago

quarter. This increase was primarily driven by cost savings from the

Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives and the 2012 Restructuring

Program, and higher pricing, partially offset by higher raw and

packaging material costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were 36.2% of Net sales in

first quarter 2017 versus 36.0% of Net sales in first quarter 2016.

Excluding charges resulting from the 2012 Restructuring Program in both

periods, Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 30

basis points to 35.6% of Net sales in first quarter 2017, as a result of

higher overhead expenses. Worldwide advertising investment increased 1%

to $400 million versus $398 million in the year ago quarter.

Operating profit increased to $885 million in first quarter 2017

compared to $867 million in first quarter 2016. Excluding charges

resulting from the 2012 Restructuring Program in both periods, Operating

profit was $931 million in first quarter 2017, an increase of 1% versus

first quarter 2016. Operating profit margin was 23.5% in first quarter

2017 versus 23.0% in first quarter 2016. Excluding charges resulting

from the 2012 Restructuring Program in both periods, Operating profit

margin was 24.7% in first quarter 2017, an increase of 20 basis points

versus the year ago quarter.

Net cash provided by operations year-to-date was $691 million compared

to $614 million in the comparable 2016 period, reflecting strong

operating earnings and a continued tight focus on working capital.

Working capital as a percentage of Net sales was negative 4.3% compared

to negative 2.8% in the year ago period.

Ian Cook, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on

the first quarter results, “Clearly the first quarter was challenging

and did not meet our organic sales growth expectations, driven mainly by

softer results in North America. Net sales were even with the year ago

quarter, while organic sales grew 0.5%, led by emerging markets where

organic sales grew 3.0%.

“Colgate’s leadership of the global toothpaste market continued during

the quarter with its global market share now at 43.8% year-to-date. Our

global leadership in manual toothbrushes also continued with Colgate’s

global market share in that category now at 32.7% year-to-date.

“Pleasingly, gross profit margin, operating profit margin, net income as

a percent to sales and operating cash flow all increased versus the year

ago period.

“As we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and slowing category

growth worldwide remain challenging. While based on current spot rates,

we continue to expect a low-single-digit net sales increase for 2017,

based on our slow start to the year, we now expect organic sales growth

for 2017 to be modestly below our 4% – 7% range with sequential

improvement throughout the year.

“On a GAAP basis, based on current spot rates, we are planning for a

year of gross margin expansion and expect earnings per share on a dollar

basis to be flat.

“Excluding charges resulting from the 2012 Restructuring Program and the

other 2016 one-time items previously disclosed, based on current spot

rates, we continue to plan for a year of strong operating cash flow,

gross margin expansion, increased advertising investment and

low-single-digit earnings per share growth on a dollar basis.”

At 11:00 a.m. ET today, Colgate will host a conference call to elaborate

on first quarter results. To access this call as a webcast, please go to

Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com.

The following are comments about divisional performance for first

quarter 2017 versus the year ago period. See attached Geographic Sales

Analysis Percentage Changes and Segment Information tables for

additional information on divisional net sales and operating profit.

North America (20% of Company Sales)

North America Net sales decreased 5.0% in first quarter 2017. Unit

volume decreased 5.0% with 0.5% lower pricing, while foreign exchange

was positive 0.5%. Organic sales for North America decreased 5.5%,

reflecting the impact of market share losses during the quarter from a

portfolio transition within our home care business, retailer inventory

reductions and a further slowdown in category growth.

Operating profit in North America decreased 3% in first quarter 2017 to

$233 million, while as a percentage of Net sales, it increased 80 basis

points to 30.7% of Net sales. This increase in Operating profit as a

percentage of Net sales was due to a decrease in Selling, general and

administrative expenses, partially offset by a decrease in Gross profit,

both as a percentage of Net sales. This decrease in Gross profit was

primarily driven by higher raw and packaging material costs, partially

offset by cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives

and the 2012 Restructuring Program. This decrease in Selling, general

and administrative expenses was due to lower overhead expenses and

decreased advertising due to the timing of advertising investment in the

prior year.

In the U.S., Colgate maintained its leadership in the toothpaste

category during the quarter with its market share at 35.6% year-to-date.

