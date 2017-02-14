Denzel Washington and Viola Davis Star in the Oscar®-Nominated Masterpiece FENCES, Arriving on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack March 14, 2017

Triumphant Adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play

is Nominated For Four Academy Awards® Including

Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress

Digital HD Debuts February 24, Just in Time for the Academy Awards®

HOLLYWOOD–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Academy Award® winner* Denzel Washington directs and stars in

the powerful and moving drama FENCES, arriving on Blu-ray,

DVD and On Demand March 14, 2017 from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

The film arrives on Digital HD February 24, two days before the 2017

Academy Awards ceremony.





Hailed by critics and audiences alike, FENCES has been

nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor

(Denzel Washington), Best Supporting Actress (Viola Davis) and Best

Adapted Screenplay (August Wilson). FENCES also has been

named one of the best films of the year by the American Film Institute, Rolling

Stone, Entertainment Weekly, the

Producers Guild of America and more. In addition, Washington and Viola

Davis both won SAG Awards for their performances and Davis’ transcendent

performance earned her the 2017 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting

Actress and more than a dozen critics’ group awards.

Adapted by legendary writer August Wilson from his own renowned play, FENCES

follows former Negro-league baseball player Troy Maxson (Washington) in

1950s Pittsburgh as he fights to provide for those he loves in a world

that threatens to push him down. An unforgettable and timeless

masterpiece, FENCES “connects with people on a deep,

emotional level” (Glenn Whipp, Los Angeles Times)

and pulses with the universal truths of love and forgiveness, despite

what lies beyond your own fence.

The FENCES Blu-ray Combo Pack includes over 30 minutes of

fascinating bonus content. With interviews from the cast and crew,

including actor/director Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, discover how

August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play was adapted from stage to

screen. Plus, visit the movie’s Pittsburgh set, learn how Davis prepared

for her award-winning performance, and much more. Buy FENCES on

Blu-ray Combo Pack and get a bonus digital copy of The Manchurian

Candidate (2004), starring Denzel Washington, for a limited time

only.

FENCES Blu-ray Combo Pack

The FENCES Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition

with English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English Audio Description and

English, English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles. The combo pack

includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film as well as the

following:

Blu-ray

Feature film in high definition

Bonus Content: Expanding the Audience: From Stage to Screen The Company of Fences Building Fences: Denzel Washington Playing the Part: Rose Maxson August Wilson’s Hill District



The Blu-ray Combo Pack available for purchase includes a Digital HD

Version of the film that can be accessed through UltraViolet™, a way to

collect, access and enjoy movies. With UltraViolet, consumers can add

movies to their digital collection in the cloud, and then stream or

download them—reliably and securely—to a variety of devices.

FENCES Single-Disc DVD

The single-disc DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs

with English 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and

English, French, and Spanish subtitles. The disc includes the feature

film in standard definition.

Paramount Pictures presents in association with Bron Creative in

association with Macro Media – Denzel Washington, Viola Davis: “Fences.”

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti

Williamson, Saniyya Sidney. Music by Marcelo Zarvos. Costumer designer

Sharen Davis. Edited by Hughes Winborne, ACE. Production designer David

Gropman. Director of photography Charlotte Bruus Christensen. Executive

producers Molly Allen, Eli Bush, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andy Pollack, Dale

Wells, Charles D. King, Kim Roth. Produced by Scott Rudin, p.g.a.,

Denzel Washington, p.g.a., Todd Black, p.g.a. Screenplay by August

Wilson based upon his play. Directed by Denzel Washington.

FENCES Street Date: March 14, 2017 (Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand) February 24, 2017 (Digital HD) U.S. Rating: PG-13 for thematic elements, language and some suggestive references Canadian Rating: PG, violence, coarse language

