Fresco y Más Celebrates First Birthday by Launching Official Partnership with The League Against Cancer

location in Broward County, growing the banner to 18 stores throughout South Florida. Fresh Hispanic favorites in produce, meat and bakery, as well as over

3,000 items lowered in price across the store, including a Dollar

Zone, mean More Savings. More Service. More For You.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Southeastern Grocers, parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y

Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, is celebrating the first birthday of

the Fresco y Más banner by announcing its first official partnership

with The League Against Cancer (La Liga Contra el Cancer), an

organization that provides much-needed medical care for underserved

cancer patients in South Florida.





The first Fresco y Más location opened its doors on June 15, 2016 in

Hialeah, Fla., providing customers with an authentic Hispanic shopping

experience with products and services that meet the needs of the

community.

Today’s unveiling of seven new stores during ribbon cutting ceremonies

at 10 a.m. includes the first Fresco y Más location in Broward County,

expanding the banner to 18 stores in its first year.

To support the historic partnership, all 18 Fresco y Más stores will be

hosting a Profit Day (see store for details), donating all profits

generated on June 14, 2017 to The League Against Cancer.

Ian McLeod, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said,

“Since opening our doors in Hialeah one year ago, Fresco y Más has seen

fantastic success and support from customers in each community we now

operate in. The League Against Cancer is an organization our customers

have told us is important to them, so we are kicking off our first

official community partnership by hosting a Profit Day at all 18 of our

Fresco y Más stores, donating every last cent of profit to The League

Against Cancer.

“As Fresco y Más enters its second year we continue to be dedicated to

providing our customers with an authentic Hispanic shopping experience

and supporting organizations that provide invaluable services to the

communities we operate in.”

Adriana Cora, Vice President of The League Against Cancer, said, “Our

staff, patients and supports are humbled by the commitment Fresco y Más

is making with the first-ever donation of this kind in the

organization’s history. This new partnership will allow us to build on

the more than 60,000 men, women and children who will able to receive

world-class medical treatment, screenings and support from the League

Against Cancer.”

Fresco y Más’ new “Low Price every day” program includes more than 800

popular products that help shoppers save more on the quality items they

buy every day, and are easily found in store with distinctive green and

yellow arrow signage throughout the store. Prices will be at the same

low price for at least 6 months for savings our customers can count on.

More Savings! More Service! More for you!

Shoppers will immediately notice the enhancements throughout the seven

new Fresco y Más stores, including:

expanded selection of fresh, custom cut meats to better serve our customers. Refreshed produce department featuring a farmer’s market setting with

a wider selection of tropical fruits.

pastries and local baked goods, including flan, tres leches, croquettes, and custom tres leches cakes, made fresh daily, as well as a wider selection of local favorites. An all-new café with expanded seating area serving authentic Hispanic

breakfast, pastries, drinks and hot and cold sandwiches.

Customers can now visit the seven new Fresco y Más locations, including:

8855 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165

14655 SW 104 th St., Miami, FL 33186

St., Miami, FL 33186 9565 W Flagler St., Miami, FL 33174

7480 SW 117 th Ave., Miami, FL 33183

Ave., Miami, FL 33183 12254 SW 8 th St., Miami, FL 33184

St., Miami, FL 33184 2750 W 68 th St., Hialeah, FL 33016

St., Hialeah, FL 33016 6775 Taft St., Hollywood, FL 33024

To further celebrate the new partnership with The League Against Cancer,

Fresco y Más will be hosting a Survivors’ Breakfast on June 14 at the

store located at 8855 Coral Way with attendees that have benefited from

The League Against Cancer’s services. The event will also include Fresco

y Más and The League Against Cancer executives:

Fresco y Más/The League Against Cancer Survivors’ Breakfast Wednesday, June 14 at 9 a.m. Southeastern Grocers President and CEO Ian McLeod The League Against Cancer Vice President Adriana Cora Fresco y Más, 8855 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165 Free Café La Rica Coffee – 10oz – for the first 500 customers

Fresco y Más will present The League Against Cancer with the Profit Day

donation during a Fresco y Más Birthday Celebration on June 16, 2017

from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the new store location at 8855 Coral Way.

Customers will enjoy an evening of live entertainment, sampling,

giveaways and more.

Fresco y Más Birthday Celebration Friday, June 16 from 5:30

p.m. – 8 p.m. Southeastern Grocers Regional Vice President Bill Nasshan The League Against Cancer Vice President Adriana Cora Fresco y Más, 8855 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, LLC, parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y

Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is the second-largest

supermarket in the Southeast based on store count. The company employs

nearly 60,000 associates who serve customers in grocery stores, liquor

stores and in-store pharmacies throughout the seven southeastern states

of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and

South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie are

well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages,

strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and

loyal associates, and strong commitments to providing the best possible

quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com,

www.frescoymas.com,

www.harveyssupermarkets.com

and www.winndixie.com.

