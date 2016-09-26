Comcast and the YMCA Announce $15 Million, Multi-Year Partnership to Help Level the Playing Field for Low-Income Families

Collaboration to Leverage Comcast’s Internet Essentials High-Speed
Internet Adoption Program and the Y’s Commitment to Strengthening
Communities
PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Comcast and YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) announced a comprehensive
$15.3 million partnership that combines the Y’s commitment to
strengthening communities and improving the lives of children and
families and the transformative potential of Comcast’s Internet
Essentials, the nation’s largest and most comprehensive internet
adoption program, to help prepare the next generation for the future.
The multi-year partnership is anchored by Comcast’s commitment to
increasing the public’s understanding of the important and impactful
work the Y does in communities through the visibility of the Y’s For
a better us® English and Spanish PSA’s. Additionally, Comcast
will provide grants to further support digital literacy and academic
achievement programs at Ys nationwide. To mark today’s partnership
launch, Comcast will donate a total of $50,000 to the following five Ys:
- Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA
- YMCA of Central Maryland
- YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South
- YMCA of the Greater Houston
- YMCA of Greater Indianapolis
“Internet Essentials is designed to help level the playing field for
low-income families by providing the opportunity to apply for low-cost
home internet, one of the most important resources in today’s digital
world,” said David L. Cohen, Comcast Corporation Senior Executive Vice
President and Chief Diversity Officer. “We are proud to elevate the
impact of the Y, an esteemed, leading national nonprofit, and to work
together in the communities we mutually serve and help connect even more
people to the resources they need to achieve their dreams.”
Y academic achievement programs are designed to not only increase
success in school, but to foster social-emotional development and
physical health and well-being of children. With a presence in more than
10,000 communities around the country, the Y is one of the few
community-based organizations that has the size and scope to make a
lasting impact where people live, work and play. To help raise awareness
for the its work in youth development as well as efforts in the areas of
healthy living and social responsibility, the Y created For a
better us—a multi-year, multi-faceted effort aimed at changing
the perception of the Y.
“Closing gaps and increasing access to services that help kids and
families reach their full potential is a key aspect of the Y’s mission.
Comcast shares our passion for social equity, and this partnership is
evidence of that,” said Kevin Washington, President and CEO of YMCA of
the USA. “Whether it’s helping children succeed in school, connecting
families to essential resources, or eliminating isolation for seniors,
the Y is here to help.”
The Y, Comcast, and Olympic Medalist and Internet Essentials
Spokesperson Jackie
Joyner-Kersee announced the partnership today at an event at the
Columbia North YMCA in Philadelphia.
For more information about the Y’s academic achievement programs visit www.ymca.net.
For more information about Internet Essentials and to apply, visit www.InternetEssentials.com.
About the Y
The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits organizations and is
focused on strengthening communities through youth development, healthy
living, and social responsibility. In the United States, 2,700 Ys engage
22 million men, women, and children – regardless of age, income, or
background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the
nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back
and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y
has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to
promise, but also to deliver, lasting personal and social change. For
more information, visit www.ymca.net.
About Internet Essentials
Internet Essentials from Comcast is the nation’s largest and most
comprehensive high-speed internet adoption program. It provides low-cost
high-speed internet service for $9.95 a month plus tax; the option to
purchase an internet-ready computer for under $150; and multiple options
to access free digital literacy training in print, online and in-person.
For more information, or to apply for the program, visit www.InternetEssentials.com
or call 1-855-846-8376. Spanish speakers should call 1-855-765-6995.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology
company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.
Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet
and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and
also provides these services to businesses. NBCUniversal operates news,
entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast
networks, television production operations, television station groups,
Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com
for more information.
