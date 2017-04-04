Customer Experience – The Uncomfortable Truth

New Dimension Data research reveals that the digital dilemma in

enterprises is deepening and organisations must choose a path between

digital crisis or redemption

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cxbenchmarking–Organisations around the world are failing to implement effective

digital strategies. As a result their customer experience (CX) solutions

are becoming disjointed, and digital is not displacing traditional phone

interactions at the speed that their customers are demanding.





That’s according to new research published today by Dimension Data in

the 20th anniversary edition of its ¹Global

Customer Experience Benchmarking Report. This year, 1,351

organisations across 80 countries in Asia Pacific, Australia, the

Americas, Middle East & Africa, and Europe contributed to the research.

Less than ²10% of organisations polled said that they had an optimised

strategy for digital business in place, while over half (51%) reported

they don’t have a plan at all, or are at best, in the process of

developing one.

The top factor driving digital transformation is improving CX, followed

by customer demands for digital Over 84% of organisations report an

uplift in revenue as a result of improved CX, while 79% report cost

savings. Yet, just 36% have appointed a board level executive who is

responsible for customer experiences, and organisational disconnects

mean digital solution functionality is not meeting customer requirements.

Instead, high performing companies that have committed to the

opportunity created by the digital revolution are outpacing established

market leaders. The research shows top quartile organisations are

performing up to ten times better than their counterparts.

Joe Manuele, Dimension Data’s Group Executive, CX and Collaboration

said: “The world has formed a digital skin and business, service,

technology and commercial models have changed forever. However,

organisations are strategically challenged to keep pace with customer

behaviour.”

Manuele adds that the absence of a connected digital strategy means that

even when digital solutions are available, the customer is frequently

not even aware of their existence. “The digital dilemma is deepening,

and organisations need to choose a path between digital crisis or

redemption.”

Meanwhile, emerging CX robotics is also creating a new reality. Virtual

assistant (chat bots) was voted the top channel growth focus for 2017,

and IoT deployments are set to double. It demands a new approach.

“Pioneers of the digital age have reimagined business models and

processes that have changed customer behavior, and the choices

organisations make with their CX and digital strategies will define the

future success of their organisation,” he said.

Other interesting highlights in the 2017 Global CX Benchmarking Report

are:

CX was voted by 81% of participants as a competitive differentiator,

and is the number one most important strategic indicator of

performance.

and is the number one most important strategic indicator of performance. 78% of research participants forecast increases in assisted-service

volumes; a 71% rise in fully automated digital contacts; and 62%

anticipate overall interactions to grow.

volumes; a 71% rise in fully automated digital contacts; and 62% anticipate overall interactions to grow. Customers have a choice of nine channels with which to engage with

organisations – now the norm in organisations. This number will rise

to 11 by 2018.

organisations – now the norm in organisations. This number will rise to 11 by 2018. Connected customer journeys via omnichannel (integrated) solutions is

the top technology trend for 2017. Omnichannel solutions, alongside

customer analytics, was listed as the top factors to reshape CX

capability in the next five years.

Click here

to download a summary of the 2017 Global CX Benchmarking Report.

¹ previously known as the Global Contact Centre Benchmarking Report

²

percentages rounded to the nearest decimal point

Contacts

Dimension Data Holdings plc

Hilary King, +2782 4149623

Global

PR manager

hilary.king@dimensiondata.com