Ford Invests in Pivotal to Accelerate Cloud-Based Software Development; New Labs Drive Ford Smart Mobility Innovation

DEARBORN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ford today announces an investment in Pivotal, a cloud-based software

platform company headquartered in San Francisco, to further enhance its

software development capabilities and deliver innovations to customers

more quickly.





The $182.2

million investment in Pivotal aims to help drive Ford’s transition

to an auto and a mobility company. Ford is continuing to focus on

and invest in its core business – designing, manufacturing, marketing,

financing and servicing cars, SUVs, trucks and electrified vehicles. At

the same time, the company is aggressively pursuing emerging

opportunities through Ford Smart Mobility – its plan to be a leader in

connectivity, mobility, autonomous vehicles, the customer experience,

and data and analytics.

“Expanding our business to be both an auto and mobility company

requires leading-edge software expertise to deliver outstanding customer

experiences,” said Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO. “Our investment

in Pivotal will help strengthen our ability to deliver these customer

experiences at the speed of Silicon Valley, including continually

expanding FordPass® – our digital, physical and personal

mobility experience platform.”

Expanding a relationship

Ford recently

teamed up with Pivotal to deliver FordPass,

an innovative consumer experience platform that launched last month.

FordPass will offer new customer services, like remote access to

vehicles through a smartphone app, and mobility solutions, such as

parking and car sharing. Innovating and iterating quickly, Pivotal and

Ford IT engineers are working side-by-side to create new consumer

experiences for FordPass members.

Building on this existing relationship, Ford plans to accelerate the

incorporation of Pivotal’s advanced software development methodologies

and technology across the IT, product development, and research and

advanced engineering teams. Ford will put Pivotal’s next-generation

cloud platform and analytics capabilities to use on the company’s new

mobility projects – such as its on-demand Dynamic

Shuttle pilot program.

“Today we are at a major inflection point in global business, and

Pivotal is at the fulcrum of that change,” said Rob Mee, Pivotal CEO.

“We are collaborating with iconic companies like Ford to help transform

their businesses with our unique software development methodology and

modern cloud platform and analytics tools. We are thrilled to create a

deeper partnership with Ford through this investment as we drive its

evolution to becoming both an auto and mobility company –

reinventing yet again how the world moves.”

Building more software expertise

Pivotal’s advanced software development methodologies and cloud platform

complement Ford’s already strong embedded software capability that

supports EcoBoost® engines, the SYNC® 3

connectivity system, driver-assist technologies like active park assist

and more.

Software plays a growing role in new vehicles as demonstrated by the

all-new F-150 that features more than 150 million lines of code, whereas

a typical smartphone operating system has approximately 12 million

lines. Engineers are capitalizing on software to deliver precise control

over aspects of vehicle performance such as engine and transmission

calibration to improve fuel economy and for the connectivity experience

by giving customers hands-free access to their smartphones through SYNC

3.

In fact, the very success of EcoBoost engine technology can be

attributed to software. Software is the secret

sauce to the fuel efficiency EcoBoost delivers because it allows

engineers to maximize the use of each drop of fuel at a molecular level.

Ford has 275

patents on EcoBoost technology and another 200 pending, with a large

majority covering aspects of software controls and calibration.

“Investing in Pivotal builds on our current strengths in software

development,” said Marcy Klevorn, Ford vice president and CIO, who will

join the board of directors at Pivotal. “We plan to quickly add new

state-of-the-art software engineering capabilities across the Ford

enterprise.”

In addition, Ford and Pivotal plan to open new software labs in

strategic locations in both the United States and Europe. The labs will

be staffed with software architects, engineers and user experience

experts – all using Pivotal’s advanced software development methodology.

Ford’s investment in Pivotal is subject to customary regulatory approval.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company based

in Dearborn, Michigan. With about 201,000 employees and 67 plants

worldwide, the company’s core business includes designing,

manufacturing, marketing, financing and servicing a full line of Ford

cars, trucks, SUVs and electrified vehicles, as well as Lincoln luxury

vehicles. At the same time, Ford is aggressively pursuing emerging

opportunities through Ford Smart Mobility, the company’s plan to be a

leader in connectivity, mobility, autonomous vehicles, the customer

experience, and data and analytics. For more information regarding Ford,

its products worldwide or Ford Motor Credit Company, visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and

video, visit www.media.ford.com.

