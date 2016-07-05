ComEd Recruits More Than 250 Chicagoland Students for Summer Internships

Company aims to build its workforce of the future – summer program

provides high school students with training, guidance, and mentorship

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ComEd launched its annual summer internship program, providing local

teen students with opportunities to learn more about the energy industry

through hands-on job training and career experience.

This year, more than 250 Chicagoland-area college and high school

students will be assigned to various departments across the company and

some will be trained to serve as ComEd youth ambassadors attending local

community events, teaching others about energy efficiency and how to

take advantage of smart meter technology.

“Technology continues to change our world and we need a workforce that

will help us meet the challenges of the future. Our summer internship

program is an effort to engage the young people in our communities and

expose them to career opportunities,” said Anne Pramaggiore, president

and CEO of ComEd.

ComEd summer internships are paid job opportunities, which are available

on the careers section of the company’s website. ComEd also partners

with community organizations like After School Matters Youth Ambassador

Program to recruit student interns for the summer program.

“We are excited about the perspective our interns bring to ComEd,” said

Terence R. Donnelly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating

Officer, ComEd. “Because they are such great users of technology, they

help us see improved opportunities to benefit our customers.”

“This program helped me come out of my shell,” said Marlen G., ComEd

Youth Ambassador who participated in the program in 2015. “Having people

stop to listen to me made me realize my voice matters.”

Since its start in 2012, ComEd’s summer internship program has provided

workforce training to more than 1,000 students. For more information

about ComEd careers and Afterschool Matters, please visit the following

websites https://www.comed.com/AboutUs/Pages/Careers.aspx

and http://www.afterschoolmatters.org/teens/apply/.

Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon

Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy

provider, with approximately 10 million customers. ComEd provides

service to approximately 3.8 million customers across northern Illinois,

or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information

visit ComEd.com,

