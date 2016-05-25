Crystal Yacht Cruises Unveils 2017 East Africa Safari Program

‘Extended Land Programs’ now offered with Crystal Esprit 2017

Seychelles voyages

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than 10 stunning sailings scheduled in the Seychelles in 2017

aboard the ultra-luxury yacht Crystal

Esprit, Crystal Yacht Cruises is offering guests the opportunity to

extend their vacations with an immersive safari adventure.





Through Crystal’s popular “Extended Land Programs” – multi-night

excursions that take travelers deeper into a destination, with all the

details overseen by Crystal’s expert team – next year’s Crystal Esprit

voyages in the Seychelles feature a post-cruise four-day safari through

East Africa. The safari offers travelers an in-depth experience amidst

the culture and wildlife in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve. Game

drives will bring Crystal guests into the habitats of giraffes, lions,

elephants, rhinos, cheetahs and other magnificent animals that roam the

African plains. From the open plains to the dense bush, an expert

director from acclaimed safari operator Micato Safaris will guide and

enlighten guests on the animals’ hunting, playing, grooming and social

habits as guests observe them in the wild.

For those seeking an all-encompassing bird’s eye view of the expansive

African plains, an optional hot air balloon adventure affords just that,

with a sunrise liftoff over the Mara Plain. The experience will unveil

the complex and spectacular terrain below, illuminated by the colorful

sunrise for which the region is famous. Juxtaposed with the grand

perspective from the balloon’s altitude is a decidedly more intimate

view of the region’s culture, showcased by a personal visit to Maasai

Village. During this special encounter with the local village residents,

Crystal guests will hear tales of Maasai’s history and also participate

in traditional singing and dancing.

“Our Extended Land Programs are an excellent way to seamlessly continue

one’s luxury vacation ashore while still enjoying the Crystal attention

to detail and seeing to all arrangements,” says Edie Rodriguez,

Crystal’s president and CEO.

Included in the $3,495 per person base fare (dependent on air

transportation selected) for the Crystal Esprit safari land program are

three-night luxury accommodations at the Norfolk Hotel and the Fairmont

Mara Safari Club; air transportation from Mahé/Victoria to Nairobi and

up to two scheduled flights during the excursion; welcome amenities and

gifts; game drive equipment and flight kits; and all gratuities to hotel

staff and Micato Safari guides. The hot air balloon excursion is

available for an additional cost; a Kenyan visa must be pre-secured by

guests prior to arrival.

Sailing round-trip Mahé, Crystal Esprit’s 2017 Seychelles voyages call

in pristine island destinations throughout the Indian Ocean, including

St. Anne Island, Cousin Island, Praslin, La Passe, la Digue, Laraie

Bay/Curieuse Island, Aride, and Big Sister Island. “Book Now” cruise

fares start at $3,240 per person through June 30. An inclusive

pre-cruise land program in Dubai is also available for the voyages.

For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel agent,

call 888.799.2437, or visit www.crystalcruises.com.

Crystal Cruises is the “World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line,” having

earned more “World’s Best” accolades than any other cruise line, hotel,

or resort in history. Crystal Cruises has won “World’s Best Cruise Ship”

in Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader Choice Awards for 22 years;

been voted “World’s Best Large Ship Cruise Line” by Travel +

Leisure readers for 20 consecutive years; and the “Best Luxury

Cruise Line” by Virtuoso for two-consecutive years (2014 & 2015). In

summer 2015, Crystal embarked on the most significant brand expansion in

the history of luxury travel and hospitality, introducing three new

classes of cruising – the recently launched Crystal Yacht Cruises

(December 2015), Crystal River Cruises (July 2016), Crystal Exclusive

Class Ocean Cruises (Fall 2019), Crystal Luxury Air (April 2016) and

Crystal AirCruises (2017).

