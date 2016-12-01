Does Your Dog or Cat Feel Grief When a Companion Animal Dies? Study Investigates That Question

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The loss of a companion animal can be a difficult life event for pet

owners, but the loss also may affect other animals in the household. A

recent study of owner-reported observations indicates there are a number

of common behavioral changes in dogs and cats after a companion animal

in their home dies.

The study, funded with a grant from Morris

Animal Foundation, surveyed 279 owners following the death of a pet.

The questionnaire was distributed through veterinary clinics and several

animal welfare organizations based in New Zealand and Australia. The two

most common classes of behavioral change reported through the

questionnaire were in affectionate behaviors and territorial behaviors.

“Both dogs and cats were reported to demand more attention from their

owners and/or display affiliative behavior, as well as spend time

seeking out the deceased pet’s favorite spot,” noted the study

article that appeared in Animals 2016, 6(11).

Dogs were reported to decrease the amount and speed at which they ate,

and increase the amount of time spent sleeping. Cats were reported to

increase the frequency and volume of their vocalizations. Researchers

also looked at the practice of giving the surviving pet the opportunity

to see the deceased pet’s body. The survey found no difference in

behavioral responses between animals that saw the deceased pet and those

that did not.

Paper authors noted in their discussion that there were limitations to

interpretations of the study, particularly given the potential for

anthropomorphism (projecting human traits onto animals) and owner bias,

and that further investigations independent of owner interpretation are

required. New investigations might help to establish if the behavioral

changes are a reflection of loss, a change in owner behavior following a

loss, or of the reduction in competition for owner attention and

resources.

This study was funded by Morris Animal Foundation through its Veterinary

Student Scholars program, which provides grant support for aspiring

scientists in the field of veterinary medicine. Dr. Jessica K. Walker,

VSS recipient and co-author on this paper, is now manager at the New

Zealand Companion Animal Council.

