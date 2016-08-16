FactorTrust Hires Barbara Sinsley as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

The Alternative Credit Bureau Makes Strategic Addition as it Sharpens
Focus on Compliance
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FactorTrust,
The Alternative Credit Bureau, announces the addition of Barbara
Sinsley, general counsel and chief compliance officer, as part of the
company’s commitment to compliance. Sinsley will provide FactorTrust
with legal and regulatory guidance and manage the company’s internal and
external compliance programs and products.
Sinsley’s 26 years of experience perfectly aligns with FactorTrust’s
efforts to provide lenders with the most up-to-date and effective
regulatory compliance information and solutions. She has extensive
experience working with regulators such as the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau (CFPB), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and
Attorneys General. Prior to joining FactorTrust, Sinsley practiced with
Barron & Newberger, where she made a name for herself through
intelligent representation of servicers, creditors, debt collectors, and
debt buyers; focusing on improving compliance management systems.
“We are confident Barbara will be instrumental in expanding our
footprint as a trusted partner to lenders, helping them stay compliant
amidst ongoing industry changes and ultimately helping underbanked
consumers get the credit they deserve,” states FactorTrust CEO Greg
Rable. “Barbara is a highly accomplished attorney who has managed
complex compliance issues, and her insight and comprehension of the
regulatory environment will be a true asset to the company as we
continue to develop our line of regulatory products.”
FactorTrust creates products for lenders based on the evolving needs of
the industry. The recent CFPB
Proposed Rule on short-term small-dollar loans has encouraged
lenders and service providers alike to mobilize. New products will help
to meet compliance requirements and reduce risk. FactorTrust’s Ability
to Repay offering is a recent example of a product that meets
proposed regulations, while also providing new avenues for revenue as
well as creating more opportunities for lenders and better credit
options for non-prime and near-prime consumers.
About FactorTrust
FactorTrust, The Alternative Credit Bureau, is relentlessly dedicated to
proven analytics and clean credit information that provide lenders
opportunities to grow more revenue, meet compliance regulations and
serve more consumers with more credit options.
At the core of FactorTrust is alternative credit data not available from
the Big 3 bureaus and analytics and risk scoring information lenders
need to make informed decisions about the consumers they want.
FactorTrust Alternative Credit Data and Analytics accurately predicts
risk and ability to repay of near and non-prime consumer loans in
real-time and enables financial service companies an opportunity to
uncover creditworthy prospects that are not surfacing via traditional
credit sources. Headquartered in Atlanta, the experienced FactorTrust
team of predictive analytics specialists, statisticians and financial
industry experts has delivered unique data and valuable insight to
lenders throughout the U.S. for 10 years. For more information on the
quarterly FactorTrust Underbanked Index or the company
itself, visit www.FactorTrust.com.