Successful new products include Colgate Total Clean-In-Between, Colgate

Optic White Beauty Radiant, Colgate Sensitive Smart White and Tom’s of

Maine Rapid Relief Sensitive toothpastes. In manual toothbrushes,

Colgate maintained its brand market leadership in the U.S. with its

market share in that category at 41.2% year-to-date, driven by strong

sales of Colgate Total 360° 4 Zone manual toothbrush.

New products succeeding in other categories include Colgate Total

Advanced Health and Colgate Kids mouthwashes, Colgate Total 360° Whole

Mouth Clean battery toothbrush and Softsoap Luminous Oils and Irish

Spring Signature For Men body washes.

Latin America (25% of Company Sales)

Latin America Net sales increased 9.0% in first quarter 2017. Unit

volume was even with the year ago quarter, while pricing increased 7.0%

and foreign exchange was positive 2.0%. Excluding the impact of divested

businesses, unit volume increased 0.5%. Volume gains in Mexico, the

Caribbean region and the Southern Cone region were offset by volume

declines in Brazil. Organic sales for Latin America increased 7.5%.

Operating profit in Latin America increased 9% in first quarter 2017 to

$269 million, while as a percentage of Net sales, it remained even at

29.1%. Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was even with the

year ago quarter, as an increase in Gross profit was offset by an

increase in Selling, general and administrative expenses, both as a

percentage of Net sales. This increase in Gross profit was mainly driven

by cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives and

higher pricing, which were partially offset by higher raw and packaging

material costs. This increase in Selling, general and administrative

expenses was due to higher overhead expenses and increased advertising

investment.

Colgate maintained its leadership in toothpaste in Latin America during

the quarter, with market share gains in Mexico, Peru, the Dominican

Republic, Puerto Rico and Paraguay. Strong sales of Colgate Total

Professional Daily Repair, Colgate Triple Action Extra Whitening,

Colgate Sensitive Pro-Alivio and Colgate Max Fresh toothpastes

contributed to volume growth throughout the region. Colgate’s leadership

in the manual toothbrush category continued throughout the region,

driven by strong sales of Colgate Triple Action manual toothbrush.

Products in other categories contributing to growth throughout the

region include Colgate Plax Ice Glacial mouthwash, Protex Pro-Hidrata

shower gel, bar soap and liquid hand soap, Palmolive Natural Secrets

shower gel and bar soap, Suavitel Sweet Pleasures fabric conditioner,

Axion Active Foam dish liquid and Fabuloso Perfect Fusion liquid cleaner.

Europe (15% of Company Sales)

Europe Net sales decreased 5.0% in first quarter 2017. Unit volume

increased 0.5%, pricing decreased 1.0% and foreign exchange was negative

4.5%. Volume gains led by the United Kingdom, Spain and the Netherlands

were partially offset by volume declines in France. Organic sales for

Europe decreased 0.5%.

Operating profit in Europe decreased 1% in first quarter 2017 to $140

million, while as a percentage of Net sales it increased 110 basis

points to 25.1% of Net sales. This increase in Operating profit as a

percentage of Net sales was due to a decrease in Selling, general and

administrative expenses, partially offset by a decrease in Gross profit,

both as a percentage of Net sales. This decrease in Gross profit was

primarily driven by higher raw and packaging material costs, which

included foreign exchange transaction costs, and lower pricing due to

increased in-store promotional activities. These decreases in Gross

profit were partially offset by cost savings from the Company’s

funding-the-growth initiatives and the 2012 Restructuring Program and

sales mix. This decrease in Selling, general and administrative expenses

was due to decreased advertising, due to the timing of advertising

investment in the prior year, and lower overhead expenses.

Colgate maintained its oral care leadership in Europe during the

quarter, with toothpaste market share gains in Italy, Ireland, Czech

Republic, Slovenia, Bosnia and Bulgaria. Premium products succeeding in

oral care include Colgate Enamel Strength, Colgate Natural Extracts and

meridol Parodont Expert toothpastes, Colgate 360° Advanced Whole Mouth

Health and Colgate 360° Advanced Max White Expert White manual

toothbrushes and Colgate MinionsTM interactive battery

powered brush for kids.

Premium innovations succeeding in other product categories include Sanex

Zero% shower gel and deodorant, Palmolive Naturals with precious oils

and Palmolive Gourmet shower gels, Sanex Men 7in1 deodorant, Paic

Extreme dish liquid, the Ajax Optimal7 range of multi-benefit cleaners

available in liquid, spray and wipes and Soupline Parfum Supreme line of

fabric conditioner products.

