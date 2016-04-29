FDA Approves ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ NUPLAZID™ (pimavanserin) – The First Drug Approved for the Treatment of Hallucinations and Delusions Associated with Parkinson’s Disease Psychosis

U.S. Commercial Launch Planned for June 2016

An Estimated 40 Percent of Parkinson’s Disease Patients Have

Psychosis

Conference Call Scheduled on Monday, May 2 at 8:30 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD), a biopharmaceutical company

focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines

to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS)

disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

(FDA) has approved NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of

hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease

psychosis. In 2014, the FDA designated NUPLAZID as a Breakthrough

Therapy for this condition.





“Today’s approval of NUPLAZID represents a major paradigm shift in the

treatment of Parkinson’s disease psychosis,” said Michael S. Okun, M.D.,

Medical Director of The National Parkinson Foundation. “Through its

novel and selective mechanism of action, NUPLAZID is a breakthrough

treatment that works in a whole new way – treating hallucinations and

delusions without blocking dopamine receptors and, therefore, not

impairing motor function in Parkinson’s psychosis patients.”

NUPLAZID is the first and only medicine to be approved by the FDA for

this indication. NUPLAZID is also the only drug approved by the FDA that

preferentially targets 5-HT 2A receptors. These receptors are

thought to play an important role in Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The

unique pharmacology of NUPLAZID establishes a new class of drug –

selective serotonin inverse agonists (SSIA) – by not only preferentially

targeting 5-HT 2A receptors but also avoiding activity at

dopamine and other receptors commonly targeted by antipsychotics.

Typical Parkinson’s disease therapy consists of drugs that stimulate

dopamine to treat patients’ motor symptoms such as tremor, muscle

rigidity and difficulty with walking. NUPLAZID does not interfere with

patients’ dopaminergic therapy and therefore does not impair their motor

function.

According to the National Parkinson Foundation, about one million people

in the United States and from four to six million people worldwide

suffer from Parkinson’s disease. An estimated 40 percent of these

patients have Parkinson’s disease psychosis, which is characterized by

hallucinations and delusions, is associated with significant caregiver

burden, and is a major reason for nursing home placement among

Parkinson’s patients.

“NUPLAZID represents a major medical advancement for patients with

Parkinson’s disease psychosis who suffer from hallucinations and

delusions,” said Steve Davis, ACADIA’s President and Chief Executive

Officer. “We are grateful to the many patients and investigators who

participated in NUPLAZID’s clinical studies. NUPLAZID represents the

culmination of many years of work across our entire organization to

bring this novel medicine, discovered by our scientists, to patients in

need.”

“Parkinson’s disease psychosis is a debilitating condition that adds a

tremendous burden on the lives of patients already contending with motor

issues such as slow movement, loss of balance, and muscle rigidity,”

said Todd Sherer, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of the Michael J. Fox

Foundation. “It also places an increased burden on caregivers and can

lead to loss of independence and nursing home admittance for patients. A

therapy to treat the hallucinations and delusions associated with

Parkinson’s disease psychosis without worsening motor symptoms can

significantly impact the lives of Parkinson’s patients and their loved

ones.”

Clinical Data

The FDA approval of NUPLAZID was based on data from the pivotal Phase

III Study -020 and other supportive studies, representing the largest

research and development program in Parkinson’s disease psychosis to

date. In Study -020, NUPLAZID significantly reduced the frequency and

severity of psychotic symptoms compared to placebo on the Scale for

Assessment of Positive Symptoms – Parkinson’s Disease (SAPS-PD). This

benefit was achieved without impairing motor function. The most common

adverse reactions (≥5% and twice the rate of placebo) in this study were

peripheral edema (7% NUPLAZID vs 3% placebo) and confusional state (6%

NUPLAZID vs 3% placebo). Results of Study -020 were published in The

Lancet. Please see full prescribing information at www.nuplazid.com.

Introducing NUPLAZIDconnect™ Patient Access and Support Services

ACADIA plans to make NUPLAZID commercially available to patients

suffering from hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s

disease psychosis in the United States in June 2016. ACADIA is committed

to ensuring that patients in the United States who are prescribed

NUPLAZID are able to access the medicine and receive the ongoing support

they may need. ACADIA will be introducing NUPLAZIDconnect, a

comprehensive program that provides financial assistance and/or access

assistance to patients, their caregivers, and physicians. NUPLAZID will

be available through a specialty pharmacy network. Patients and

physicians can access information about NUPLAZID and NUPLAZIDconnect by

visiting www.nuplazid.com

or calling 844-737-2223.

Important Safety Information and Indication for NUPLAZID

(pimavanserin) tablets WARNING: INCREASED MORTALITY IN ELDERLY PATIENTS WITH

DEMENTIA-RELATED PSYCHOSIS Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with

antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. NUPLAZID is

not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related

psychosis unrelated to the hallucinations and delusions associated

with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

NUPLAZID is an atypical antipsychotic indicated for the treatment of

hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease

psychosis.

QT Interval Prolongation: NUPLAZID prolongs the QT interval. The use of

NUPLAZID should be avoided in patients with known QT prolongation or in

combination with other drugs known to prolong QT interval including

Class 1A antiarrhythmics or Class 3 antiarrhythmics, certain

antipsychotic medications, and certain antibiotics. NUPLAZID should also

be avoided in patients with a history of cardiac arrhythmias, as well as

other circumstances that may increase the risk of the occurrence of

torsade de pointes and/or sudden death, including symptomatic

bradycardia, hypokalemia or hypomagnesemia, and presence of congenital

prolongation of the QT interval.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (≥2%

for NUPLAZID and greater than placebo) were peripheral edema (7%

vs 2%), nausea (7% vs 4%), confusional state (6% vs 3%), hallucination

(5% vs 3%), constipation (4% vs 3%), and gait disturbance (2% vs <1%).

Drug Interactions: Strong CYP3A4 inhibitors (eg, ketoconazole)

increase NUPLAZID concentrations. Reduce the NUPLAZID dose by one-half.

Strong CYP3A4 inducers may reduce NUPLAZID exposure, monitor for reduced

efficacy. Increase in NUPLAZID dosage may be needed.

Renal Impairment: No dosage adjustment for NUPLAZID is needed in

patients with mild to moderate renal impairment. Use of NUPLAZID is not

recommended in patients with severe renal impairment.

Hepatic Impairment: Use of NUPLAZID is not recommended in patients with

hepatic impairment. NUPLAZID has not been evaluated in this patient

population.

Pediatric Use: Safety and efficacy have not been established in

pediatric patients.

Dosage and Administration: Recommended dose: 34 mg per day, taken

orally as two 17 mg tablets once daily, without titration.

About NUPLAZID™ (pimavanserin)

NUPLAZID is the first FDA-approved treatment for hallucinations and

delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. NUPLAZID is a

non-dopaminergic, selective serotonin inverse agonist preferentially

targeting 5-HT 2A receptors that are thought to play an

important role in Parkinson’s disease psychosis. NUPLAZID is an oral

medicine taken once a day with a recommended dose of 34 mg (two 17 mg

tablets). ACADIA discovered this new chemical entity and holds worldwide

rights to develop and commercialize NUPLAZID.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and

commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs

in central nervous system disorders. ACADIA maintains a website at www.acadia-pharm.com

to which we regularly post copies of our press releases as well as

additional information and through which interested parties can

subscribe to receive e-mail alerts.

