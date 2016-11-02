First-of-its-Kind ‘Santa’s Flight Academy’ to Debut Exclusively at 12 Taubman Shopping Centers This Holiday Season

Larger-than-life reimagination of the North Pole paired with
state-of-the-art technology enables children to partner with Santa’s
Elves to prepare his sleigh for its journey around the world
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To rediscover the magic and tradition of the holiday season, Taubman
will debut “Santa’s Flight Academy,” a one-of-a-kind, immersive holiday
experience that combines a giant reimagination of the North Pole with
state-of-the-art technology to enable children to become a member of
Santa’s flight crew. Partnering with an elf – either Sleigh Mechanic
George, Flight Director Sparkle or Reindeer Caretaker Flash – each child
will help ready Santa’s sleigh so he can deliver presents to children
around the world.
“We’re thrilled to offer Santa’s Flight Academy to give children a truly
immersive holiday experience,” said William Taubman, chief operating
officer, Taubman Centers, Inc. “The holidays are a time for creating
special memories, and we are confident children will be delighted with
this new adventure and the encounter will become a tradition for years
to come.”
Upon entering Santa’s Flight Academy, each child ‘Cadet’ will present
his or her official flight crew badge and will be immediately recognized
by name. From there, several of Santa’s onsite helpers will guide
children through the experience of being fitted for a virtual flight
suit, helping inspect and power Santa’s sleigh before takeoff, and other
tasks to ensure that every present will be carefully delivered.
At the end of the adventure, each child will step inside a 22-foot-tall
sleigh for an enchanted snowfall dance party before meeting Santa.
Children will also receive a special gift from Santa to personally thank
them for heroically saving the day.
Santa’s Flight Academy will be available exclusively at the following 12
Taubman shopping centers from Friday, November 11, through Saturday,
December 24:
-
Cherry
Creek Shopping Center (Denver)
-
Dolphin
Mall (Miami, Fla.)
-
Fair
Oaks Mall (Fairfax, Va.)
-
Great
Lakes Crossing Outlets (Auburn Hills, Mich.)
-
International
Plaza (Tampa, Fla.)
-
The
Mall at Green Hills (Nashville)
-
The
Mall of San Juan (Puerto Rico)
-
The
Mall at Short Hills (Short Hills, N.J.)
-
The
Mall at University Town Center (Sarasota, Fla.)
-
Sunvalley
Shopping Center (Concord, Calif.)
-
Twelve
Oaks Mall (Novi, Mich.)
-
Westfarms
(Hartford, Conn.)
Due to the unprecedented nature of the experience and anticipated high
demand, visitors are encouraged to pre-register children for a Santa’s
Flight Academy entrance badge online via each shopping center’s website
or through the mobile app available for both Android and iPhone
platforms. Registration will also be available onsite at Santa’s Flight
Academy kiosks located in each shopping center.
A variety of photo packages, in addition to intricate and magical 3D
pop-up paper holiday cards by Lovepop, will be available for purchase.
Santa’s Express Lane passes and photo packages may be purchased online
in advance of the visit. For more information on a specific location,
please contact each shopping center or visit the center’s website.
