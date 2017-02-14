Denzel Washington and Viola Davis Star in the Oscar®-Nominated Masterpiece FENCES, Arriving on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack March 14, 2017

Triumphant Adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play
Hailed by critics and audiences alike, FENCES has been
nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor
(Denzel Washington), Best Supporting Actress (Viola Davis) and Best
Adapted Screenplay (August Wilson). FENCES also has been
named one of the best films of the year by the American Film Institute, Rolling
Stone, Entertainment Weekly, the
Producers Guild of America and more. In addition, Washington and Viola
Davis both won SAG Awards for their performances and Davis’ transcendent
performance earned her the 2017 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting
Actress and more than a dozen critics’ group awards.
Adapted by legendary writer August Wilson from his own renowned play, FENCES
follows former Negro-league baseball player Troy Maxson (Washington) in
1950s Pittsburgh as he fights to provide for those he loves in a world
that threatens to push him down. An unforgettable and timeless
masterpiece, FENCES “connects with people on a deep,
emotional level” (Glenn Whipp, Los Angeles Times)
and pulses with the universal truths of love and forgiveness, despite
what lies beyond your own fence.
The FENCES Blu-ray Combo Pack includes over 30 minutes of
fascinating bonus content. With interviews from the cast and crew,
including actor/director Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, discover how
August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play was adapted from stage to
screen. Plus, visit the movie’s Pittsburgh set, learn how Davis prepared
for her award-winning performance, and much more. Buy FENCES on
Blu-ray Combo Pack and get a bonus digital copy of The Manchurian
Candidate (2004), starring Denzel Washington, for a limited time
only.
FENCES Blu-ray Combo Pack
The FENCES Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition
with English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English Audio Description and
English, English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles. The combo pack
includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film as well as the
following:
Blu-ray
- Feature film in high definition
-
Bonus Content:
- Expanding the Audience: From Stage to Screen
- The Company of Fences
- Building Fences: Denzel Washington
- Playing the Part: Rose Maxson
- August Wilson’s Hill District
The Blu-ray Combo Pack available for purchase includes a Digital HD
Version of the film that can be accessed through UltraViolet™, a way to
collect, access and enjoy movies. With UltraViolet, consumers can add
movies to their digital collection in the cloud, and then stream or
download them—reliably and securely—to a variety of devices.
FENCES Single-Disc DVD
The single-disc DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs
with English 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and
English, French, and Spanish subtitles. The disc includes the feature
film in standard definition.
Paramount Pictures presents in association with Bron Creative in
association with Macro Media – Denzel Washington, Viola Davis: “Fences.”
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti
Williamson, Saniyya Sidney. Music by Marcelo Zarvos. Costumer designer
Sharen Davis. Edited by Hughes Winborne, ACE. Production designer David
Gropman. Director of photography Charlotte Bruus Christensen. Executive
producers Molly Allen, Eli Bush, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andy Pollack, Dale
Wells, Charles D. King, Kim Roth. Produced by Scott Rudin, p.g.a.,
Denzel Washington, p.g.a., Todd Black, p.g.a. Screenplay by August
Wilson based upon his play. Directed by Denzel Washington.
