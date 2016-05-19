Comcast Business Begins Selling Microsoft Office 365 Through Its Cloud Marketplace

SMBs can Utilize Comcast Business Cloud Desk Agents to Help Implement
Office 365
PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Business today announced that Microsoft Office 365 is now
available through its cloud application marketplace for small- and
medium-sized businesses; Comcast
Business Cloud Solutions (formerly Upware).
Businesses can sign
up today for the leading cloud-based office software and quickly
begin to access well-known productivity apps like Word, Excel and
PowerPoint from virtually anywhere, on any device. Comcast Business
customers can also utilize Comcast’s specially trained Cloud Desk Agents
(CDAs) to assist with Office 365 implementation, saving SMBs time,
effort and money.
“Cloud-based applications continue to be an attractive option for SMBs
that want fast, easy access to the latest business software and storage
without having to handle implementation and maintenance on-site,” said
Matt Davis, program Director of IDC’s SMB Telecom program. “Offerings
like Microsoft Office 365 through the Comcast Business Cloud
Marketplace, is an example of a communications service provider evolving
its core connectivity offerings to add new IT services that enable its
customers to get up and running quickly so that they can focus on what
is most important to them – running their business.”
According to research by Intuit, nearly 80 percent of small businesses
in the U.S. will be using cloud computing by 2020, more than double the
current usage.
“Small business owners who want to use the best office products in the
cloud can quickly and easily move to Microsoft Office 365 with the help
of our Cloud Desk Agents and integrated cloud services platform,” said
Kevin O’Toole, SVP/GM, New Business Solutions at Comcast Business. “With
Office 365, you can collaborate in real-time with tools that make
information sharing much easier on any device. Together with Comcast
Business Internet, and the Comcast Cloud Desk, Microsoft Office 365
helps SMBs save time and be more efficient so they can focus on running
their business.”
By subscribing to Office 365 with Comcast Business, SMBs will receive 1
Terabyte of cloud storage per user, and modern collaboration tools that
provide on demand meetings and live, shared document editing. In
addition, customers have access to free expert advice to help them
transition to Office 365 and utilize it, and other cloud services, to
drive their businesses forward.
“We’re excited to work with Comcast to provide new ways for small and
medium-sized business customers to adopt industry-leading productivity
solutions with Office 365 and help drive their businesses forward,” said
Aziz Benmalek, vice president, Worldwide Hosting and Cloud Services,
Microsoft.
Comcast
Business Cloud Solutions is a curated suite cloud-based applications
that enable SMBs to easily access best-in-class software applications to
help improve business productivity. The Cloud Solutions Marketplace
offers premier business solutions ranging from online backup, security,
electronic signature and more from top vendors including Microsoft,
Carbonite, DocuSign, and F-Secure. The Comcast Business Cloud Desk
supports all apps in the marketplace using experienced, trained Cloud
Desk Agents (CDAs) who can guide customers through the installation
process, answer technical questions, and provide service and support
after the implementation.
About Comcast Business
Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed
Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their
business. Powered by a next-generation, fiber-based network, and backed
by 24/7 technical support, Comcast Business is one of the largest
contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the
nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has
emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last
two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing
provider of Ethernet services.
For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter
@ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.
