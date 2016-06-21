CORRECTING and REPLACING The Richman Group Introduces Luxury Rental Residences with Richman Signature Properties

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The source of release should read: Richman Signature Properties (instead
of The Richman Group).
The corrected release reads:
THE RICHMAN GROUP INTRODUCES LUXURY RENTAL RESIDENCES WITH RICHMAN
SIGNATURE PROPERTIES
The Richman Group, one of the nation’s largest residential real estate
investment, development and asset management firms, has introduced a new
division to develop, construct and manage luxury rental residences in
key U.S. markets under the Richman
Signature Properties brand. The new properties will add an upmarket
offering to The Richman Group’s robust portfolio of geographically
diverse rental communities around the country.
The new brand is dedicated to reimagining rental living with an emphasis
on individuality, social connectivity, preferred signature amenities and
a resident-focused culture. Rich services, attractive designs, and
value-added benefits from a carefully curated list of partners that
complement and enhance residents’ lifestyles at all Richman Signature
Properties.
According to The Richman Group Chairman Richard Richman, the company
tapped into a strong foundation of knowledge in residential real estate
and genuine understanding of what residents are looking for in
establishing the Richman Signature Properties division. “We identified a
major opportunity to respond to the current real estate market’s
compelling demand for luxury rental properties by creating more than
just a temporary living space for renters. We wanted to create a home,”
said Richman.
Richman Signature Properties will have nearly 15 luxury rental
communities in its collection within the next two years located in
desirable major residential markets including: South Florida; Tampa/St.
Petersburg; Dallas; Denver; San Diego and Los Angeles-metro area. The
first properties to join the upscale collection of Richman Signature
Properties are located in Florida and include The
Sedona, Tampa; Epic
at Gateway Centre, St. Petersburg; and Palm
Ranch, Davie.
Each community offers residents a variety of comfortable floor plans and
upscale design options to accommodate renters’ needs along with
resort-style amenities, such as swimming pools with cabanas,
full-service fitness centers, walking paths, stylish clubhouses,
business centers with meeting spaces, dog parks with pet spas, and much
more. Additionally, Richman Signature Properties is partnering with
like-minded lifestyle brands to empower its residents to Live Easier,
Live Healthier or Live Prettier for the ultimate signature
living experience.
“At Richman, we build and invest in quality properties for the long
haul, and our Richman Signature Properties are designed for a growing
segment of customers that recognize both the value and longevity now
provided by luxury rental residences,” said Kristin M. Miller, president
of The Richman Group Development Corporation. “We’ve designed our
properties with preferred signature amenities and exclusive services to
appeal to Millennials and Gen-Xers who seek flexibility, choice and
convenience to complement their lifestyle and make them feel at home.”
Richman Signature Properties slated to open this year include Grady
Square and Aurora
in Tampa (Westshore and Downtown respectively), Portico
and Azura
in South Florida, and Parc
at White Rock in Dallas. Additional upcoming communities include Infinity
LoHi in Denver, Library Tower and F11 in San
Diego, Sage at Cerritos in the Los Angeles area and Biscayne 27
in Miami.
Visit TheRichmanGroup.com/type/signature-properties/
and discover luxury rental communities in top markets across the U.S.
Join the conversation on social media @LiveatSignature.
About Richman Signature Properties
Richman Signature Properties, The Richman Group’s distinctive portfolio
of luxury apartment residences, reimagines rental living with an
emphasis on individuality, social connectivity, preferred signature
amenities and an accommodating resident-focused culture dedicated to
elevating renters’ lifestyles. Richman Signature Properties currently
has properties in Florida, California, Texas, and Colorado. For more
information visit, www.therichmangroup.com/type/signature-properties/.
