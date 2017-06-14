Fresco y Más Celebrates First Birthday by Launching Official Partnership with The League Against Cancer

Southeastern Grocers’ Hispanic banner unveils seven new locations,
expands to 18 stores
Fresco y Más is proud to celebrate the banner’s first birthday and
inaugural opening of the first store on June 15, 2016 in Hialeah, Fla.
by announcing an official partnership with The League Against Cancer
(La Liga Contra el Cancer).
Fresco y Más will host a Profit Day (see store for details), donating
all profits generated from 18 stores earned on June 14 to The League
Against Cancer.
Fresco y Más is unveiling seven new locations, including the first
location in Broward County, growing the banner to 18 stores throughout
South Florida.
Fresh Hispanic favorites in produce, meat and bakery, as well as over
3,000 items lowered in price across the store, including a Dollar
Zone, mean More Savings. More Service. More For You.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Southeastern Grocers, parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y
Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, is celebrating the first birthday of
the Fresco y Más banner by announcing its first official partnership
with The League Against Cancer (La Liga Contra el Cancer), an
organization that provides much-needed medical care for underserved
cancer patients in South Florida.
The first Fresco y Más location opened its doors on June 15, 2016 in
Hialeah, Fla., providing customers with an authentic Hispanic shopping
experience with products and services that meet the needs of the
community.
Today’s unveiling of seven new stores during ribbon cutting ceremonies
at 10 a.m. includes the first Fresco y Más location in Broward County,
expanding the banner to 18 stores in its first year.
To support the historic partnership, all 18 Fresco y Más stores will be
hosting a Profit Day (see store for details), donating all profits
generated on June 14, 2017 to The League Against Cancer.
Ian McLeod, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said,
“Since opening our doors in Hialeah one year ago, Fresco y Más has seen
fantastic success and support from customers in each community we now
operate in. The League Against Cancer is an organization our customers
have told us is important to them, so we are kicking off our first
official community partnership by hosting a Profit Day at all 18 of our
Fresco y Más stores, donating every last cent of profit to The League
Against Cancer.
“As Fresco y Más enters its second year we continue to be dedicated to
providing our customers with an authentic Hispanic shopping experience
and supporting organizations that provide invaluable services to the
communities we operate in.”
Adriana Cora, Vice President of The League Against Cancer, said, “Our
staff, patients and supports are humbled by the commitment Fresco y Más
is making with the first-ever donation of this kind in the
organization’s history. This new partnership will allow us to build on
the more than 60,000 men, women and children who will able to receive
world-class medical treatment, screenings and support from the League
Against Cancer.”
Fresco y Más’ new “Low Price every day” program includes more than 800
popular products that help shoppers save more on the quality items they
buy every day, and are easily found in store with distinctive green and
yellow arrow signage throughout the store. Prices will be at the same
low price for at least 6 months for savings our customers can count on.
More Savings! More Service! More for you!
Shoppers will immediately notice the enhancements throughout the seven
new Fresco y Más stores, including:
An all-new, full-service Latin butcher shop (Carniceria) offering an
expanded selection of fresh, custom cut meats to better serve our
customers.
Refreshed produce department featuring a farmer’s market setting with
a wider selection of tropical fruits.
A new “Cocina” (kitchen) offering daily specials of freshly prepared
family favorites made from scratch.
New Dollar Zone within the store, where customers can get over 600
everyday essentials for just $1, from grocery and cleaning to health
and beauty.
Renovated bakery department offering an expanded selection of Hispanic
pastries and local baked goods, including flan, tres leches,
croquettes, and custom tres leches cakes, made fresh daily, as well as
a wider selection of local favorites.
An all-new café with expanded seating area serving authentic Hispanic
breakfast, pastries, drinks and hot and cold sandwiches.
An additional Wall of Value section featuring weekly specials on
popular items customers purchase most.
A new custom façade and vibrant yellow colors with bi-lingual signage
throughout the store.
Customers can now visit the seven new Fresco y Más locations, including:
- 8855 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165
- 14655 SW 104th St., Miami, FL 33186
- 9565 W Flagler St., Miami, FL 33174
- 7480 SW 117th Ave., Miami, FL 33183
- 12254 SW 8th St., Miami, FL 33184
- 2750 W 68th St., Hialeah, FL 33016
- 6775 Taft St., Hollywood, FL 33024
To further celebrate the new partnership with The League Against Cancer,
Fresco y Más will be hosting a Survivors’ Breakfast on June 14 at the
store located at 8855 Coral Way with attendees that have benefited from
The League Against Cancer’s services. The event will also include Fresco
y Más and The League Against Cancer executives:
Fresco y Más/The League Against Cancer Survivors’ Breakfast
Wednesday, June 14 at 9 a.m.
|Southeastern Grocers President and CEO Ian McLeod
|The League Against Cancer Vice President Adriana Cora
Fresco y Más, 8855 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165
Free Café La Rica Coffee – 10oz – for the first 500 customers
Fresco y Más will present The League Against Cancer with the Profit Day
donation during a Fresco y Más Birthday Celebration on June 16, 2017
from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the new store location at 8855 Coral Way.
Customers will enjoy an evening of live entertainment, sampling,
giveaways and more.
Fresco y Más Birthday Celebration Friday, June 16 from 5:30
|Southeastern Grocers Regional Vice President Bill Nasshan
|The League Against Cancer Vice President Adriana Cora
Fresco y Más, 8855 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165
About Southeastern Grocers
Southeastern Grocers, LLC, parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y
Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is the second-largest
supermarket in the Southeast based on store count. The company employs
nearly 60,000 associates who serve customers in grocery stores, liquor
stores and in-store pharmacies throughout the seven southeastern states
of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and
South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie are
well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages,
strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and
loyal associates, and strong commitments to providing the best possible
quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com,
www.frescoymas.com,
www.harveyssupermarkets.com
and www.winndixie.com.
