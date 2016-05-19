Comcast Business Begins Selling Microsoft Office 365 Through Its Cloud Marketplace

SMBs can Utilize Comcast Business Cloud Desk Agents to Help Implement

Office 365

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Business today announced that Microsoft Office 365 is now

available through its cloud application marketplace for small- and

medium-sized businesses; Comcast

Business Cloud Solutions (formerly Upware).

Businesses can sign

up today for the leading cloud-based office software and quickly

begin to access well-known productivity apps like Word, Excel and

PowerPoint from virtually anywhere, on any device. Comcast Business

customers can also utilize Comcast’s specially trained Cloud Desk Agents

(CDAs) to assist with Office 365 implementation, saving SMBs time,

effort and money.

“Cloud-based applications continue to be an attractive option for SMBs

that want fast, easy access to the latest business software and storage

without having to handle implementation and maintenance on-site,” said

Matt Davis, program Director of IDC’s SMB Telecom program. “Offerings

like Microsoft Office 365 through the Comcast Business Cloud

Marketplace, is an example of a communications service provider evolving

its core connectivity offerings to add new IT services that enable its

customers to get up and running quickly so that they can focus on what

is most important to them – running their business.”

According to research by Intuit, nearly 80 percent of small businesses

in the U.S. will be using cloud computing by 2020, more than double the

current usage.

“Small business owners who want to use the best office products in the

cloud can quickly and easily move to Microsoft Office 365 with the help

of our Cloud Desk Agents and integrated cloud services platform,” said

Kevin O’Toole, SVP/GM, New Business Solutions at Comcast Business. “With

Office 365, you can collaborate in real-time with tools that make

information sharing much easier on any device. Together with Comcast

Business Internet, and the Comcast Cloud Desk, Microsoft Office 365

helps SMBs save time and be more efficient so they can focus on running

their business.”

By subscribing to Office 365 with Comcast Business, SMBs will receive 1

Terabyte of cloud storage per user, and modern collaboration tools that

provide on demand meetings and live, shared document editing. In

addition, customers have access to free expert advice to help them

transition to Office 365 and utilize it, and other cloud services, to

drive their businesses forward.

“We’re excited to work with Comcast to provide new ways for small and

medium-sized business customers to adopt industry-leading productivity

solutions with Office 365 and help drive their businesses forward,” said

Aziz Benmalek, vice president, Worldwide Hosting and Cloud Services,

Microsoft.

Comcast

Business Cloud Solutions is a curated suite cloud-based applications

that enable SMBs to easily access best-in-class software applications to

help improve business productivity. The Cloud Solutions Marketplace

offers premier business solutions ranging from online backup, security,

electronic signature and more from top vendors including Microsoft,

Carbonite, DocuSign, and F-Secure. The Comcast Business Cloud Desk

supports all apps in the marketplace using experienced, trained Cloud

Desk Agents (CDAs) who can guide customers through the installation

process, answer technical questions, and provide service and support

after the implementation.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed

Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their

business. Powered by a next-generation, fiber-based network, and backed

by 24/7 technical support, Comcast Business is one of the largest

contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the

nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has

emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last

two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing

provider of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter

@ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

Contacts

Comcast

Joel Shadle, 215-286-4675

joel_shadle@comcast.com