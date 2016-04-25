Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report: 2016 Edition Featuring Monash, Ova Sciences & Vitrolife – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Global
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report: 2016 Edition”
report to their offering.
In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a process of fertilizing the egg outside
the body, benefiting couples suffering from infertility. There have been
several ways discovered by companies to deal with problems like
decreased sperm count, weak eggs and diminished ovarian reserve, which
lead to infertility.
A change in the lifestyle of the people leading to obesity and increased
alcohol consumption plays a prominent role in increasing infertility.
Opting for a career before marriage has increased the late marriages
trend, which has increased the chances of infertility, since age plays a
crucial role in the fertility factor. The IVF therapy is expensive and
needs patience and stability. The coming of the technologies like
time-lapse technology, frozen embryo transfers (FETs), and ICSI (Intra
cytoplasmic sperm injection) have increased the success rate of IVF.
As per the report “Global IVF Market: 2016 Edition,” the demand for IVF
will be driven by increasing maternal age, decreasing global fertility,
increased social acceptance of IVF, public financing, increase in global
GDP and improvement in the healthcare expenses. Some of the noteworthy
trends and developments of this industry are technological enhancement
and innovation of techniques, increase in medical tourism and increase
in same sex marriage. However, the expansion of the IVF market is
hindered by legal regulations, technical competence and cultural
limitations, expensive therapy, side effects, risks like multiple birth,
ovarian hyper simulation syndrome (OHSS), stress and mental and
emotional preparation.
The report presents an in-depth analysis of the global market along with
a focus on all major regions. A thorough analysis has been conducted on
key market players, covering their business overview, product portfolio,
financial overview and business strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
1.1 In Vitro Fertilization: An Introduction
1.2 Steps Involved in IVF and Embryo Transfer Process
1.3 Reasons for IVF Use
1.4 Side Effects Associated with IVF
1.5 Risk Associated with IVF
1.6 Market Segmentation
2. Global IVF Market
2.1 Global IVF Market by Value
2.2 Global Annual IVF Cycles
2.3 Global IVF Cycles by Region
2.4 Global Fertility Rate by Regions
2.5 Global Fertility Clinics Market Share by Region
2.6 Global IVF Treatment Cost by Region
2.7 Global Natural Conception by Age Group
2.8 Global Success Rate of IVF by Age Group
2.9 Global Success Rate of IVF by Cycle
3. Global IVF Market by Region
3.1 The US IVF Market
3.2 Australia IVF Market
3.3 India IVF Market
3.4 Europe IVF Market
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Maternal age
4.1.2 Decrease in Global Fertility Rate
4.1.3 Increased Social Acceptance of IVF
4.1.4 Public Financing
4.1.5 Increase in Global GDP
4.1.6 Improvement in Global Healthcare Expenditure
4.1.7 Increase in the Obese Population
4.2 Trends and Development
4.2.1 Technological Enhancement and Innovation of Techniques
4.2.2 Increase in Medical Tourism
4.2.3 Increase in LGBT Marriages
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Legal Regulations
4.3.2 Technical Incompetence and Cultural Limitations
4.3.3 Expensive Therapy and Side Effects
4.3.4 Mental and Emotional Preparation
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Company Profiles
6.1 Vitrolife
6.2 Monash
6.3 Ova Sciences
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bcw35c/global_in_vitro.
Contacts
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For
EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call
1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S.
Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Women’s
Health