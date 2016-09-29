Creative Pursuits Dominate August Streaming at The Great Courses Plus

This month’s ‘What America Is Learning’ chart also features four

unique history lessons

CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlackDeath–The new August top-ten chart from The

Great Courses Plus is a mirror for how many of its users spent their

summer vacations – pursuing the arts and enjoying nature.

With only two carryover lectures from the previous month – “Europe on

the Brink of the Black Death” moving from first to second place, and the

popular “Introduction to the Spanish Language” rounding out the top 10 –

eight new chart entries span drawing, music, literature, the National

Parks, history and the brain.

Leading the chart is “An Introduction to Drawing – How to Draw,” along

with multiple lectures from the one-of-a-kind new series “Music as a

Mirror of History” from San Francisco Performances which holds

two spots. And, just in time for National Public Lands Day on September

24, a Yellowstone lecture by partner National Geographic is just outside

the top five.

Here are August’s top ten lectures:

