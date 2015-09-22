EMCOR Group, Inc. Forms Giant Human Pink Hard Hat Ribbons, Thousands of Employees Wear Pink Hard Hats Throughout October at Job Sites Nationally

EMCOR’s 7th Annual “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.”

Campaign Creates Memorable and Meaningful “Call to Action” During Breast

Cancer Awareness Month

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EMCOR

Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME), a Fortune 500® leader in mechanical

and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and

building services for a diverse range of businesses, proudly

announces that for the 7th consecutive year, thousands of its employees

at 55+ EMCOR subsidiaries throughout the U.S. will

commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October by donning EMCOR

Pink Hard Hats in support of the Company’s “Protect

Yourself. Get Screened Today.” campaign.

Employees and clients will wear EMCOR Pink Hard Hats and stand together

to form massive Human Pink Hard Hat ribbons — EMCOR’s “signature” event

— creating powerful “Calls to Action” and raising awareness for the

importance of breast cancer screening, at various locations across the

U.S. Additionally, thousands of employees at subsidiaries across the

U.S. will wear EMCOR Pink Hard Hats at scores of construction sites,

ranging from hospitals, roadways, malls, and high tech companies, to

universities, military bases, and hotels.

The “multiplier effect” continues, as thousands of additional people are

reached with the “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.” message

as EMCOR employees take the Pink Hard Hats home each night and are seen

by spouses, daughters, sisters, and neighbors.

Additionally, EMCOR’s fleet of 7,000+ service vehicles will display Pink

Hard Hat posters with the “Protect Yourself. Get Screened Today.”

message, reaching millions more people throughout streets coast-to-coast

in October.

“This is the seventh consecutive year thousands of EMCOR employees

across the U.S. will wear EMCOR Pink Hard Hats, challenging the ‘macho’

image of the construction industry, supporting family, friends,

colleagues, and clients who have been and could be affected by breast

cancer,” stated Tony Guzzi, President & CEO, EMCOR Group, Inc. “While

it’s impossible to calculate the precise impact, we know this program is

making a difference because people have come forward and told us how it

has positively impacted their lives. At EMCOR, the majority of our field

employees wear a hard hat on a daily basis for personal protection, and

we’re proud of their commitment to wear a Pink Hard Hat during Breast

Cancer Awareness Month to help raise awareness of this disease and the

importance of screening.”

Visit EMCOR’s Pink Hard Hat site: www.emcorgroup.com/pinkhardhat

About EMCOR Group, Inc.

A Fortune 500 company with estimated 2015 revenues of ~$6.6B, EMCOR

Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) is a leader in mechanical and electrical

construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building

services. A provider of critical infrastructure systems, EMCOR gives

life to new structures and sustains life in existing ones by its

planning, installing, operating, maintaining, and protecting the

sophisticated and dynamic systems that create facility

environments—such as electrical, mechanical, lighting, air

conditioning, heating, security, fire protection, and power generation

systems—in virtually every sector of the economy and for a diverse

range of businesses, organizations and government. EMCOR represents a

rare combination of broad reach with local execution, combining the

strength of an industry leader with the knowledge and care of 170

locations. The 29,000+ skilled employees of EMCOR have made the company,

in the eyes of leading business publications, amongst the “World’s Most

Admired” and “Best Managed”. EMCOR’s diversity—in terms of the

services it provides, the industries it serves and the geography it

spans—has enabled it to create a stable platform for sustained

results. The Company’s strong financial position has enabled it to

attract and retain among the best local and regional talent, to

undertake and complete the most ambitious projects, and to redefine and

shape the future of the construction and facilities services industry.

Additional information on EMCOR can be found at www.EMCORGroup.com.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within

the meaning of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Any such

comments are based upon information available to EMCOR management and

its perception thereof, as of this date, and EMCOR assumes no obligation

to update any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking

statements may include statements regarding market opportunities, market

share growth, gross profit, backlog mix, projects with varying profit

margins, and selling, general and administrative expenses. These

forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking

statements. Accordingly these statements are no guarantee of future

performance. Such risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited

to, adverse effects of general economic conditions, changes in the

political environment, changes in the specific markets for EMCOR’s

services, adverse business conditions, availability of adequate levels

of surety bonding, increased competition, unfavorable labor productivity

and mix of business. Certain of the risks and factors associated with

EMCOR’s business are also discussed in the Company’s 2014 Form 10-K and

in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and

Exchange Commission. All these risks and factors should be taken into

account in evaluating any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

Mava Heffler

Vice President, Marketing &

Communications

203-849-7814

or

LAK Public Relations, Inc.

Media:

Mollie Fullington / Lisa Linden

212-575-4545 / 917-346-6123

mfullington@lakpr.com