Asia Pacific (19% of Company Sales)

Asia Pacific Net sales decreased 3.0% during first quarter 2017. Unit

volume decreased 1.0%, pricing was even with the year ago quarter and

foreign exchange was negative 2.0%. Volume declines in India, the

Greater China region and Thailand were partially offset by volume gains

in the South Pacific region, Vietnam and the Philippines. Organic sales

for Asia Pacific decreased 1.0%.

Operating profit in Asia Pacific was $219 million in first quarter 2017,

even with first quarter 2016, while as a percentage of Net sales it

increased 90 basis points to 30.4% of Net sales. This increase in

Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was due to an increase in

Gross profit and a decrease in Selling, general and administrative

expenses, both as a percentage of Net sales. This increase in Gross

profit was mainly driven by cost savings from the Company’s

funding-the-growth initiatives, partially offset by higher raw and

packaging material costs, which included foreign exchange transaction

costs. This decrease in Selling, general and administrative expenses was

due to decreased advertising, in part reflecting a shift from

advertising investment to in-store promotional activities and due to the

timing of advertising investment in the prior year, which was partially

offset by higher overhead expenses.

Colgate continued its toothpaste leadership in the Asia Pacific region

during the quarter with market share gains in the Philippines and

Singapore. New products succeeding in the region include Colgate Total

Pro Breath Health, Colgate Natural, Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief Extra

Protect and Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief Smart White toothpastes.

New products succeeding in other categories in the region include

Colgate Slim Soft Advanced, Colgate 360° Advanced and Colgate Peppa PigTM

manual toothbrushes, Colgate Plax Ice Infinity and Colgate Plax Spicy

Fresh mouthwashes, Protex Thai Therapy bar soap, Ajax Spray n’ Wipe

cleaners and Softlan Gentle Care and Softlan Charcoal Cupboard Fresh

fabric conditioners.

Africa/Eurasia (6% of Company Sales)

Africa/Eurasia Net sales increased 6.5% during first quarter 2017. Unit

volume decreased 6.5%, pricing increased 7.0% and foreign exchange was

positive 6.0%. Volume declines in the Sub Saharan Africa region and

Russia were partially offset by volume gains in the North Africa/Middle

East region. Organic sales for Africa/Eurasia increased 0.5%.

Operating profit in Africa/Eurasia increased 5% in first quarter 2017 to

$45 million, while as a percentage of Net sales it decreased 30 basis

points to 18.3% of Net sales. This decrease in Operating profit as a

percentage of Net sales was primarily due to an increase in Selling,

general and administrative expenses, partially offset by an increase in

Gross profit, both as a percentage of Net sales. This increase in Gross

profit was primarily driven by higher pricing, cost savings from the

Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives and lower raw and packaging

material costs, driven by foreign exchange transaction gains. This

increase in Selling, general and administrative expenses was due to

increased advertising investment and higher overhead expenses.

Colgate continued its toothpaste leadership in Africa/Eurasia during the

quarter, with market share gains in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab

Emirates, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan. Successful

products contributing to sales in the region include Colgate Total Pro

Breath Health, Colgate Optic White Lasting White and Colgate Maximum

Cavity Protection toothpastes, and Colgate Zig Zag Charcoal and Colgate

Double Action manual toothbrushes.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition (15% of Company Sales)

Hill’s Net sales increased 0.5% in first quarter 2017. Unit volume

decreased 4.0% with 4.0% higher pricing and foreign exchange was

positive 0.5%. Volume declines in the United States, Western Europe and

Turkey were partially offset by volume gains in South Africa, Russia and

Thailand. Hill’s organic sales were even with the year ago quarter.

Hill’s Operating profit increased 1% in first quarter 2017 to $157

million, or 20 basis points to 28.3% of Net sales. This increase in

Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to an

increase in Gross profit, partially offset by an increase in Selling,

general and administrative expenses, both as a percentage of Net sales.

This increase in Gross profit was mainly driven by cost savings from the

Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives and higher pricing, partially

offset by higher costs, driven by higher raw and packaging material

costs. This increase in Selling, general and administrative expenses was

due to increased advertising investment and higher overhead expenses.

