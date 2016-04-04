Got Two-Sided Scanning? Xerox Introduces Affordable, One-Pound Scanner with Duplex Features for Mobile Users

$119.99 retail price includes broad productivity software bundle

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Visioneer–Bringing increased convenience and efficiency to mobile users, Xerox is

introducing its first portable scanner capable of scanning two-sided

documents in a single pass.

The new Xerox

Duplex Travel Scanner, designed for use with Windows® and

Mac® OS computers, allows continuous feeding of pages up to

8.5×14 inches for creating multi-page files of one and two-sided

documents.

Featuring USB power for portable use with laptops and desktop PCs, the

lightweight Duplex Travel Scanner, just over one pound, is bundled with

a comprehensive software suite for creating, organizing and sharing

searchable PDF documents, rendering image files in a variety of formats

from photographs or other graphical printed material, and enhancing the

scans of tattered originals to produce remarkably clear and clean

images. Maximum optical scan resolution is 600dpi. Color output depth is

24 bits.

“The Xerox Duplex Travel Scanner leads the highly successful Travel

Scanner series with ease of use, upgraded features and a sleeker,

sturdier design,” said Walt Thinfen, president and CEO at Visioneer,

which makes and markets Xerox DocuMate® Scanners. “With the

inclusion of our popular software package, we’ve eliminated extra steps

in scanning and the possibility of having to rescan. The Duplex Travel

Scanner delivers high-quality scans, while also allowing users to

organize and share their documents from virtually anywhere.”

Designed for work in an office, home or mobile environment, the Xerox

Duplex Travel Scanner accepts originals as small as 1.5 inches (38mm)

wide. Maximum page width is 8.5 inches (216mm) and maximum page length

is 32 inches (813mm).

To facilitate fast setup for first-time use, the Xerox Duplex Travel

Scanner is packaged with a Quick Install Guide. Its Windows productivity

software bundle includes Visioneer OneTouch, Visioneer DriverPLUS,

Visioneer Acuity, Nuance® PaperPort®, Nuance

OmniPage® Pro, and Nuance PDF Converter. For Mac computers,

software features include Mac TWAIN, incorporating many features of

Visioneer Acuity, and Visioneer Scan Utility. Details on software

features, as well as scanner specifications, are available at www.xeroxscanners.com.

The Xerox Duplex Travel Scanner is immediately available for purchase at www.xeroxscanners.com,

online retailers or an authorized reseller/dealer throughout North

America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Model Number

XTS-D and Xerox Part Number 100N03205.

In addition to a software DVD, Quick Install Guide and USB cable,

in-package accessories include a cloth carry bag, carrier sheet (for

scanning fragile originals), calibration sheet, cleaning cloth and

technical support card.

About Xerox

Xerox is helping change the way the world works. By applying our

expertise in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and

user-centric insights, we engineer the flow of work to provide greater

productivity, efficiency and personalization. We conduct business in 180

countries, and our more than 140,000 employees create meaningful

innovations and provide business

process services, printing

equipment, software

and solutions that make a real difference for our clients – and their

customers. On January 29, 2016, Xerox announced that it plans to

separate into two independent, publicly-traded companies: a business

processing outsourcing company and a document technology company. Xerox

expects to complete the separation by year-end 2016. Learn more at www.xerox.com.

About Visioneer

Visioneer, Inc., a leader in scanner and document management solutions,

offers a broad range of digital imaging hardware products for the

desktop, distributed and departmental markets as well as the mobile and

remote business scanning segments. In 2003, Visioneer combined its

leading scanner technology with the Xerox brand recognition to develop

the Xerox DocuMate product line. Visioneer and Xerox DocuMate

high-performance business scanners and imaging software solutions offer

users speed, image quality, advanced paper handling and ease-of-use with

exclusive Visioneer OneTouch® technology. For additional

information on Visioneer and Xerox scanning solutions, visit www.visioneer.com,

www.visioneer.com/company/news

or www.xeroxscanners.com.

Xerox®, Xerox and Design® and DocuMate®

are registered trademarks of Xerox Corporation in the United States and

other countries. Visioneer is an authorized trademark licensee of Xerox®.

Visioneer® and OneTouch® are trademarks of

Visioneer, Inc. Visioneer RoadWarrior™ is a trademark of Visioneer, Inc.

Nuance, OmniPage® and PaperPort® are trademarks of

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or its affiliates in the

United States and/or other countries. TWAIN™ is a trademark of TWAIN

Working Group. All other companies and products mentioned may be

trademarks of their respective holdings and are hereby recognized.

Prices, features, specifications, capabilities, appearance and

availability of Visioneer and Xerox products and services are subject to

change without notice.

