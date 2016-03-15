EXOS to Provide Context, Clarity to Wearables Data Through Work with Intel

Collaboration between leaders in human performance and technology

brings actionable insights from data to booming wearables space.

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EXOS, the leader in proactive health and human performance solutions,

today announced plans to provide more meaningful data to users of

wearable technology, working in collaboration with Intel. As part of

this new effort, the two companies will combine their collective

expertise to provide added value to future Intel-based fitness products

that best deliver a valuable user experience with meaningful,

quantifiable data, as well as develop industry education programs.

“Wearable devices have transformed performance, but the data is only

useful if it leads to meaningful insights, individualized programs, and

positive outcomes,” said Craig Friedman, vice president of performance

innovation at EXOS. “By working with Intel, we aim to provide this

missing link, showing users how to take data and apply it in a

personalized way.”

Wearables data has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the

performance industry in recent years, though there’s a lack of

understanding about what the data means and how to apply it. EXOS

programming, developed through groundbreaking work with elite athletes,

the military, and Fortune 500 companies, provides context and guidance

to help people take action based on data to achieve meaningful goals.

The collaboration is the latest move by EXOS and Intel to transform the

way people use technology and data analytics to benefit overall health.

“We’ve seen the fitness industry evolve over the last few years with the

introduction of wearables, but we are just scratching the surface of

this evolution in fitness,” said Sandra Lopez, vice president of

strategic devices and business development for Intel’s new devices

group. “To truly enhance personal fitness and health, people need to

understand how to make the most out of the data they are gathering and

take immediate action to change their behaviors. By collaborating with

leaders in human performance, we will be able to combine our expertise

to make wearables and data more actionable, understandable, and

personable.”

EXOS and Intel have been working together to bring proactive health and

performance plans to Intel employees since 2008. More recently, the

companies collaborated on the Intel Vitality Program powered by EXOS,

which focuses on four areas: Mindset, Nutrition, Movement, and Recovery.

For their next project, EXOS and Intel will be developing education

courses for fitness professionals. The courses will provide a framework

to help fitness professionals leverage the data their clients are

collecting in order to help them achieve their fitness goals.

