ComEd Recruits More Than 250 Chicagoland Students for Summer Internships

Company aims to build its workforce of the future – summer program
provides high school students with training, guidance, and mentorship
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ComEd launched its annual summer internship program, providing local
teen students with opportunities to learn more about the energy industry
through hands-on job training and career experience.
This year, more than 250 Chicagoland-area college and high school
students will be assigned to various departments across the company and
some will be trained to serve as ComEd youth ambassadors attending local
community events, teaching others about energy efficiency and how to
take advantage of smart meter technology.
“Technology continues to change our world and we need a workforce that
will help us meet the challenges of the future. Our summer internship
program is an effort to engage the young people in our communities and
expose them to career opportunities,” said Anne Pramaggiore, president
and CEO of ComEd.
ComEd summer internships are paid job opportunities, which are available
on the careers section of the company’s website. ComEd also partners
with community organizations like After School Matters Youth Ambassador
Program to recruit student interns for the summer program.
“We are excited about the perspective our interns bring to ComEd,” said
Terence R. Donnelly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating
Officer, ComEd. “Because they are such great users of technology, they
help us see improved opportunities to benefit our customers.”
“This program helped me come out of my shell,” said Marlen G., ComEd
Youth Ambassador who participated in the program in 2015. “Having people
stop to listen to me made me realize my voice matters.”
Since its start in 2012, ComEd’s summer internship program has provided
workforce training to more than 1,000 students. For more information
about ComEd careers and Afterschool Matters, please visit the following
websites https://www.comed.com/AboutUs/Pages/Careers.aspx
and http://www.afterschoolmatters.org/teens/apply/.
