GGP Transforms Traditional Mall Experiences with Adventure to Santa- A DreamWorks DreamPlace

#AdventureToSanta, Reservations Now Open!

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–General

Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE: GGP) today announced the return of

Adventure to Santa – A DreamWorks DreamPlace: a first-of-its-kind

holiday experience that features Shrek, Santa and interactive

storytelling with cutting-edge technology. The 2,000-square-foot

interactive cottage opens at five GGP locations across the country,

adding even more magic and delight to the traditional mall holiday

experience.

Reservations can be made online at www.adventuretosanta.com

with the purchase of a photo package now through December 24.

Shrek and friends take families on an enchanting journey to the North

Pole. Five captivating rooms within the Adventure to Santa experience

keep families engaged and entertained, including a cinematic adventure

featuring a wrap-around screen and motion-based effects sure to excite

guests of all ages. Once families complete the activities in each room,

Adventure to Santa culminates in a special moment where children and

their families enjoy a private visit with Santa.

New features this year include two new app games, Sleigh Flight School

and Gingy’s Cookie Maker and three additional exterior skins, the

Painted Lady, Candy Cottage and Enchanted Log Cabin. In addition,

throughout the holidays at the top of the hour, the cottage will perform

a newly designed light show that cues a different exterior skin for each

hour. Each show is three minutes long, including a concert conducted by

the holiday elves.

GGP opening dates and locations include:

About GGP

General Growth Properties, Inc. is an S&P 500 company focused

exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high quality

retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in

Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

