Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable on

November 15, 2016, to shareholders of record on October 24, 2016. The

Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

* * *

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer

products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care

and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and

territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand

names as Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso,

Kolynos, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Soupline, and

Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet, Hill’s Prescription Diet and

Hill’s Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate’s global

business, visit the Company’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com.

To learn more about Colgate’s global oral health education program,

Bright Smiles, Bright Futures™, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com.

