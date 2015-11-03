Grove Launches the Ecosystem to Change the Way We Grow Food

Immediately Available for Sale: First Intelligent, In-Home Garden
Grows Produce Year-Round in Bookshelf-Sized Space
SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grove,
the startup that is leading the movement toward sustainable, diversified
agriculture, today nationally launched its first product, the Grove
Ecosystem (“Ecosystem”), after months of extensive prototype testing
with a group of more than 50 early adopters in Boston. The Ecosystem,
now available for purchase on Kickstarter,
is an intelligent, indoor garden that is set to change the way Americans
think about and grow their own food.
“Our mission is to empower people to grow and source fresh, local food
and the Grove Ecosystem is the first step in that movement,” said Gabe
Blanchet, Co-founder and CEO of Grove. “What started as an idea in an
MIT fraternity has blossomed into a whole movement aimed at making the
global food system more resilient, while promoting healthier food
choices among consumers. We believe the Ecosystem can inspire and
educate the next generation on sustainable, ecological farming and
gardening.”
Using a process called aquaponics, the Ecosystem is designed to help
fish, plants and beneficial microbes work in symbiosis and reliably
provide the nutrients needed to grow herbs, small fruits and vegetables,
including lettuces, peppers and tomatoes. With the Ecosystem, your
family can harvest delicious salad greens for healthy snacking and meals
each week, and cultivate fresh, aromatic herbs to enhance your culinary
style.
About the size of a bookshelf, the Ecosystem pairs with Grove OS, an app
that guides users through the growing process and allows them to control
their system from their mobile devices to set water and light levels,
purchase curated supplies and connect with other growers in the Grove
Community. Grove has also developed its own leak-proof plumbing and
utilizes the most efficient LED-lighting available in the market for the
Ecosystem, which triples as an air purifier and light source in the home.
“The Grove Ecosystem has been a huge, positive part of our lives for the
past six months,” said Jessica Steele, one of Grove’s early adopters.
“Every evening my kids rush over to check the plants and the fish or
harvest something fresh and delicious. Now that we have a Grove, we
can’t imagine life without it.”
Grove has secured more than $4M in seed funding from investors including
Upfront Ventures, Vayner/RSE, Rugged Ventures, Felicis Ventures,
Galvanize Ventures and Tim Ferriss. The company has plans for additional
products and services designed to help people source local, fresh food
at varying price points to be launched in 2016 and beyond.
Pricing & Availability
The Grove Ecosystem will retail for an estimated $4,500 USD starting in
2016. Early adopters can purchase the Ecosystem for $2,700-3,500,
depending on tier, through the Kickstarter campaign that runs through
December 10, 2015. Kickstarter orders will begin shipping in March and
are limited to continental U.S. customers.
Key Specifications
|Dimensions
|34” W x 16” D x 50 – 75” H
|Weight
|Dry – 130 lbs, Wet – 400 lbs
|Upper LEDs
|200W max power, continuously variable spectrum, CRI >85
|Lower LEDs
|20W, specialized for lettuces and seedlings
|Pump
|320 gallons/hour
|Aquarium
|25 gallon, custom, integrated aeration and lighting
|Sensors
|Air temp, air humidity, water temp, water level
About Grove
Grove is leading the
movement toward sustainable, diversified agriculture with a range of
products and technologies that empower people to grow and source fresh,
local food. Designed and built in Massachusetts, Grove’s intelligent,
indoor gardening appliances educate and inspire people to think
differently about food and sustainable living. For more information,
please visit grovelabs.io
or follow us on Twitter,
LinkedIn,
Facebook
and Instagram.
