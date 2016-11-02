First-of-its-Kind ‘Santa’s Flight Academy’ to Debut Exclusively at 12 Taubman Shopping Centers This Holiday Season

Larger-than-life reimagination of the North Pole paired with

state-of-the-art technology enables children to partner with Santa’s

Elves to prepare his sleigh for its journey around the world

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To rediscover the magic and tradition of the holiday season, Taubman

will debut “Santa’s Flight Academy,” a one-of-a-kind, immersive holiday

experience that combines a giant reimagination of the North Pole with

state-of-the-art technology to enable children to become a member of

Santa’s flight crew. Partnering with an elf – either Sleigh Mechanic

George, Flight Director Sparkle or Reindeer Caretaker Flash – each child

will help ready Santa’s sleigh so he can deliver presents to children

around the world.





“We’re thrilled to offer Santa’s Flight Academy to give children a truly

immersive holiday experience,” said William Taubman, chief operating

officer, Taubman Centers, Inc. “The holidays are a time for creating

special memories, and we are confident children will be delighted with

this new adventure and the encounter will become a tradition for years

to come.”

Upon entering Santa’s Flight Academy, each child ‘Cadet’ will present

his or her official flight crew badge and will be immediately recognized

by name. From there, several of Santa’s onsite helpers will guide

children through the experience of being fitted for a virtual flight

suit, helping inspect and power Santa’s sleigh before takeoff, and other

tasks to ensure that every present will be carefully delivered.

At the end of the adventure, each child will step inside a 22-foot-tall

sleigh for an enchanted snowfall dance party before meeting Santa.

Children will also receive a special gift from Santa to personally thank

them for heroically saving the day.

Santa’s Flight Academy will be available exclusively at the following 12

Taubman shopping centers from Friday, November 11, through Saturday,

December 24:

Due to the unprecedented nature of the experience and anticipated high

demand, visitors are encouraged to pre-register children for a Santa’s

Flight Academy entrance badge online via each shopping center’s website

or through the mobile app available for both Android and iPhone

platforms. Registration will also be available onsite at Santa’s Flight

Academy kiosks located in each shopping center.

A variety of photo packages, in addition to intricate and magical 3D

pop-up paper holiday cards by Lovepop, will be available for purchase.

Santa’s Express Lane passes and photo packages may be purchased online

in advance of the visit. For more information on a specific location,

please contact each shopping center or visit the center’s website.

