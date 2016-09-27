Extreme Summer Weather Will Affect Fall and Winter Pest Pressure Across U.S.

National Pest Management Association’s Bug Barometer gives pest

outlook for fall and winter

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bugs–The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its

bi-annual Bug Barometer, predicting anticipated pest pressure across the

U.S. this fall and winter. With heavy flooding in parts of the

southeast, yet drought-like conditions in some northwest regions,

extreme summer weather will have an impact on fall and winter pest

pressure from coast to coast.





“Our team of entomologists analyze recent weather including rainfall and

precipitation in each region of the U.S. and review expected weather

patterns for the coming season. They then compare that data with their

understanding of various pests and their biology to determine what we’ll

see in terms of pest pressure and activity,” said Cindy Mannes, vice

president of public affairs for the NPMA. “Understanding how pest

pressure shifts as seasons change equips homeowners with the knowledge

to help them better protect against home-damaging and disease-carrying

pests.”

According to the NPMA’s Bug Barometer, here’s the expected pest forecast

for each region of the U.S.:

Pacific Northwest: The region experienced warmer and drier than

usual conditions. Over the past few months, outdoor rodent populations

may be smaller; however, as temperatures cool, rodents will seek refuge

inside structures.

Southwest & West Coast: Above normal precipitation, when

combined with humidity, may result in larger pest populations, such as

increased mosquitoes, that could persist through the relatively warm

winter months. This is significant amid heightened concerns of Zika

virus and West Nile virus. Anticipate milder winter weather to provide

an ideal climate for occasional invaders such as earwigs and house

centipedes to remain active later into the season.

Midwest: Summer began with a warmer and drier than usual season,

with some states experiencing above normal rainfall, such as Minnesota,

Wisconsin and Iowa. Cooler weather will push rodents indoors for the

fall and winter. Overwintering pests will be forced inside earlier than

usual if temperature drops sooner, so fall pest-proofing to keep pests

out is key.

Southeast: Hotter, drier conditions persisted in some areas like

Alabama and Georgia, while heavy flooding occurred in others, such as

from Florida to Louisiana. Rainier regions collected more standing

water, creating ideal mosquito breeding grounds. Areas that were hotter

and drier may experience increased rodent pressure in buildings as

temperatures cool in fall and winter. The region’s warmer winter season

can yield above normal ant and occasional invader activity through the

winter months.

Northeast: From a hotter, drier summer expect large stinging

insect populations to persist until the weather begins to cool. Some

species, including wasps, become more aggressive in the fall as they

prepare for the winter. If you find a nest or hive on your property, do

not attempt to remove it on your own and instead call a pest

professional. Overwintering pests like stink bugs and boxelder bugs will

have benefitted from the warmer weather and will be migrating into

buildings as the weather cools. Colder upcoming weather will also drive

rodents indoors in the fall and winter and taking advantage of pest

prevention tips around the house can help keep these pests outside.

For more information on NPMA’s Bug Barometer or to learn more about

protecting against common household pests, visit PestWorld.org.

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 7,000 members, was

established in 1933 to support the pest management industry’s commitment

to the protection of public health, food and property. For more

information, visit PestWorld.org.

