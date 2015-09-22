EMCOR Group, Inc. Forms Giant Human Pink Hard Hat Ribbons, Thousands of Employees Wear Pink Hard Hats Throughout October at Job Sites Nationally

EMCOR’s 7th Annual “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.”
Campaign Creates Memorable and Meaningful “Call to Action” During Breast
Cancer Awareness Month
NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EMCOR
Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME), a Fortune 500® leader in mechanical
and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and
building services for a diverse range of businesses, proudly
announces that for the 7th consecutive year, thousands of its employees
at 55+ EMCOR subsidiaries throughout the U.S. will
commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October by donning EMCOR
Pink Hard Hats in support of the Company’s “Protect
Yourself. Get Screened Today.” campaign.
Employees and clients will wear EMCOR Pink Hard Hats and stand together
to form massive Human Pink Hard Hat ribbons — EMCOR’s “signature” event
— creating powerful “Calls to Action” and raising awareness for the
importance of breast cancer screening, at various locations across the
U.S. Additionally, thousands of employees at subsidiaries across the
U.S. will wear EMCOR Pink Hard Hats at scores of construction sites,
ranging from hospitals, roadways, malls, and high tech companies, to
universities, military bases, and hotels.
The “multiplier effect” continues, as thousands of additional people are
reached with the “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.” message
as EMCOR employees take the Pink Hard Hats home each night and are seen
by spouses, daughters, sisters, and neighbors.
Additionally, EMCOR’s fleet of 7,000+ service vehicles will display Pink
Hard Hat posters with the “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.”
message, reaching millions more people throughout streets coast-to-coast
in October.
“This is the seventh consecutive year thousands of EMCOR employees
across the U.S. will wear EMCOR Pink Hard Hats, challenging the ‘macho’
image of the construction industry, supporting family, friends,
colleagues, and clients who have been and could be affected by breast
cancer,” stated Tony Guzzi, President & CEO, EMCOR Group, Inc. “While
it’s impossible to calculate the precise impact, we know this program is
making a difference because people have come forward and told us how it
has positively impacted their lives. At EMCOR, the majority of our field
employees wear a hard hat on a daily basis for personal protection, and
we’re proud of their commitment to wear a Pink Hard Hat during Breast
Cancer Awareness Month to help raise awareness of this disease and the
importance of screening.”
Visit EMCOR’s Pink Hard Hat site: www.emcorgroup.com/pinkhardhat
About EMCOR Group, Inc.
A Fortune 500 company with estimated 2015 revenues of ~$6.6B, EMCOR
Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) is a leader in mechanical and electrical
construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building
services. A provider of critical infrastructure systems, EMCOR gives
life to new structures and sustains life in existing ones by its
planning, installing, operating, maintaining, and protecting the
sophisticated and dynamic systems that create facility
environments—such as electrical, mechanical, lighting, air
conditioning, heating, security, fire protection, and power generation
systems—in virtually every sector of the economy and for a diverse
range of businesses, organizations and government. EMCOR represents a
rare combination of broad reach with local execution, combining the
strength of an industry leader with the knowledge and care of 170
locations. The 29,000+ skilled employees of EMCOR have made the company,
in the eyes of leading business publications, amongst the “World’s Most
Admired” and “Best Managed”. EMCOR’s diversity—in terms of the
services it provides, the industries it serves and the geography it
spans—has enabled it to create a stable platform for sustained
results. The Company’s strong financial position has enabled it to
attract and retain among the best local and regional talent, to
undertake and complete the most ambitious projects, and to redefine and
shape the future of the construction and facilities services industry.
Additional information on EMCOR can be found at www.EMCORGroup.com.
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Any such
comments are based upon information available to EMCOR management and
its perception thereof, as of this date, and EMCOR assumes no obligation
to update any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements may include statements regarding market opportunities, market
share growth, gross profit, backlog mix, projects with varying profit
margins, and selling, general and administrative expenses. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking
statements. Accordingly these statements are no guarantee of future
performance. Such risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, adverse effects of general economic conditions, changes in the
political environment, changes in the specific markets for EMCOR’s
services, adverse business conditions, availability of adequate levels
of surety bonding, increased competition, unfavorable labor productivity
and mix of business. Certain of the risks and factors associated with
EMCOR’s business are also discussed in the Company’s 2014 Form 10-K and
in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. All these risks and factors should be taken into
account in evaluating any forward-looking statements.
