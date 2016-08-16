FactorTrust Hires Barbara Sinsley as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

The Alternative Credit Bureau Makes Strategic Addition as it Sharpens

Focus on Compliance

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FactorTrust,

The Alternative Credit Bureau, announces the addition of Barbara

Sinsley, general counsel and chief compliance officer, as part of the

company’s commitment to compliance. Sinsley will provide FactorTrust

with legal and regulatory guidance and manage the company’s internal and

external compliance programs and products.

Sinsley’s 26 years of experience perfectly aligns with FactorTrust’s

efforts to provide lenders with the most up-to-date and effective

regulatory compliance information and solutions. She has extensive

experience working with regulators such as the Consumer Financial

Protection Bureau (CFPB), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and

Attorneys General. Prior to joining FactorTrust, Sinsley practiced with

Barron & Newberger, where she made a name for herself through

intelligent representation of servicers, creditors, debt collectors, and

debt buyers; focusing on improving compliance management systems.

“We are confident Barbara will be instrumental in expanding our

footprint as a trusted partner to lenders, helping them stay compliant

amidst ongoing industry changes and ultimately helping underbanked

consumers get the credit they deserve,” states FactorTrust CEO Greg

Rable. “Barbara is a highly accomplished attorney who has managed

complex compliance issues, and her insight and comprehension of the

regulatory environment will be a true asset to the company as we

continue to develop our line of regulatory products.”

FactorTrust creates products for lenders based on the evolving needs of

the industry. The recent CFPB

Proposed Rule on short-term small-dollar loans has encouraged

lenders and service providers alike to mobilize. New products will help

to meet compliance requirements and reduce risk. FactorTrust’s Ability

to Repay offering is a recent example of a product that meets

proposed regulations, while also providing new avenues for revenue as

well as creating more opportunities for lenders and better credit

options for non-prime and near-prime consumers.

