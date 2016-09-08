Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today
declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable on
November 15, 2016, to shareholders of record on October 24, 2016. The
Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.
* * *
