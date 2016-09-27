Extreme Summer Weather Will Affect Fall and Winter Pest Pressure Across U.S.

National Pest Management Association’s Bug Barometer gives pest
outlook for fall and winter
FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bugs–The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its
bi-annual Bug Barometer, predicting anticipated pest pressure across the
U.S. this fall and winter. With heavy flooding in parts of the
southeast, yet drought-like conditions in some northwest regions,
extreme summer weather will have an impact on fall and winter pest
pressure from coast to coast.
“Our team of entomologists analyze recent weather including rainfall and
precipitation in each region of the U.S. and review expected weather
patterns for the coming season. They then compare that data with their
understanding of various pests and their biology to determine what we’ll
see in terms of pest pressure and activity,” said Cindy Mannes, vice
president of public affairs for the NPMA. “Understanding how pest
pressure shifts as seasons change equips homeowners with the knowledge
to help them better protect against home-damaging and disease-carrying
pests.”
According to the NPMA’s Bug Barometer, here’s the expected pest forecast
for each region of the U.S.:
Pacific Northwest: The region experienced warmer and drier than
usual conditions. Over the past few months, outdoor rodent populations
may be smaller; however, as temperatures cool, rodents will seek refuge
inside structures.
Southwest & West Coast: Above normal precipitation, when
combined with humidity, may result in larger pest populations, such as
increased mosquitoes, that could persist through the relatively warm
winter months. This is significant amid heightened concerns of Zika
virus and West Nile virus. Anticipate milder winter weather to provide
an ideal climate for occasional invaders such as earwigs and house
centipedes to remain active later into the season.
Midwest: Summer began with a warmer and drier than usual season,
with some states experiencing above normal rainfall, such as Minnesota,
Wisconsin and Iowa. Cooler weather will push rodents indoors for the
fall and winter. Overwintering pests will be forced inside earlier than
usual if temperature drops sooner, so fall pest-proofing to keep pests
out is key.
Southeast: Hotter, drier conditions persisted in some areas like
Alabama and Georgia, while heavy flooding occurred in others, such as
from Florida to Louisiana. Rainier regions collected more standing
water, creating ideal mosquito breeding grounds. Areas that were hotter
and drier may experience increased rodent pressure in buildings as
temperatures cool in fall and winter. The region’s warmer winter season
can yield above normal ant and occasional invader activity through the
winter months.
Northeast: From a hotter, drier summer expect large stinging
insect populations to persist until the weather begins to cool. Some
species, including wasps, become more aggressive in the fall as they
prepare for the winter. If you find a nest or hive on your property, do
not attempt to remove it on your own and instead call a pest
professional. Overwintering pests like stink bugs and boxelder bugs will
have benefitted from the warmer weather and will be migrating into
buildings as the weather cools. Colder upcoming weather will also drive
rodents indoors in the fall and winter and taking advantage of pest
prevention tips around the house can help keep these pests outside.
For more information on NPMA’s Bug Barometer or to learn more about
protecting against common household pests, visit PestWorld.org.
The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 7,000 members, was
established in 1933 to support the pest management industry’s commitment
to the protection of public health, food and property. For more
information, visit PestWorld.org.
Contacts
Vault Communications, Inc.
Amanda Michelson, 610-455-2757
amichelson@vaultcommunications.com