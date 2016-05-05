Ford Invests in Pivotal to Accelerate Cloud-Based Software Development; New Labs Drive Ford Smart Mobility Innovation

-
Ford invests $182.2 million in Pivotal, a cloud-based software company
headquartered in San Francisco, to further strengthen its core
software abilities and deliver innovations to customers more quickly
The investment is part of Ford’s expansion to be both an auto and
a mobility company
Already partners, Ford and Pivotal now will expand the use of advanced
software development methodologies, analytics tools and a cloud
platform throughout Ford’s Product Development and IT teams, including
new software labs to support Ford Smart Mobility
- Ford CIO Marcy Klevorn will join the board of directors at Pivotal
DEARBORN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ford today announces an investment in Pivotal, a cloud-based software
platform company headquartered in San Francisco, to further enhance its
software development capabilities and deliver innovations to customers
more quickly.
The $182.2
million investment in Pivotal aims to help drive Ford’s transition
to an auto and a mobility company. Ford is continuing to focus on
and invest in its core business – designing, manufacturing, marketing,
financing and servicing cars, SUVs, trucks and electrified vehicles. At
the same time, the company is aggressively pursuing emerging
opportunities through Ford Smart Mobility – its plan to be a leader in
connectivity, mobility, autonomous vehicles, the customer experience,
and data and analytics.
“Expanding our business to be both an auto and mobility company
requires leading-edge software expertise to deliver outstanding customer
experiences,” said Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO. “Our investment
in Pivotal will help strengthen our ability to deliver these customer
experiences at the speed of Silicon Valley, including continually
expanding FordPass® – our digital, physical and personal
mobility experience platform.”
Expanding a relationship
Ford recently
teamed up with Pivotal to deliver FordPass,
an innovative consumer experience platform that launched last month.
FordPass will offer new customer services, like remote access to
vehicles through a smartphone app, and mobility solutions, such as
parking and car sharing. Innovating and iterating quickly, Pivotal and
Ford IT engineers are working side-by-side to create new consumer
experiences for FordPass members.
Building on this existing relationship, Ford plans to accelerate the
incorporation of Pivotal’s advanced software development methodologies
and technology across the IT, product development, and research and
advanced engineering teams. Ford will put Pivotal’s next-generation
cloud platform and analytics capabilities to use on the company’s new
mobility projects – such as its on-demand Dynamic
Shuttle pilot program.
“Today we are at a major inflection point in global business, and
Pivotal is at the fulcrum of that change,” said Rob Mee, Pivotal CEO.
“We are collaborating with iconic companies like Ford to help transform
their businesses with our unique software development methodology and
modern cloud platform and analytics tools. We are thrilled to create a
deeper partnership with Ford through this investment as we drive its
evolution to becoming both an auto and mobility company –
reinventing yet again how the world moves.”
Building more software expertise
Pivotal’s advanced software development methodologies and cloud platform
complement Ford’s already strong embedded software capability that
supports EcoBoost® engines, the SYNC® 3
connectivity system, driver-assist technologies like active park assist
and more.
Software plays a growing role in new vehicles as demonstrated by the
all-new F-150 that features more than 150 million lines of code, whereas
a typical smartphone operating system has approximately 12 million
lines. Engineers are capitalizing on software to deliver precise control
over aspects of vehicle performance such as engine and transmission
calibration to improve fuel economy and for the connectivity experience
by giving customers hands-free access to their smartphones through SYNC
3.
In fact, the very success of EcoBoost engine technology can be
attributed to software. Software is the secret
sauce to the fuel efficiency EcoBoost delivers because it allows
engineers to maximize the use of each drop of fuel at a molecular level.
Ford has 275
patents on EcoBoost technology and another 200 pending, with a large
majority covering aspects of software controls and calibration.
“Investing in Pivotal builds on our current strengths in software
development,” said Marcy Klevorn, Ford vice president and CIO, who will
join the board of directors at Pivotal. “We plan to quickly add new
state-of-the-art software engineering capabilities across the Ford
enterprise.”
In addition, Ford and Pivotal plan to open new software labs in
strategic locations in both the United States and Europe. The labs will
be staffed with software architects, engineers and user experience
experts – all using Pivotal’s advanced software development methodology.
Ford’s investment in Pivotal is subject to customary regulatory approval.
