Creative Pursuits Dominate August Streaming at The Great Courses Plus

Por: Latinowire

This month’s ‘What America Is Learning’ chart also features four
unique history lessons

CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlackDeath–The new August top-ten chart from The
Great Courses Plus is a mirror for how many of its users spent their
summer vacations – pursuing the arts and enjoying nature.

With only two carryover lectures from the previous month – “Europe on
the Brink of the Black Death” moving from first to second place, and the
popular “Introduction to the Spanish Language” rounding out the top 10 –
eight new chart entries span drawing, music, literature, the National
Parks, history and the brain.

Leading the chart is “An Introduction to Drawing – How to Draw,” along
with multiple lectures from the one-of-a-kind new series “Music as a
Mirror of History” from San Francisco Performances which holds
two spots. And, just in time for National Public Lands Day on September
24, a Yellowstone lecture by partner National Geographic is just outside
the top five.

Here are August’s top ten lectures:

1.    

An
Introduction to Drawing (from the course How to Draw)

 

The first lecture in the art series covers the history of drawing
and common misconceptions about talent and genius, as taught by Professor
David Brody.

 
2.

Europe
on the Brink of the Black Death (from the course The Black
Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague)

 

A guide to the religious, economic, and political structures of
mid-14th-century Europe just prior to the onset of the Black
Plague, as taught by Professor
Dorsey Armstrong, Ph.D.

 
3.

Muslim
Empires: Land, Language, Religion (from the course Turning
Points in Middle Eastern History)

 

A look at the range of nations, cultures and historical turning
points that define the Greater Middle East, as taught by Professor
Eamonn Gearon.

 
4.

Music
and History, Madrigals and Maps (from the course Music as a
Mirror of History)

 

The first in the unique series explores the intersection of music
and the historical setting when it was created, as taught by Professor
Robert Greenberg, Ph.D.

 
5.

Handel:
Water Music (1714) (from the course Music as a Mirror of
History)

 

A portrait of George Frederick Handel and his patron King George I
of England includes the titular iconic state procession piece, as
taught by Professor
Robert Greenberg, Ph.D.

 
6.

Yellowstone:
Microcosm of the National Parks (from the course Wonders of
the National Parks: A Geology of North America)

 

The tour of North America’s National Parks begins with
Yellowstone, the breathtaking landscape that inspired the
conservation and access efforts, as taught by Professor
Ford Cochran.

 
7.

Cognitive
Behavioral Foundations (from the course Cognitive Behavioral
Therapy: Techniques for Retraining Your Brain)

 

An introduction to three patients training their minds to improve
motivation, manage emotions and interpersonal skills, as taught by Professor
Jason M. Satterfield, Ph.D.

 
8.

The
Bible as Dialogue (from the course Reading Biblical
Literature: Genesis to Revelation)

 

New release offers a journey into the different
books of the Old and New Testaments, as taught by Luther Seminary Professor
Craig R. Koester, Ph.D.

 
9.

The
Aging Mind: What Changes? (from the course The Aging Brain)

 

Another new release looks at which cognitive skills
decline and which may even improve over time, as taught by Professor
Thad Polk, Ph.D.

 
10.

Introduction
to the Spanish Language (from the course Learning Spanish: How
to Understand and Speak a New Language)

 

The basics of how to approach, study and speak Spanish, as well as
an introduction to the basics of conversation, as taught by Professor
Bill Worden, Ph.D.

 

