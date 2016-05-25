Crystal Yacht Cruises Unveils 2017 East Africa Safari Program

‘Extended Land Programs’ now offered with Crystal Esprit 2017
Seychelles voyages
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than 10 stunning sailings scheduled in the Seychelles in 2017
aboard the ultra-luxury yacht Crystal
Esprit, Crystal Yacht Cruises is offering guests the opportunity to
extend their vacations with an immersive safari adventure.
Through Crystal’s popular “Extended Land Programs” – multi-night
excursions that take travelers deeper into a destination, with all the
details overseen by Crystal’s expert team – next year’s Crystal Esprit
voyages in the Seychelles feature a post-cruise four-day safari through
East Africa. The safari offers travelers an in-depth experience amidst
the culture and wildlife in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve. Game
drives will bring Crystal guests into the habitats of giraffes, lions,
elephants, rhinos, cheetahs and other magnificent animals that roam the
African plains. From the open plains to the dense bush, an expert
director from acclaimed safari operator Micato Safaris will guide and
enlighten guests on the animals’ hunting, playing, grooming and social
habits as guests observe them in the wild.
For those seeking an all-encompassing bird’s eye view of the expansive
African plains, an optional hot air balloon adventure affords just that,
with a sunrise liftoff over the Mara Plain. The experience will unveil
the complex and spectacular terrain below, illuminated by the colorful
sunrise for which the region is famous. Juxtaposed with the grand
perspective from the balloon’s altitude is a decidedly more intimate
view of the region’s culture, showcased by a personal visit to Maasai
Village. During this special encounter with the local village residents,
Crystal guests will hear tales of Maasai’s history and also participate
in traditional singing and dancing.
“Our Extended Land Programs are an excellent way to seamlessly continue
one’s luxury vacation ashore while still enjoying the Crystal attention
to detail and seeing to all arrangements,” says Edie Rodriguez,
Crystal’s president and CEO.
Included in the $3,495 per person base fare (dependent on air
transportation selected) for the Crystal Esprit safari land program are
three-night luxury accommodations at the Norfolk Hotel and the Fairmont
Mara Safari Club; air transportation from Mahé/Victoria to Nairobi and
up to two scheduled flights during the excursion; welcome amenities and
gifts; game drive equipment and flight kits; and all gratuities to hotel
staff and Micato Safari guides. The hot air balloon excursion is
available for an additional cost; a Kenyan visa must be pre-secured by
guests prior to arrival.
Sailing round-trip Mahé, Crystal Esprit’s 2017 Seychelles voyages call
in pristine island destinations throughout the Indian Ocean, including
St. Anne Island, Cousin Island, Praslin, La Passe, la Digue, Laraie
Bay/Curieuse Island, Aride, and Big Sister Island. “Book Now” cruise
fares start at $3,240 per person through June 30. An inclusive
pre-cruise land program in Dubai is also available for the voyages.
For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel agent,
call 888.799.2437, or visit www.crystalcruises.com.
Crystal Cruises is the “World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line,” having
earned more “World’s Best” accolades than any other cruise line, hotel,
or resort in history. Crystal Cruises has won “World’s Best Cruise Ship”
in Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader Choice Awards for 22 years;
been voted “World’s Best Large Ship Cruise Line” by Travel +
Leisure readers for 20 consecutive years; and the “Best Luxury
Cruise Line” by Virtuoso for two-consecutive years (2014 & 2015). In
summer 2015, Crystal embarked on the most significant brand expansion in
the history of luxury travel and hospitality, introducing three new
classes of cruising – the recently launched Crystal Yacht Cruises
(December 2015), Crystal River Cruises (July 2016), Crystal Exclusive
Class Ocean Cruises (Fall 2019), Crystal Luxury Air (April 2016) and
Crystal AirCruises (2017).
PHOTO: Maasai Mara Elephant
Photo Credit: © Amy
Harris | Dreamstime.com
