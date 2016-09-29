Creative Pursuits Dominate August Streaming at The Great Courses Plus

This month’s ‘What America Is Learning’ chart also features four
unique history lessons
CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlackDeath–The new August top-ten chart from The
Great Courses Plus is a mirror for how many of its users spent their
summer vacations – pursuing the arts and enjoying nature.
With only two carryover lectures from the previous month – “Europe on
the Brink of the Black Death” moving from first to second place, and the
popular “Introduction to the Spanish Language” rounding out the top 10 –
eight new chart entries span drawing, music, literature, the National
Parks, history and the brain.
Leading the chart is “An Introduction to Drawing – How to Draw,” along
with multiple lectures from the one-of-a-kind new series “Music as a
Mirror of History” from San Francisco Performances which holds
two spots. And, just in time for National Public Lands Day on September
24, a Yellowstone lecture by partner National Geographic is just outside
the top five.
Here are August’s top ten lectures:
|1.
|
An
|
The first lecture in the art series covers the history of drawing
|2.
|
Europe
|
A guide to the religious, economic, and political structures of
|3.
|
Muslim
|
A look at the range of nations, cultures and historical turning
|4.
|
Music
|
The first in the unique series explores the intersection of music
|5.
|
Handel:
|
A portrait of George Frederick Handel and his patron King George I
|6.
|
Yellowstone:
|
The tour of North America’s National Parks begins with
|7.
|
Cognitive
|
An introduction to three patients training their minds to improve
|8.
|
The
|
New release offers a journey into the different
|9.
|
The
|
Another new release looks at which cognitive skills
|10.
|
Introduction
|
The basics of how to approach, study and speak Spanish, as well as
