Gateway Mortgage Group Continues Folds of Honor Partnership

Company marks five months with Veteran’s charity
JENKS, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gateway Mortgage Group, a privately held mortgage company offering
originations, servicing, and correspondent lending, is pleased to
provide an update on its partnership with Folds of Honor, a non-profit
organization that provides educational scholarships to dependents of our
fallen and disabled service men and women.
In May, Gateway announced that it would donate $5 to Folds of Honor for
every mortgage closed over the next twelve months. To date, the company
has donated more than $44,000 from 8,818 closed loans generated by the
150+ branch locations across the country. In 2016, the company funded
more than 15,000 loans in its retail channel and should surpass 20,000
new loans this year. This is expected to generate a total donation of
more than $100,000 to Folds of Honor.
“Freedom isn’t free, and more than two million dependents of disabled
and fallen soldiers live with this every day,” said J. Kevin Stitt,
Founder and CEO of Gateway Mortgage Group. “We are proud to stand with
Folds of Honor as they support the families of our service men and women
who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our freedoms.”
Folds of Honor addresses the financial gap of dependents within our
military families by providing educational scholarships to children and
spouses of military heroes across the United States. Since 2007, Folds
has awarded nearly 16,000 educational scholarships in all fifty states.
“Gateway is founded on the core value of being passionate about
strengthening families,” said Mike Goyer, Chief Operating Officer at
Gateway. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Folds of Honor
and to remain steadfast in our commitment to give back to the families
of our fallen heroes, whose sacrifice can never be repaid.”
About Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides
educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have
fallen or been disabled in combat while serving in the United States
armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private education
tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher
education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007
by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National
Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to
have awarded more than 16,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as
Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 2,800 in
2016 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of
Honor scholarship, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.
About Gateway Mortgage Group
Founded in 2000, Oklahoma-based Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC is a
complete end-to-end mortgage lending firm that specializes in
originations, servicing, and correspondent lending. The company services
more than $13.0 billion in residential mortgages. For more information
about Gateway, visit www.GatewayLoan.com.
Contacts
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC
Rob Rothrock, 972-372-2541