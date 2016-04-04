Got Two-Sided Scanning? Xerox Introduces Affordable, One-Pound Scanner with Duplex Features for Mobile Users

$119.99 retail price includes broad productivity software bundle
PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Visioneer–Bringing increased convenience and efficiency to mobile users, Xerox is
introducing its first portable scanner capable of scanning two-sided
documents in a single pass.
The new Xerox
Duplex Travel Scanner, designed for use with Windows® and
Mac® OS computers, allows continuous feeding of pages up to
8.5×14 inches for creating multi-page files of one and two-sided
documents.
Featuring USB power for portable use with laptops and desktop PCs, the
lightweight Duplex Travel Scanner, just over one pound, is bundled with
a comprehensive software suite for creating, organizing and sharing
searchable PDF documents, rendering image files in a variety of formats
from photographs or other graphical printed material, and enhancing the
scans of tattered originals to produce remarkably clear and clean
images. Maximum optical scan resolution is 600dpi. Color output depth is
24 bits.
“The Xerox Duplex Travel Scanner leads the highly successful Travel
Scanner series with ease of use, upgraded features and a sleeker,
sturdier design,” said Walt Thinfen, president and CEO at Visioneer,
which makes and markets Xerox DocuMate® Scanners. “With the
inclusion of our popular software package, we’ve eliminated extra steps
in scanning and the possibility of having to rescan. The Duplex Travel
Scanner delivers high-quality scans, while also allowing users to
organize and share their documents from virtually anywhere.”
Designed for work in an office, home or mobile environment, the Xerox
Duplex Travel Scanner accepts originals as small as 1.5 inches (38mm)
wide. Maximum page width is 8.5 inches (216mm) and maximum page length
is 32 inches (813mm).
To facilitate fast setup for first-time use, the Xerox Duplex Travel
Scanner is packaged with a Quick Install Guide. Its Windows productivity
software bundle includes Visioneer OneTouch, Visioneer DriverPLUS,
Visioneer Acuity, Nuance® PaperPort®, Nuance
OmniPage® Pro, and Nuance PDF Converter. For Mac computers,
software features include Mac TWAIN, incorporating many features of
Visioneer Acuity, and Visioneer Scan Utility. Details on software
features, as well as scanner specifications, are available at www.xeroxscanners.com.
The Xerox Duplex Travel Scanner is immediately available for purchase at www.xeroxscanners.com,
online retailers or an authorized reseller/dealer throughout North
America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Model Number
XTS-D and Xerox Part Number 100N03205.
In addition to a software DVD, Quick Install Guide and USB cable,
in-package accessories include a cloth carry bag, carrier sheet (for
scanning fragile originals), calibration sheet, cleaning cloth and
technical support card.
About Xerox
Xerox is helping change the way the world works. By applying our
expertise in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and
user-centric insights, we engineer the flow of work to provide greater
productivity, efficiency and personalization. We conduct business in 180
countries, and our more than 140,000 employees create meaningful
innovations and provide business
process services, printing
equipment, software
and solutions that make a real difference for our clients – and their
customers. On January 29, 2016, Xerox announced that it plans to
separate into two independent, publicly-traded companies: a business
processing outsourcing company and a document technology company. Xerox
expects to complete the separation by year-end 2016. Learn more at www.xerox.com.
About Visioneer
Visioneer, Inc., a leader in scanner and document management solutions,
offers a broad range of digital imaging hardware products for the
desktop, distributed and departmental markets as well as the mobile and
remote business scanning segments. In 2003, Visioneer combined its
leading scanner technology with the Xerox brand recognition to develop
the Xerox DocuMate product line. Visioneer and Xerox DocuMate
high-performance business scanners and imaging software solutions offer
users speed, image quality, advanced paper handling and ease-of-use with
exclusive Visioneer OneTouch® technology. For additional
information on Visioneer and Xerox scanning solutions, visit www.visioneer.com,
www.visioneer.com/company/news
or www.xeroxscanners.com.
Contacts
Feintuch Communications for Visioneer
Bennie Sham and Richard Roher
+1-212-808-4904
and +1-212-808-4902
xeroxscanners@feintuchpr.com