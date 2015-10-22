GGP Transforms Traditional Mall Experiences with Adventure to Santa- A DreamWorks DreamPlace

#AdventureToSanta, Reservations Now Open!
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–General
Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE: GGP) today announced the return of
Adventure to Santa – A DreamWorks DreamPlace: a first-of-its-kind
holiday experience that features Shrek, Santa and interactive
storytelling with cutting-edge technology. The 2,000-square-foot
interactive cottage opens at five GGP locations across the country,
adding even more magic and delight to the traditional mall holiday
experience.
Reservations can be made online at www.adventuretosanta.com
with the purchase of a photo package now through December 24.
Shrek and friends take families on an enchanting journey to the North
Pole. Five captivating rooms within the Adventure to Santa experience
keep families engaged and entertained, including a cinematic adventure
featuring a wrap-around screen and motion-based effects sure to excite
guests of all ages. Once families complete the activities in each room,
Adventure to Santa culminates in a special moment where children and
their families enjoy a private visit with Santa.
New features this year include two new app games, Sleigh Flight School
and Gingy’s Cookie Maker and three additional exterior skins, the
Painted Lady, Candy Cottage and Enchanted Log Cabin. In addition,
throughout the holidays at the top of the hour, the cottage will perform
a newly designed light show that cues a different exterior skin for each
hour. Each show is three minutes long, including a concert conducted by
the holiday elves.
GGP opening dates and locations include:
-
Fashion
Show – Las Vegas, NV, Thursday, November 5
-
North
Point Mall – Alpharetta (Atlanta), GA, Friday, November 6
-
The
Parks Mall at Arlington – Arlington (Dallas/Fort Worth), TX ,
Friday, November 6
-
Oakbrook
Center – Oak Brook (Chicago), IL, Saturday, November 7
-
Southwest
Plaza – Littleton (Denver), CO, Saturday, November 14
About GGP
General Growth Properties, Inc. is an S&P 500 company focused
exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high quality
retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in
Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.
