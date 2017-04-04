Customer Experience – The Uncomfortable Truth

New Dimension Data research reveals that the digital dilemma in
enterprises is deepening and organisations must choose a path between
digital crisis or redemption
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cxbenchmarking–Organisations around the world are failing to implement effective
digital strategies. As a result their customer experience (CX) solutions
are becoming disjointed, and digital is not displacing traditional phone
interactions at the speed that their customers are demanding.
That’s according to new research published today by Dimension Data in
the 20th anniversary edition of its ¹Global
Customer Experience Benchmarking Report. This year, 1,351
organisations across 80 countries in Asia Pacific, Australia, the
Americas, Middle East & Africa, and Europe contributed to the research.
Less than ²10% of organisations polled said that they had an optimised
strategy for digital business in place, while over half (51%) reported
they don’t have a plan at all, or are at best, in the process of
developing one.
The top factor driving digital transformation is improving CX, followed
by customer demands for digital Over 84% of organisations report an
uplift in revenue as a result of improved CX, while 79% report cost
savings. Yet, just 36% have appointed a board level executive who is
responsible for customer experiences, and organisational disconnects
mean digital solution functionality is not meeting customer requirements.
Instead, high performing companies that have committed to the
opportunity created by the digital revolution are outpacing established
market leaders. The research shows top quartile organisations are
performing up to ten times better than their counterparts.
Joe Manuele, Dimension Data’s Group Executive, CX and Collaboration
said: “The world has formed a digital skin and business, service,
technology and commercial models have changed forever. However,
organisations are strategically challenged to keep pace with customer
behaviour.”
Manuele adds that the absence of a connected digital strategy means that
even when digital solutions are available, the customer is frequently
not even aware of their existence. “The digital dilemma is deepening,
and organisations need to choose a path between digital crisis or
redemption.”
Meanwhile, emerging CX robotics is also creating a new reality. Virtual
assistant (chat bots) was voted the top channel growth focus for 2017,
and IoT deployments are set to double. It demands a new approach.
“Pioneers of the digital age have reimagined business models and
processes that have changed customer behavior, and the choices
organisations make with their CX and digital strategies will define the
future success of their organisation,” he said.
Other interesting highlights in the 2017 Global CX Benchmarking Report
are:
-
CX was voted by 81% of participants as a competitive differentiator,
and is the number one most important strategic indicator of
performance.
-
78% of research participants forecast increases in assisted-service
volumes; a 71% rise in fully automated digital contacts; and 62%
anticipate overall interactions to grow.
-
Customers have a choice of nine channels with which to engage with
organisations – now the norm in organisations. This number will rise
to 11 by 2018.
-
Connected customer journeys via omnichannel (integrated) solutions is
the top technology trend for 2017. Omnichannel solutions, alongside
customer analytics, was listed as the top factors to reshape CX
capability in the next five years.
Click here
to download a summary of the 2017 Global CX Benchmarking Report.
¹ previously known as the Global Contact Centre Benchmarking Report
²
percentages rounded to the nearest decimal point
Contacts
Dimension Data Holdings plc
Hilary King, +2782 4149623
Global
PR manager
hilary.king@dimensiondata.com