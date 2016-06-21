CORRECTING and REPLACING The Richman Group Introduces Luxury Rental Residences with Richman Signature Properties

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The source of release should read: Richman Signature Properties (instead

of The Richman Group).





The corrected release reads:

THE RICHMAN GROUP INTRODUCES LUXURY RENTAL RESIDENCES WITH RICHMAN

SIGNATURE PROPERTIES

The Richman Group, one of the nation’s largest residential real estate

investment, development and asset management firms, has introduced a new

division to develop, construct and manage luxury rental residences in

key U.S. markets under the Richman

Signature Properties brand. The new properties will add an upmarket

offering to The Richman Group’s robust portfolio of geographically

diverse rental communities around the country.

The new brand is dedicated to reimagining rental living with an emphasis

on individuality, social connectivity, preferred signature amenities and

a resident-focused culture. Rich services, attractive designs, and

value-added benefits from a carefully curated list of partners that

complement and enhance residents’ lifestyles at all Richman Signature

Properties.

According to The Richman Group Chairman Richard Richman, the company

tapped into a strong foundation of knowledge in residential real estate

and genuine understanding of what residents are looking for in

establishing the Richman Signature Properties division. “We identified a

major opportunity to respond to the current real estate market’s

compelling demand for luxury rental properties by creating more than

just a temporary living space for renters. We wanted to create a home,”

said Richman.

Richman Signature Properties will have nearly 15 luxury rental

communities in its collection within the next two years located in

desirable major residential markets including: South Florida; Tampa/St.

Petersburg; Dallas; Denver; San Diego and Los Angeles-metro area. The

first properties to join the upscale collection of Richman Signature

Properties are located in Florida and include The

Sedona, Tampa; Epic

at Gateway Centre, St. Petersburg; and Palm

Ranch, Davie.

Each community offers residents a variety of comfortable floor plans and

upscale design options to accommodate renters’ needs along with

resort-style amenities, such as swimming pools with cabanas,

full-service fitness centers, walking paths, stylish clubhouses,

business centers with meeting spaces, dog parks with pet spas, and much

more. Additionally, Richman Signature Properties is partnering with

like-minded lifestyle brands to empower its residents to Live Easier,

Live Healthier or Live Prettier for the ultimate signature

living experience.

“At Richman, we build and invest in quality properties for the long

haul, and our Richman Signature Properties are designed for a growing

segment of customers that recognize both the value and longevity now

provided by luxury rental residences,” said Kristin M. Miller, president

of The Richman Group Development Corporation. “We’ve designed our

properties with preferred signature amenities and exclusive services to

appeal to Millennials and Gen-Xers who seek flexibility, choice and

convenience to complement their lifestyle and make them feel at home.”

Richman Signature Properties slated to open this year include Grady

Square and Aurora

in Tampa (Westshore and Downtown respectively), Portico

and Azura

in South Florida, and Parc

at White Rock in Dallas. Additional upcoming communities include Infinity

LoHi in Denver, Library Tower and F11 in San

Diego, Sage at Cerritos in the Los Angeles area and Biscayne 27

in Miami.

Visit TheRichmanGroup.com/type/signature-properties/

and discover luxury rental communities in top markets across the U.S.

Join the conversation on social media @LiveatSignature.

About Richman Signature Properties

Richman Signature Properties, The Richman Group’s distinctive portfolio

of luxury apartment residences, reimagines rental living with an

emphasis on individuality, social connectivity, preferred signature

amenities and an accommodating resident-focused culture dedicated to

elevating renters’ lifestyles. Richman Signature Properties currently

has properties in Florida, California, Texas, and Colorado. For more

information visit, www.therichmangroup.com/type/signature-properties/.

Contacts

For Richman Signature Properties

rbb Communications

Jennifer

Valdes, 305-249-1213

jennifer.valdes@rbbcommunications.com