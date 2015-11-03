Grove Launches the Ecosystem to Change the Way We Grow Food

Immediately Available for Sale: First Intelligent, In-Home Garden

Grows Produce Year-Round in Bookshelf-Sized Space

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grove,

the startup that is leading the movement toward sustainable, diversified

agriculture, today nationally launched its first product, the Grove

Ecosystem (“Ecosystem”), after months of extensive prototype testing

with a group of more than 50 early adopters in Boston. The Ecosystem,

now available for purchase on Kickstarter,

is an intelligent, indoor garden that is set to change the way Americans

think about and grow their own food.





“Our mission is to empower people to grow and source fresh, local food

and the Grove Ecosystem is the first step in that movement,” said Gabe

Blanchet, Co-founder and CEO of Grove. “What started as an idea in an

MIT fraternity has blossomed into a whole movement aimed at making the

global food system more resilient, while promoting healthier food

choices among consumers. We believe the Ecosystem can inspire and

educate the next generation on sustainable, ecological farming and

gardening.”

Using a process called aquaponics, the Ecosystem is designed to help

fish, plants and beneficial microbes work in symbiosis and reliably

provide the nutrients needed to grow herbs, small fruits and vegetables,

including lettuces, peppers and tomatoes. With the Ecosystem, your

family can harvest delicious salad greens for healthy snacking and meals

each week, and cultivate fresh, aromatic herbs to enhance your culinary

style.

About the size of a bookshelf, the Ecosystem pairs with Grove OS, an app

that guides users through the growing process and allows them to control

their system from their mobile devices to set water and light levels,

purchase curated supplies and connect with other growers in the Grove

Community. Grove has also developed its own leak-proof plumbing and

utilizes the most efficient LED-lighting available in the market for the

Ecosystem, which triples as an air purifier and light source in the home.

“The Grove Ecosystem has been a huge, positive part of our lives for the

past six months,” said Jessica Steele, one of Grove’s early adopters.

“Every evening my kids rush over to check the plants and the fish or

harvest something fresh and delicious. Now that we have a Grove, we

can’t imagine life without it.”

Grove has secured more than $4M in seed funding from investors including

Upfront Ventures, Vayner/RSE, Rugged Ventures, Felicis Ventures,

Galvanize Ventures and Tim Ferriss. The company has plans for additional

products and services designed to help people source local, fresh food

at varying price points to be launched in 2016 and beyond.

Pricing & Availability

The Grove Ecosystem will retail for an estimated $4,500 USD starting in

2016. Early adopters can purchase the Ecosystem for $2,700-3,500,

depending on tier, through the Kickstarter campaign that runs through

December 10, 2015. Kickstarter orders will begin shipping in March and

are limited to continental U.S. customers.

Key Specifications

Dimensions 34” W x 16” D x 50 – 75” H Weight Dry – 130 lbs, Wet – 400 lbs Upper LEDs 200W max power, continuously variable spectrum, CRI >85 Lower LEDs 20W, specialized for lettuces and seedlings Pump 320 gallons/hour Aquarium 25 gallon, custom, integrated aeration and lighting Sensors Air temp, air humidity, water temp, water level

About Grove

Grove is leading the

movement toward sustainable, diversified agriculture with a range of

products and technologies that empower people to grow and source fresh,

local food. Designed and built in Massachusetts, Grove’s intelligent,

indoor gardening appliances educate and inspire people to think

differently about food and sustainable living. For more information,

please visit grovelabs.io

