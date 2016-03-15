EXOS to Provide Context, Clarity to Wearables Data Through Work with Intel

Collaboration between leaders in human performance and technology
brings actionable insights from data to booming wearables space.
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EXOS, the leader in proactive health and human performance solutions,
today announced plans to provide more meaningful data to users of
wearable technology, working in collaboration with Intel. As part of
this new effort, the two companies will combine their collective
expertise to provide added value to future Intel-based fitness products
that best deliver a valuable user experience with meaningful,
quantifiable data, as well as develop industry education programs.
“Wearable devices have transformed performance, but the data is only
useful if it leads to meaningful insights, individualized programs, and
positive outcomes,” said Craig Friedman, vice president of performance
innovation at EXOS. “By working with Intel, we aim to provide this
missing link, showing users how to take data and apply it in a
personalized way.”
Wearables data has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the
performance industry in recent years, though there’s a lack of
understanding about what the data means and how to apply it. EXOS
programming, developed through groundbreaking work with elite athletes,
the military, and Fortune 500 companies, provides context and guidance
to help people take action based on data to achieve meaningful goals.
The collaboration is the latest move by EXOS and Intel to transform the
way people use technology and data analytics to benefit overall health.
“We’ve seen the fitness industry evolve over the last few years with the
introduction of wearables, but we are just scratching the surface of
this evolution in fitness,” said Sandra Lopez, vice president of
strategic devices and business development for Intel’s new devices
group. “To truly enhance personal fitness and health, people need to
understand how to make the most out of the data they are gathering and
take immediate action to change their behaviors. By collaborating with
leaders in human performance, we will be able to combine our expertise
to make wearables and data more actionable, understandable, and
personable.”
EXOS and Intel have been working together to bring proactive health and
performance plans to Intel employees since 2008. More recently, the
companies collaborated on the Intel Vitality Program powered by EXOS,
which focuses on four areas: Mindset, Nutrition, Movement, and Recovery.
For their next project, EXOS and Intel will be developing education
courses for fitness professionals. The courses will provide a framework
to help fitness professionals leverage the data their clients are
collecting in order to help them achieve their fitness goals.
About EXOS
EXOS is pioneering human performance. Founded in 1999 to maximize the
potential of athletes, EXOS (formerly named Athletes’ Performance) has
grown to become a leader in health and performance, trusted by elite
athletes, the military, and innovative companies worldwide. EXOS designs
and delivers proactive health and performance game plans that guide
people to higher levels of success. With world-class partners,
facilities, technologies, and specialists spanning six continents, EXOS
is progressing the intelligence behind human performance wherever
necessary. To learn more, visit www.TeamEXOS.com.
