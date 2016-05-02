Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Releases Report on Importance of Family Mealtime to Welcome Back Campfire Meals

Survey finds Americans feel challenged to maintain tradition of family

mealtime and are looking to restaurants for help in developing

meaningful connections at the table

LEBANON, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® today announced the return of

guest-favorite Campfire Meals, a one-of-a-kind experience that

stimulates the senses by recalling memories of cherished time spent with

loved ones around a campfire, available at Cracker Barrel® locations

nationwide now through August 14, 2016. Campfire Meals allow families to

reconnect this summer around their own “campfire” at the table.





To coincide with this, Cracker Barrel released the findings of its

Cracker Barrel Campfire Survey, which found that more than 9 in 10

Americans say family mealtime is important but more than three out of

four admit they could do a better job at making time to sit down with

friends and family at the table. Millennial parents in particular

experience a challenge in finding time for family meals – 92 percent say

they could do a better job, according to the survey.

To help guests create a unique experience and draw everyone around the

table, Cracker Barrel will offer its famous Campfire Meals in three

delicious ways. Campfire Chicken and Campfire Beef are available

beginning today and Campfire Mixed Grill will release later this summer.

Delivered right to the table in a unique, tightly wrapped foil cooking

package that mingles fresh vegetables and a flavorful spice blend to

create a savory, memorable taste, the aroma of Campfire Meals stir the

senses to help guests make memories that will last a lifetime.

The Cracker Barrel Campfire Survey, which explored the important role of

mealtime for families, revealed that the largest barriers to spending

meaningful time together are amount of free time and distance. For

millennial parents, getting everyone around the table is only half the

battle – the top two barriers they cited were amount of free time (81

percent), followed closely by distractions at the table (80 percent).

The survey also found that the most important way restaurants can help

Americans form the meaningful connections they desire is by providing

special occasions to connect with family and friends.

In particular, parents of young children are looking to restaurants to

help them make mealtimes special. The survey found that millennial

parents are the most likely to say the following things were important:

Unique experiences to make memories (91 percent)

Opportunities for children to learn (85 percent)

A space with few distractions (84 percent)

Timely promotions or activities that tie into the season (82 percent)

“Since first released in 1997, our Campfire Meals have become wildly

popular – guests always ask when they will return next,” said Cracker

Barrel Vice President of Marketing Don Hoffman. “Few products succeed in

establishing this type of craving. What our guests love most about

visiting Cracker Barrel is an experience that helps forge authentic

connections with loved ones at the table, away from the distractions of

busy day-to-day life. Campfire Meals recall the outdoor fun of camping

under the stars, a favorite memory for many, and we are looking forward

to helping guests build connections at Cracker Barrel by recreating that

magic this summer.”

Based on the huge appeal of Campfire Meals in previous years, Cracker

Barrel expects to serve more than 3.8 million Campfire Meals this

summer. Campfire Chicken is offered for $9.99 from May 2 through August

14, while Campfire Beef is available until June 26 for $10.99. For the

first time, Cracker Barrel will offer Campfire Mixed Grill, which is

slow-roasted with savory USDA choice beef chuck roast and smoked

sausage, from June 27 through August 14 for $10.99. Every Campfire Meal

comes with a choice of made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits or corn

muffins.

Survey Methodology

The Cracker Barrel Campfire Survey was conducted through an online

omnibus survey by Edelman Intelligence on behalf of Cracker Barrel Old

Country Store, Inc. among a nationally representative sample of 1,000

U.S. adults ages 18 and over between April 18 and April 22, 2016. The

margin of error for this sample is +/- 3.1 percent at the 95 percent

confidence level.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) provides a

friendly home-away-from-home in its old country stores and restaurants.

Guests are cared for like family while relaxing and enjoying real

home-style food and shopping that’s surprisingly unique, genuinely fun

and reminiscent of America’s country heritage…all at a fair price.

Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel Old Country Store,

Inc. and its affiliates operate 636 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

company-owned locations in 42 states and owns the fast casual restaurant

Holler & Dash™. Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2016 Consumer Picks survey

named Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® the Best Family-Dining

Restaurant in America. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Contacts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Breeanna Straessle,

615-443-9589

media.relations@crackerbarrel.com