Successful products contributing to sales in the U.S. include Hill’s

Prescription Diet Dental Care Chews, Hill’s Prescription Diet z/d for

skin and food sensitivities, Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d and i/d Low

Fat Natural for digestive care and Metabolic Natural for weight

management, Hill’s Prescription Diet Derm Defense for environmental

sensitivities, Hill’s Science Diet Urinary and Hairball Control, Hill’s

Science Diet Perfect Weight and Hill’s Science Diet Youthful Vitality.

Successful products contributing to sales internationally include Hill’s

Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility and Metabolic + Urinary, Hill’s

Prescription Diet Derm Defense, Hill’s Prescription Diet z/d, Hill’s

Prescription Diet i/d, Hill’s Science Diet Perfect Weight, Hill’s

Science Diet Youthful Vitality and Hill’s Science Diet Healthy Cuisine

Stews.

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer

products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care

and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and

territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand

names as Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap,

Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sanex,

Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science

Diet, Hill’s Prescription Diet and Hill’s Ideal Balance. For more

information about Colgate’s global business, visit the Company’s website

at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com.

To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health

education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com.

Market Share Information

Management uses market share information as a key indicator to monitor

business health and performance. References to market share in this

press release are based on a combination of consumption and market share

data provided by third-party vendors, primarily Nielsen, and internal

estimates. All market share references represent the percentage of the

dollar value of sales of our products, relative to all product sales in

the category in the countries in which the Company competes and

purchases data (excluding Venezuela from all periods). The Company

measures year-to-date market shares from January 1 of the relevant year

through the most recent period for which market share data is available,

which typically reflects a lag time of one or two months. The Company

believes that the third-party vendors it uses to provide data are

reliable, but it has not verified the accuracy or completeness of the

data or any assumptions underlying the data. In addition, market share

information calculated by the Company may be different from market share

information calculated by other companies due to differences in category

definitions, the use of data from different countries, internal

estimates and other factors.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related webcast may contain forward-looking

statements (as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange

Commission (SEC) in its rules, regulations and releases) that set forth

anticipated results based on management’s plans and assumptions. Such

statements may relate, for example, to sales or volume growth, organic

sales growth, profit or profit margin growth, earnings per share growth

(including on a currency-neutral basis), financial goals, the impact of

foreign exchange volatility, cost-reduction plans including the 2012

Restructuring Program, tax rates, the need to repatriate undistributed

earnings of foreign subsidiaries, new product introductions or

commercial investment levels, acquisitions, divestitures, or legal or

tax proceedings, among other matters. These statements are made on the

basis of our views and assumptions as of this time and we undertake no

obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or by

the rules and regulations of the SEC. Moreover, the Company does not,

nor does any other person, assume responsibility for the accuracy and

completeness of these statements. We caution investors that any such

forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and

that actual events or results may differ materially from those

statements. For more information about factors that could impact the

Company’s business and cause actual results to differ materially from

forward-looking statements, investors should refer to the Company’s

filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the information set

forth under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement on

Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K

for the year ended December 31, 2016 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on

Form 10-Q). Copies of these filings may be obtained upon request from

the Company’s Investor Relations Department or on the Company’s website

at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides information regarding the non-GAAP financial

measures used in this earnings release and/or the related webcast:

This release discusses Net sales growth (GAAP) and organic sales growth,

which is Net sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange,

acquisitions and divestments (non-GAAP). Management believes the organic

sales growth measure provides investors and analysts with useful

supplemental information regarding the Company’s underlying sales trends

by presenting sales growth excluding the external factor of foreign

exchange as well as the impact from acquisitions and divestments. See

“Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes” for the three months

ended March 31, 2017 vs 2016 included with this release for a comparison

of organic sales growth to Net sales growth in accordance with GAAP.

To supplement Colgate’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP

measures of operating results that exclude certain items. Worldwide

Gross profit, Gross profit margin, Selling, general and administrative

expenses, Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage

of Net sales, Other (income) expense, net, Operating profit, Operating

profit margin, Effective income tax rate, Net income attributable to

Colgate-Palmolive Company and Diluted earnings per common share are

discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and excluding charges

resulting from the 2012 Restructuring Program (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP

financial measures exclude items that, either by their nature or amount,

management would not expect to occur as part of the Company’s normal

business on a regular basis, such as restructuring charges, charges for

certain litigation and tax matters, gains and losses from certain

divestitures and certain unusual, non-recurring items.

