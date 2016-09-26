Comcast and the YMCA Announce $15 Million, Multi-Year Partnership to Help Level the Playing Field for Low-Income Families

Collaboration to Leverage Comcast’s Internet Essentials High-Speed

Internet Adoption Program and the Y’s Commitment to Strengthening

Communities

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Comcast and YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) announced a comprehensive

$15.3 million partnership that combines the Y’s commitment to

strengthening communities and improving the lives of children and

families and the transformative potential of Comcast’s Internet

Essentials, the nation’s largest and most comprehensive internet

adoption program, to help prepare the next generation for the future.





The multi-year partnership is anchored by Comcast’s commitment to

increasing the public’s understanding of the important and impactful

work the Y does in communities through the visibility of the Y’s For

a better us® English and Spanish PSA’s. Additionally, Comcast

will provide grants to further support digital literacy and academic

achievement programs at Ys nationwide. To mark today’s partnership

launch, Comcast will donate a total of $50,000 to the following five Ys:

Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA

YMCA of Central Maryland

YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South

YMCA of the Greater Houston

YMCA of Greater Indianapolis

“Internet Essentials is designed to help level the playing field for

low-income families by providing the opportunity to apply for low-cost

home internet, one of the most important resources in today’s digital

world,” said David L. Cohen, Comcast Corporation Senior Executive Vice

President and Chief Diversity Officer. “We are proud to elevate the

impact of the Y, an esteemed, leading national nonprofit, and to work

together in the communities we mutually serve and help connect even more

people to the resources they need to achieve their dreams.”

Y academic achievement programs are designed to not only increase

success in school, but to foster social-emotional development and

physical health and well-being of children. With a presence in more than

10,000 communities around the country, the Y is one of the few

community-based organizations that has the size and scope to make a

lasting impact where people live, work and play. To help raise awareness

for the its work in youth development as well as efforts in the areas of

healthy living and social responsibility, the Y created For a

better us—a multi-year, multi-faceted effort aimed at changing

the perception of the Y.

“Closing gaps and increasing access to services that help kids and

families reach their full potential is a key aspect of the Y’s mission.

Comcast shares our passion for social equity, and this partnership is

evidence of that,” said Kevin Washington, President and CEO of YMCA of

the USA. “Whether it’s helping children succeed in school, connecting

families to essential resources, or eliminating isolation for seniors,

the Y is here to help.”

The Y, Comcast, and Olympic Medalist and Internet Essentials

Spokesperson Jackie

Joyner-Kersee announced the partnership today at an event at the

Columbia North YMCA in Philadelphia.

For more information about the Y’s academic achievement programs visit www.ymca.net.

For more information about Internet Essentials and to apply, visit www.InternetEssentials.com.

