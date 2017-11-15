Gateway Mortgage Group Continues Folds of Honor Partnership

Company marks five months with Veteran’s charity

Gateway Mortgage Group, a privately held mortgage company offering

originations, servicing, and correspondent lending, is pleased to

provide an update on its partnership with Folds of Honor, a non-profit

organization that provides educational scholarships to dependents of our

fallen and disabled service men and women.

In May, Gateway announced that it would donate $5 to Folds of Honor for

every mortgage closed over the next twelve months. To date, the company

has donated more than $44,000 from 8,818 closed loans generated by the

150+ branch locations across the country. In 2016, the company funded

more than 15,000 loans in its retail channel and should surpass 20,000

new loans this year. This is expected to generate a total donation of

more than $100,000 to Folds of Honor.

“Freedom isn’t free, and more than two million dependents of disabled

and fallen soldiers live with this every day,” said J. Kevin Stitt,

Founder and CEO of Gateway Mortgage Group. “We are proud to stand with

Folds of Honor as they support the families of our service men and women

who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our freedoms.”

Folds of Honor addresses the financial gap of dependents within our

military families by providing educational scholarships to children and

spouses of military heroes across the United States. Since 2007, Folds

has awarded nearly 16,000 educational scholarships in all fifty states.

“Gateway is founded on the core value of being passionate about

strengthening families,” said Mike Goyer, Chief Operating Officer at

Gateway. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Folds of Honor

and to remain steadfast in our commitment to give back to the families

of our fallen heroes, whose sacrifice can never be repaid.”

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides

educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have

fallen or been disabled in combat while serving in the United States

armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private education

tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher

education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007

by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National

Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to

have awarded more than 16,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as

Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 2,800 in

2016 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of

Honor scholarship, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

About Gateway Mortgage Group

Founded in 2000, Oklahoma-based Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC is a

complete end-to-end mortgage lending firm that specializes in

originations, servicing, and correspondent lending. The company services

more than $13.0 billion in residential mortgages. For more information

about Gateway, visit www.GatewayLoan.com.

